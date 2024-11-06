Oregon high school football playoffs: SBLive’s predictions for every game, every round
SBLive Oregon’s high school sports writers and contributors have made their predictions for the 2024 football postseason.
Who will win each of this week’s first-round games? Which teams will be crowned champions in 6A, 5A and 4A?
Feel free to share your picks. Here’s who we’re taking ...
***
Congratulations to Michele Bunch and Mitchell Forde, who each went 24-6 to share the Week 9 title.
***
What we learned in Week 9
—
6A OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP
(9) Tualatin at (8) Mountainside
JD Humburg: Tualatin
Mike Swanson: Tualatin
René Ferrán: Tualatin
Dan Brood: Tualatin
Alex Tam: Tualatin
Bob Lundeberg: Tualatin
Mitchell Forde: Tualatin
Taylor Balkom: Mountainside
Michele Bunch: Tualatin
Leon Neuschwander: Tualatin
Ken Waz: Mountainside
(12) Wells at (5) Central Catholic
JD Humburg: Central Catholic
Mike Swanson: Central Catholic
René Ferrán: Central Catholic
Dan Brood: Central Catholic
Alex Tam: Central Catholic
Bob Lundeberg: Central Catholic
Mitchell Forde: Central Catholic
Taylor Balkom: Central Catholic
Michele Bunch: Central Catholic
Leon Neuschwander: Central Catholic
Ken Waz: Central Catholic
(11) Clackamas at (6) Sprague
JD Humburg: Clackamas
Mike Swanson: Clackamas
René Ferrán: Sprague
Dan Brood: Clackamas
Alex Tam: Sprague
Bob Lundeberg: Sprague
Mitchell Forde: Sprague
Taylor Balkom: Sprague
Michele Bunch: Sprague
Leon Neuschwander: Sprague
Ken Waz: Sprague
(10) Nelson at (7) Sherwood
JD Humburg: Sherwood
Mike Swanson: Nelson
René Ferrán: Sherwood
Dan Brood: Sherwood
Alex Tam: Sherwood
Bob Lundeberg: Nelson
Mitchell Forde: Sherwood
Taylor Balkom: Nelson
Michele Bunch: Sherwood
Leon Neuschwander: Sherwood
Ken Waz: Sherwood
4 semifinalists
JD Humburg: Lake Oswego, Central Catholic, Sheldon, West Linn
Mike Swanson: Lake Oswego, Central Catholic, Sheldon, West Linn
René Ferrán: Lake Oswego, Central Catholic, Sheldon, West Linn
Dan Brood: Lake Oswego, Central Catholic, Sheldon, West Linn
Alex Tam: Lake Oswego, Central Catholic, Sheldon, West Linn
Bob Lundeberg: Lake Oswego, Lakeridge, Sheldon, West Linn
Mitchell Forde: Lake Oswego, Central Catholic, Sheldon, West Linn
Taylor Balkom: Lake Oswego, Lakeridge, Sprague, West Linn
Michele Bunch: Lake Oswego, Central Catholic, Sheldon, West Linn
Leon Neuschwander: Lake Oswego, Central Catholic, Sheldon, West Linn
Ken Waz: Lake Oswego, Central Catholic, Sprague, West Linn
2 finalists
JD Humburg: Lake Oswego, West Linn
Mike Swanson: Central Catholic, West Linn
René Ferrán: Central Catholic, West Linn
Dan Brood: Central Catholic, West Linn
Alex Tam: Lake Oswego, West Linn
Bob Lundeberg: Lake Oswego, West Linn
Mitchell Forde: Lake Oswego, Sheldon
Taylor Balkom: Lake Oswego, West Linn
Michele Bunch: Lake Oswego, West Linn
Leon Neuschwander: Lake Oswego, West Linn
Ken Waz: Central Catholic, West Linn
6A Open champion
JD Humburg: West Linn
Mike Swanson: West Linn
René Ferrán: West Linn
Dan Brood: Central Catholic
Alex Tam: Lake Oswego
Bob Lundeberg: Lake Oswego
Mitchell Forde: Lake Oswego
Taylor Balkom: Lake Oswego
Michele Bunch: Lake Oswego
Leon Neuschwander: West Linn
Ken Waz: West Linn
6A BRACKET
(28) Jefferson at (13) South Medford
JD Humburg: South Medford
Mike Swanson: South Medford
René Ferrán: South Medford
Dan Brood: South Medford
Alex Tam: South Medford
Bob Lundeberg: South Medford
Mitchell Forde: South Medford
Taylor Balkom: South Medford
Michele Bunch: South Medford
Leon Neuschwander: South Medford
Ken Waz: South Medford
(21) McMinnville at (20) Sandy
JD Humburg: Sandy
Mike Swanson: Sandy
René Ferrán: McMinnville
Dan Brood: Sandy
Alex Tam: Sandy
Bob Lundeberg: McMinnville
Mitchell Forde: Sandy
Taylor Balkom: Sandy
Michele Bunch: McMinnville
Leon Neuschwander: McMinnville
Ken Waz: Sandy
(24) Sunset at (17) Grants Pass
JD Humburg: Grants Pass
Mike Swanson: Sunset
René Ferrán: Grants Pass
Dan Brood: Grants Pass
Alex Tam: Sunset
Bob Lundeberg: Sunset
Mitchell Forde: Grants Pass
Taylor Balkom: Sunset
Michele Bunch: Grants Pass
Leon Neuschwander: Grants Pass
Ken Waz: Sunset
(25) Oregon City at (16) Newberg
JD Humburg: Oregon City
Mike Swanson: Oregon City
René Ferrán: Newberg
Dan Brood: Oregon City
Alex Tam: Newberg
Bob Lundeberg: Oregon City
Mitchell Forde: Newberg
Taylor Balkom: Newberg
Michele Bunch: Oregon City
Leon Neuschwander: Newberg
Ken Waz: Oregon City
(26) Liberty at (15) Jesuit
JD Humburg: Jesuit
Mike Swanson: Jesuit
René Ferrán: Jesuit
Dan Brood: Jesuit
Alex Tam: Jesuit
Bob Lundeberg: Jesuit
Mitchell Forde: Jesuit
Taylor Balkom: Jesuit
Michele Bunch: Jesuit
Leon Neuschwander: Jesuit
Ken Waz: Jesuit
(23) Westview at (18) West Salem
JD Humburg: Westview
Mike Swanson: West Salem
René Ferrán: West Salem
Dan Brood: West Salem
Alex Tam: West Salem
Bob Lundeberg: Westview
Mitchell Forde: Westview
Taylor Balkom: Westview
Michele Bunch: West Salem
Leon Neuschwander: West Salem
Ken Waz: West Salem
(22) Lincoln at (19) Tigard
JD Humburg: Tigard
Mike Swanson: Tigard
René Ferrán: Tigard
Dan Brood: Tigard
Alex Tam: Lincoln
Bob Lundeberg: Tigard
Mitchell Forde: Tigard
Taylor Balkom: Lincoln
Michele Bunch: Tigard
Leon Neuschwander: Tigard
Ken Waz: Tigard
(27) Roosevelt at (14) North Medford
JD Humburg: North Medford
Mike Swanson: North Medford
René Ferrán: North Medford
Dan Brood: North Medford
Alex Tam: North Medford
Bob Lundeberg: North Medford
Mitchell Forde: North Medford
Taylor Balkom: Roosevelt
Michele Bunch: North Medford
Leon Neuschwander: North Medford
Ken Waz: North Medford
4 semifinalists
JD Humburg: South Medford, Oregon City, Jesuit, Tigard
Mike Swanson: South Medford, Oregon City, Jesuit, Tigard
René Ferrán: South Medford, Newberg, Jesuit, North Medford
Dan Brood: South Medford, Oregon City, Jesuit, Tigard
Alex Tam: South Medford, Newberg, Jesuit, North Medford
Bob Lundeberg: South Medford, Oregon City, Jesuit, Tigard
Mitchell Forde: South Medford, Grants Pass, Jesuit, Tigard
Taylor Balkom: South Medford, Newberg, Jesuit, Lincoln
Michele Bunch: South Medford, Oregon City, Jesuit, Tigard
Leon Neuschwander: South Medford, Newberg, Jesuit, Tigard
Ken Waz: South Medford, Oregon City, Jesuit, North Medford
2 finalists
JD Humburg: Oregon City, Tigard
Mike Swanson: Oregon City, Jesuit
René Ferrán: Newberg, North Medford
Dan Brood: South Medford, Jesuit
Alex Tam: South Medford, Jesuit
Bob Lundeberg: South Medford, Jesuit
Mitchell Forde: South Medford, Jesuit
Taylor Balkom: Newberg, Lincoln
Michele Bunch: South Medford, Tigard
Leon Neuschwander: South Medford, Jesuit
Ken Waz: South Medford, North Medford
Winner
JD Humburg: Oregon City
Mike Swanson: Jesuit
René Ferrán: North Medford
Dan Brood: Jesuit
Alex Tam: Jesuit
Bob Lundeberg: Jesuit
Mitchell Forde: Jesuit
Taylor Balkom: Lincoln
Michele Bunch: Tigard
Leon Neuschwander: Jesuit
Ken Waz: South Medford
5A CHAMPIONSHIP
(16) La Salle Prep at (1) Silverton
JD Humburg: Silverton
Mike Swanson: Silverton
René Ferrán: Silverton
Dan Brood: Silverton
Alex Tam: Silverton
Bob Lundeberg: Silverton
Mitchell Forde: Silverton
Taylor Balkom: Silverton
Michele Bunch: Silverton
Leon Neuschwander: Silverton
Ken Waz: Silverton
(9) Willamette at (8) Summit
JD Humburg: Summit
Mike Swanson: Willamette
René Ferrán: Summit
Dan Brood: Summit
Alex Tam: Summit
Bob Lundeberg: Summit
Mitchell Forde: Summit
Taylor Balkom: Summit
Michele Bunch: Willamette
Leon Neuschwander: Summit
Ken Waz: Summit
(12) Bend at (5) Wilsonville
JD Humburg: Wilsonville
Mike Swanson: Wilsonville
René Ferrán: Wilsonville
Dan Brood: Wilsonville
Alex Tam: Wilsonville
Bob Lundeberg: Wilsonville
Mitchell Forde: Wilsonville
Taylor Balkom: Wilsonville
Michele Bunch: Wilsonville
Leon Neuschwander: Wilsonville
Ken Waz: Wilsonville
(13) Central at (4) Churchill
JD Humburg: Churchill
Mike Swanson: Churchill
René Ferrán: Churchill
Dan Brood: Churchill
Alex Tam: Churchill
Bob Lundeberg: Central
Mitchell Forde: Churchill
Taylor Balkom: Churchill
Michele Bunch: Churchill
Leon Neuschwander: Churchill
Ken Waz: Churchill
(14) Hood River Valley at (3) Dallas
JD Humburg: Dallas
Mike Swanson: Dallas
René Ferrán: Dallas
Dan Brood: Dallas
Alex Tam: Dallas
Bob Lundeberg: Dallas
Mitchell Forde: Dallas
Taylor Balkom: Dallas
Michele Bunch: Dallas
Leon Neuschwander: Dallas
Ken Waz: Dallas
(11) Hillsboro at (6) West Albany
JD Humburg: West Albany
Mike Swanson: West Albany
René Ferrán: West Albany
Dan Brood: West Albany
Alex Tam: West Albany
Bob Lundeberg: West Albany
Mitchell Forde: West Albany
Taylor Balkom: Hillsboro
Michele Bunch: West Albany
Leon Neuschwander: West Albany
Ken Waz: West Albany
(10) Lebanon at (7) Glencoe
JD Humburg: Lebanon
Mike Swanson: Lebanon
René Ferrán: Glencoe
Dan Brood: Glencoe
Alex Tam: Glencoe
Bob Lundeberg: Glencoe
Mitchell Forde: Lebanon
Taylor Balkom: Glencoe
Michele Bunch: Lebanon
Leon Neuschwander: Glencoe
Ken Waz: Lebanon
(15) Thurston at (2) Mountain View
JD Humburg: Mountain View
Mike Swanson: Mountain View
René Ferrán: Mountain View
Dan Brood: Mountain View
Alex Tam: Mountain View
Bob Lundeberg: Mountain View
Mitchell Forde: Mountain View
Taylor Balkom: Mountain View
Michele Bunch: Mountain View
Leon Neuschwander: Mountain View
Ken Waz: Mountain View
4 semifinalists
JD Humburg: Silverton, Wilsonville, West Albany, Mountain View
Mike Swanson: Silverton, Churchill, West Albany, Mountain View
René Ferrán: Silverton, Wilsonville, West Albany, Mountain View
Dan Brood: Silverton, Churchill, West Albany, Mountain View
Alex Tam: Silverton, Wilsonville, Dallas, Mountain View
Bob Lundeberg: Silverton, Wilsonville, West Albany, Mountain View
Mitchell Forde: Silverton, Wilsonville, West Albany, Mountain View
Taylor Balkom: Silverton, Wilsonville, Dallas, Mountain View
Michele Bunch: Silverton, Wilsonville, West Albany, Mountain View
Leon Neuschwander: Silverton, Wilsonville, West Albany, Mountain View
Ken Waz: Silverton, Wilsonville, West Albany, Mountain View
2 finalists
JD Humburg: Silverton, Mountain View
Mike Swanson: Silverton, West Albany
René Ferrán: Silverton, Mountain View
Dan Brood: Silverton, Mountain View
Alex Tam: Silverton, Mountain View
Bob Lundeberg: Silverton, West Albany
Mitchell Forde: Silverton, Mountain View
Taylor Balkom: Silverton, Mountain View
Michele Bunch: Silverton, Mountain View
Leon Neuschwander: Silverton, Mountain View
Ken Waz: Wilsonville, Mountain View
5A champion
JD Humburg: Mountain View
Mike Swanson: Silverton
René Ferrán: Silverton
Dan Brood: Silverton
Alex Tam: Silverton
Bob Lundeberg: Silverton
Mitchell Forde: Silverton
Taylor Balkom: Silverton
Michele Bunch: Silverton
Leon Neuschwander: Silverton
Ken Waz: Wilsonville
4A CHAMPIONSHIP
(16) Gladstone at (1) Marist Catholic
JD Humburg: Marist Catholic
Mike Swanson: Marist Catholic
René Ferrán: Marist Catholic
Dan Brood: Marist Catholic
Alex Tam: Marist Catholic
Bob Lundeberg: Marist Catholic
Mitchell Forde: Marist Catholic
Taylor Balkom: Marist Catholic
Michele Bunch: Marist Catholic
Leon Neuschwander: Marist Catholic
Ken Waz: Marist Catholic
(9) Stayton at (8) Estacada
JD Humburg: Stayton
Mike Swanson: Stayton
René Ferrán: Stayton
Dan Brood: Stayton
Alex Tam: Stayton
Bob Lundeberg: Stayton
Mitchell Forde: Estacada
Taylor Balkom: Stayton
Michele Bunch: Estacada
Leon Neuschwander: Stayton
Ken Waz: Estacada
(12) Hidden Valley at (5) Scappoose
JD Humburg: Scappoose
Mike Swanson: Scappoose
René Ferrán: Scappoose
Dan Brood: Scappoose
Alex Tam: Scappoose
Bob Lundeberg: Scappoose
Mitchell Forde: Scappoose
Taylor Balkom: Scappoose
Michele Bunch: Scappoose
Leon Neuschwander: Scappoose
Ken Waz: Scappoose
(13) Tillamook at (4) Crook County
JD Humburg: Crook County
Mike Swanson: Crook County
René Ferrán: Crook County
Dan Brood: Crook County
Alex Tam: Crook County
Bob Lundeberg: Crook County
Mitchell Forde: Crook County
Taylor Balkom: Tillamook
Michele Bunch: Crook County
Leon Neuschwander: Crook County
Ken Waz: Tillamook
(14) Seaside at (3) Henley
JD Humburg: Henley
Mike Swanson: Henley
René Ferrán: Henley
Dan Brood: Henley
Alex Tam: Henley
Bob Lundeberg: Henley
Mitchell Forde: Henley
Taylor Balkom: Henley
Michele Bunch: Henley
Leon Neuschwander: Henley
Ken Waz: Henley
(11) La Grande at (6) Philomath
JD Humburg: Philomath
Mike Swanson: Philomath
René Ferrán: Philomath
Dan Brood: Philomath
Alex Tam: Philomath
Bob Lundeberg: Philomath
Mitchell Forde: Philomath
Taylor Balkom: Philomath
Michele Bunch: La Grande
Leon Neuschwander: Philomath
Ken Waz: La Grande
(10) Mazama at (7) Pendleton
JD Humburg: Pendleton
Mike Swanson: Pendleton
René Ferrán: Pendleton
Dan Brood: Mazama
Alex Tam: Pendleton
Bob Lundeberg: Pendleton
Mitchell Forde: Mazama
Taylor Balkom: Mazama
Michele Bunch: Mazama
Leon Neuschwander: Pendleton
Ken Waz: Pendleton
(15) Molalla at (2) Cascade
JD Humburg: Cascade
Mike Swanson: Cascade
René Ferrán: Cascade
Dan Brood: Cascade
Alex Tam: Cascade
Bob Lundeberg: Cascade
Mitchell Forde: Cascade
Taylor Balkom: Cascade
Michele Bunch: Cascade
Leon Neuschwander: Cascade
Ken Waz: Cascade
4 semifinalists
JD Humburg: Marist Catholic, Scappoose, Henley, Cascade
Mike Swanson: Marist Catholic, Scappoose, Henley, Pendleton
René Ferrán: Marist Catholic, Scappoose, Henley, Pendleton
Dan Brood: Marist Catholic, Scappoose, Henley, Cascade
Alex Tam: Marist Catholic, Scappoose, Henley, Cascade
Bob Lundeberg: Marist Catholic, Crook County, Philomath, Cascade
Mitchell Forde: Marist Catholic, Crook County, Henley, Cascade
Taylor Balkom: Marist Catholic, Scappoose, Henley, Cascade
Michele Bunch: Marist Catholic, Scappoose, Henley, Mazama
Leon Neuschwander: Marist Catholic, Scappoose, Henley, Cascade
Ken Waz: Marist Catholic, Scappoose, Henley, Cascade
2 finalists
JD Humburg: Marist Catholic, Henley
Mike Swanson: Marist Catholic, Henley
René Ferrán: Marist Catholic, Henley
Dan Brood: Marist Catholic, Henley
Alex Tam: Marist Catholic, Henley
Bob Lundeberg: Marist Catholic, Cascade
Mitchell Forde: Marist Catholic, Henley
Taylor Balkom: Marist Catholic, Henley
Michele Bunch: Marist Catholic, Henley
Leon Neuschwander: Marist Catholic, Cascade
Ken Waz: Marist Catholic, Cascade
4A champion
JD Humburg: Henley
Mike Swanson: Marist Catholic
René Ferrán: Marist Catholic
Dan Brood: Marist Catholic
Alex Tam: Henley
Bob Lundeberg: Marist Catholic
Mitchell Forde: Marist Catholic
Taylor Balkom: Marist Catholic
Michele Bunch: Marist Catholic
Leon Neuschwander: Marist Catholic
Ken Waz: Marist Catholic
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App