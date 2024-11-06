High School

Oregon high school football playoffs: SBLive’s predictions for every game, every round

Who will win each of this week's first-round games? Which teams will be crowned champions in 6A, 5A and 4A?

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Carson Schwindt and Lake Oswego hold the No. 1 seed in the 6A Open bracket.
Carson Schwindt and Lake Oswego hold the No. 1 seed in the 6A Open bracket. / Photo by Dan Brood

SBLive Oregon’s high school sports writers and contributors have made their predictions for the 2024 football postseason. 

Feel free to share your picks. Here’s who we’re taking ... 

***

Congratulations to Michele Bunch and Mitchell Forde, who each went 24-6 to share the Week 9 title.

***

What we learned in Week 9

6A OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP

(9) Tualatin at (8) Mountainside

JD Humburg: Tualatin

Mike Swanson: Tualatin  

René Ferrán: Tualatin

Dan Brood: Tualatin  

Alex Tam: Tualatin

Bob Lundeberg: Tualatin

Mitchell Forde: Tualatin  

Taylor Balkom: Mountainside

Michele Bunch: Tualatin

Leon Neuschwander: Tualatin

Ken Waz: Mountainside

(12) Wells at (5) Central Catholic

JD Humburg: Central Catholic

Mike Swanson: Central Catholic

René Ferrán: Central Catholic

Dan Brood: Central Catholic

Alex Tam: Central Catholic

Bob Lundeberg: Central Catholic

Mitchell Forde: Central Catholic

Taylor Balkom: Central Catholic

Michele Bunch: Central Catholic

Leon Neuschwander: Central Catholic

Ken Waz: Central Catholic

(11) Clackamas at (6) Sprague

JD Humburg: Clackamas

Mike Swanson: Clackamas  

René Ferrán: Sprague

Dan Brood: Clackamas  

Alex Tam: Sprague

Bob Lundeberg: Sprague

Mitchell Forde: Sprague

Taylor Balkom: Sprague

Michele Bunch: Sprague

Leon Neuschwander: Sprague

Ken Waz: Sprague

(10) Nelson at (7) Sherwood

JD Humburg: Sherwood

Mike Swanson: Nelson  

René Ferrán: Sherwood

Dan Brood: Sherwood

Alex Tam: Sherwood

Bob Lundeberg: Nelson  

Mitchell Forde: Sherwood

Taylor Balkom: Nelson

Michele Bunch: Sherwood

Leon Neuschwander: Sherwood

Ken Waz: Sherwood

4 semifinalists

JD Humburg: Lake Oswego, Central Catholic, Sheldon, West Linn  

Mike Swanson: Lake Oswego, Central Catholic, Sheldon, West Linn

René Ferrán: Lake Oswego, Central Catholic, Sheldon, West Linn

Dan Brood: Lake Oswego, Central Catholic, Sheldon, West Linn

Alex Tam: Lake Oswego, Central Catholic, Sheldon, West Linn

Bob Lundeberg: Lake Oswego, Lakeridge, Sheldon, West Linn 

Mitchell Forde: Lake Oswego, Central Catholic, Sheldon, West Linn

Taylor Balkom: Lake Oswego, Lakeridge, Sprague, West Linn

Michele Bunch: Lake Oswego, Central Catholic, Sheldon, West Linn

Leon Neuschwander: Lake Oswego, Central Catholic, Sheldon, West Linn

Ken Waz: Lake Oswego, Central Catholic, Sprague, West Linn

2 finalists

JD Humburg: Lake Oswego, West Linn

Mike Swanson: Central Catholic, West Linn

René Ferrán: Central Catholic, West Linn

Dan Brood: Central Catholic, West Linn

Alex Tam: Lake Oswego, West Linn

Bob Lundeberg: Lake Oswego, West Linn

Mitchell Forde: Lake Oswego, Sheldon  

Taylor Balkom: Lake Oswego, West Linn

Michele Bunch: Lake Oswego, West Linn

Leon Neuschwander: Lake Oswego, West Linn

Ken Waz: Central Catholic, West Linn

6A Open champion

JD Humburg: West Linn

Mike Swanson: West Linn

René Ferrán: West Linn

Dan Brood: Central Catholic  

Alex Tam: Lake Oswego  

Bob Lundeberg: Lake Oswego  

Mitchell Forde: Lake Oswego 

Taylor Balkom: Lake Oswego 

Michele Bunch: Lake Oswego

Leon Neuschwander: West Linn

Ken Waz: West Linn

6A BRACKET

(28) Jefferson at (13) South Medford

JD Humburg: South Medford

Mike Swanson: South Medford

René Ferrán: South Medford

Dan Brood: South Medford

Alex Tam: South Medford

Bob Lundeberg: South Medford

Mitchell Forde: South Medford

Taylor Balkom: South Medford

Michele Bunch: South Medford

Leon Neuschwander: South Medford

Ken Waz: South Medford

(21) McMinnville at (20) Sandy

JD Humburg: Sandy 

Mike Swanson: Sandy  

René Ferrán: McMinnville

Dan Brood: Sandy

Alex Tam: Sandy  

Bob Lundeberg: McMinnville

Mitchell Forde: Sandy 

Taylor Balkom: Sandy 

Michele Bunch: McMinnville

Leon Neuschwander: McMinnville

Ken Waz: Sandy  

(24) Sunset at (17) Grants Pass

JD Humburg: Grants Pass

Mike Swanson: Sunset

René Ferrán: Grants Pass

Dan Brood: Grants Pass  

Alex Tam: Sunset  

Bob Lundeberg: Sunset

Mitchell Forde: Grants Pass

Taylor Balkom: Sunset

Michele Bunch: Grants Pass  

Leon Neuschwander: Grants Pass

Ken Waz: Sunset

(25) Oregon City at (16) Newberg 

JD Humburg: Oregon City  

Mike Swanson: Oregon City  

René Ferrán: Newberg

Dan Brood: Oregon City

Alex Tam: Newberg  

Bob Lundeberg: Oregon City  

Mitchell Forde: Newberg  

Taylor Balkom: Newberg

Michele Bunch: Oregon City

Leon Neuschwander: Newberg

Ken Waz: Oregon City

(26) Liberty at (15) Jesuit 

JD Humburg: Jesuit  

Mike Swanson: Jesuit  

René Ferrán: Jesuit

Dan Brood: Jesuit  

Alex Tam: Jesuit

Bob Lundeberg: Jesuit

Mitchell Forde: Jesuit

Taylor Balkom: Jesuit

Michele Bunch: Jesuit

Leon Neuschwander: Jesuit

Ken Waz: Jesuit

(23) Westview at (18) West Salem 

JD Humburg: Westview

Mike Swanson: West Salem

René Ferrán: West Salem

Dan Brood: West Salem

Alex Tam: West Salem

Bob Lundeberg: Westview

Mitchell Forde: Westview

Taylor Balkom: Westview

Michele Bunch: West Salem

Leon Neuschwander: West Salem

Ken Waz: West Salem

(22) Lincoln at (19) Tigard

JD Humburg: Tigard  

Mike Swanson: Tigard  

René Ferrán: Tigard  

Dan Brood: Tigard

Alex Tam: Lincoln  

Bob Lundeberg: Tigard

Mitchell Forde: Tigard  

Taylor Balkom: Lincoln

Michele Bunch: Tigard

Leon Neuschwander: Tigard

Ken Waz: Tigard

(27) Roosevelt at (14) North Medford 

JD Humburg: North Medford

Mike Swanson: North Medford

René Ferrán: North Medford

Dan Brood: North Medford

Alex Tam: North Medford

Bob Lundeberg: North Medford

Mitchell Forde: North Medford

Taylor Balkom: Roosevelt

Michele Bunch: North Medford

Leon Neuschwander: North Medford

Ken Waz: North Medford

4 semifinalists

JD Humburg: South Medford, Oregon City, Jesuit, Tigard  

Mike Swanson: South Medford, Oregon City, Jesuit, Tigard  

René Ferrán: South Medford, Newberg, Jesuit, North Medford

Dan Brood: South Medford, Oregon City, Jesuit, Tigard

Alex Tam: South Medford, Newberg, Jesuit, North Medford

Bob Lundeberg: South Medford, Oregon City, Jesuit, Tigard

Mitchell Forde: South Medford, Grants Pass, Jesuit, Tigard

Taylor Balkom: South Medford, Newberg, Jesuit, Lincoln

Michele Bunch: South Medford, Oregon City, Jesuit, Tigard  

Leon Neuschwander: South Medford, Newberg, Jesuit, Tigard

Ken Waz: South Medford, Oregon City, Jesuit, North Medford 

2 finalists

JD Humburg: Oregon City, Tigard

Mike Swanson: Oregon City, Jesuit  

René Ferrán: Newberg, North Medford

Dan Brood: South Medford, Jesuit

Alex Tam: South Medford, Jesuit

Bob Lundeberg: South Medford, Jesuit

Mitchell Forde: South Medford, Jesuit

Taylor Balkom: Newberg, Lincoln

Michele Bunch: South Medford, Tigard  

Leon Neuschwander: South Medford, Jesuit

Ken Waz: South Medford, North Medford

Winner

JD Humburg: Oregon City  

Mike Swanson: Jesuit  

René Ferrán: North Medford

Dan Brood: Jesuit  

Alex Tam: Jesuit  

Bob Lundeberg: Jesuit

Mitchell Forde: Jesuit

Taylor Balkom: Lincoln

Michele Bunch: Tigard

Leon Neuschwander: Jesuit

Ken Waz: South Medford

5A CHAMPIONSHIP

(16) La Salle Prep at (1) Silverton

JD Humburg: Silverton

Mike Swanson: Silverton

René Ferrán: Silverton

Dan Brood: Silverton

Alex Tam: Silverton

Bob Lundeberg: Silverton  

Mitchell Forde: Silverton

Taylor Balkom: Silverton

Michele Bunch: Silverton

Leon Neuschwander: Silverton

Ken Waz: Silverton

(9) Willamette at (8) Summit

JD Humburg: Summit  

Mike Swanson: Willamette  

René Ferrán: Summit

Dan Brood: Summit

Alex Tam: Summit

Bob Lundeberg: Summit

Mitchell Forde: Summit

Taylor Balkom: Summit

Michele Bunch: Willamette

Leon Neuschwander: Summit

Ken Waz: Summit

(12) Bend at (5) Wilsonville

JD Humburg: Wilsonville

Mike Swanson: Wilsonville

René Ferrán: Wilsonville

Dan Brood: Wilsonville

Alex Tam: Wilsonville

Bob Lundeberg: Wilsonville

Mitchell Forde: Wilsonville

Taylor Balkom: Wilsonville

Michele Bunch: Wilsonville

Leon Neuschwander: Wilsonville

Ken Waz: Wilsonville

(13) Central at (4) Churchill

JD Humburg: Churchill

Mike Swanson: Churchill

René Ferrán: Churchill

Dan Brood: Churchill

Alex Tam: Churchill

Bob Lundeberg: Central

Mitchell Forde: Churchill

Taylor Balkom: Churchill

Michele Bunch: Churchill

Leon Neuschwander: Churchill

Ken Waz: Churchill

(14) Hood River Valley at (3) Dallas

JD Humburg: Dallas

Mike Swanson: Dallas

René Ferrán: Dallas

Dan Brood: Dallas

Alex Tam: Dallas

Bob Lundeberg: Dallas

Mitchell Forde: Dallas

Taylor Balkom: Dallas

Michele Bunch: Dallas

Leon Neuschwander: Dallas

Ken Waz: Dallas

(11) Hillsboro at (6) West Albany

JD Humburg: West Albany

Mike Swanson: West Albany

René Ferrán: West Albany

Dan Brood: West Albany

Alex Tam: West Albany

Bob Lundeberg: West Albany

Mitchell Forde: West Albany

Taylor Balkom: Hillsboro

Michele Bunch: West Albany

Leon Neuschwander: West Albany

Ken Waz: West Albany

(10) Lebanon at (7) Glencoe

JD Humburg: Lebanon  

Mike Swanson: Lebanon  

René Ferrán: Glencoe

Dan Brood: Glencoe

Alex Tam: Glencoe

Bob Lundeberg: Glencoe

Mitchell Forde: Lebanon

Taylor Balkom: Glencoe

Michele Bunch: Lebanon  

Leon Neuschwander: Glencoe

Ken Waz: Lebanon

(15) Thurston at (2) Mountain View 

JD Humburg: Mountain View

Mike Swanson: Mountain View

René Ferrán: Mountain View

Dan Brood: Mountain View

Alex Tam: Mountain View

Bob Lundeberg: Mountain View

Mitchell Forde: Mountain View

Taylor Balkom: Mountain View

Michele Bunch: Mountain View

Leon Neuschwander: Mountain View

Ken Waz: Mountain View

4 semifinalists

JD Humburg: Silverton, Wilsonville, West Albany, Mountain View

Mike Swanson: Silverton, Churchill, West Albany, Mountain View

René Ferrán: Silverton, Wilsonville, West Albany, Mountain View

Dan Brood: Silverton, Churchill, West Albany, Mountain View

Alex Tam: Silverton, Wilsonville, Dallas, Mountain View

Bob Lundeberg: Silverton, Wilsonville, West Albany, Mountain View

Mitchell Forde: Silverton, Wilsonville, West Albany, Mountain View

Taylor Balkom: Silverton, Wilsonville, Dallas, Mountain View

Michele Bunch: Silverton, Wilsonville, West Albany, Mountain View  

Leon Neuschwander: Silverton, Wilsonville, West Albany, Mountain View

Ken Waz: Silverton, Wilsonville, West Albany, Mountain View

2 finalists

JD Humburg: Silverton, Mountain View

Mike Swanson: Silverton, West Albany  

René Ferrán: Silverton, Mountain View

Dan Brood: Silverton, Mountain View  

Alex Tam: Silverton, Mountain View

Bob Lundeberg: Silverton, West Albany

Mitchell Forde: Silverton, Mountain View  

Taylor Balkom: Silverton, Mountain View

Michele Bunch: Silverton, Mountain View

Leon Neuschwander: Silverton, Mountain View

Ken Waz: Wilsonville, Mountain View

5A champion

JD Humburg: Mountain View

Mike Swanson: Silverton

René Ferrán: Silverton

Dan Brood: Silverton

Alex Tam: Silverton

Bob Lundeberg: Silverton

Mitchell Forde: Silverton

Taylor Balkom: Silverton

Michele Bunch: Silverton

Leon Neuschwander: Silverton

Ken Waz: Wilsonville

4A CHAMPIONSHIP

(16) Gladstone at (1) Marist Catholic

JD Humburg: Marist Catholic

Mike Swanson: Marist Catholic

René Ferrán: Marist Catholic

Dan Brood: Marist Catholic

Alex Tam: Marist Catholic

Bob Lundeberg: Marist Catholic

Mitchell Forde: Marist Catholic

Taylor Balkom: Marist Catholic

Michele Bunch: Marist Catholic  

Leon Neuschwander: Marist Catholic

Ken Waz: Marist Catholic

(9) Stayton at (8) Estacada

JD Humburg: Stayton

Mike Swanson: Stayton

René Ferrán: Stayton

Dan Brood: Stayton

Alex Tam: Stayton

Bob Lundeberg: Stayton

Mitchell Forde: Estacada  

Taylor Balkom: Stayton

Michele Bunch: Estacada

Leon Neuschwander: Stayton

Ken Waz: Estacada

(12) Hidden Valley at (5) Scappoose

JD Humburg: Scappoose

Mike Swanson: Scappoose

René Ferrán: Scappoose

Dan Brood: Scappoose

Alex Tam: Scappoose

Bob Lundeberg: Scappoose

Mitchell Forde: Scappoose

Taylor Balkom: Scappoose

Michele Bunch: Scappoose

Leon Neuschwander: Scappoose

Ken Waz: Scappoose

(13) Tillamook at (4) Crook County

JD Humburg: Crook County

Mike Swanson: Crook County

René Ferrán: Crook County

Dan Brood: Crook County

Alex Tam: Crook County

Bob Lundeberg: Crook County

Mitchell Forde: Crook County

Taylor Balkom: Tillamook

Michele Bunch: Crook County

Leon Neuschwander: Crook County

Ken Waz: Tillamook

(14) Seaside at (3) Henley

JD Humburg: Henley

Mike Swanson: Henley

René Ferrán: Henley

Dan Brood: Henley

Alex Tam: Henley

Bob Lundeberg: Henley

Mitchell Forde: Henley

Taylor Balkom: Henley

Michele Bunch: Henley

Leon Neuschwander: Henley

Ken Waz: Henley

(11) La Grande at (6) Philomath

JD Humburg: Philomath

Mike Swanson: Philomath

René Ferrán: Philomath

Dan Brood: Philomath

Alex Tam: Philomath

Bob Lundeberg: Philomath

Mitchell Forde: Philomath

Taylor Balkom: Philomath

Michele Bunch: La Grande

Leon Neuschwander: Philomath

Ken Waz: La Grande

(10) Mazama at (7) Pendleton

JD Humburg: Pendleton

Mike Swanson: Pendleton

René Ferrán: Pendleton

Dan Brood: Mazama  

Alex Tam: Pendleton

Bob Lundeberg: Pendleton

Mitchell Forde: Mazama  

Taylor Balkom: Mazama

Michele Bunch: Mazama

Leon Neuschwander: Pendleton

Ken Waz: Pendleton

(15) Molalla at (2) Cascade

JD Humburg: Cascade

Mike Swanson: Cascade

René Ferrán: Cascade

Dan Brood: Cascade

Alex Tam: Cascade

Bob Lundeberg: Cascade

Mitchell Forde: Cascade

Taylor Balkom: Cascade

Michele Bunch: Cascade

Leon Neuschwander: Cascade

Ken Waz: Cascade

4 semifinalists

JD Humburg: Marist Catholic, Scappoose, Henley, Cascade

Mike Swanson: Marist Catholic, Scappoose, Henley, Pendleton

René Ferrán: Marist Catholic, Scappoose, Henley, Pendleton

Dan Brood: Marist Catholic, Scappoose, Henley, Cascade

Alex Tam: Marist Catholic, Scappoose, Henley, Cascade

Bob Lundeberg: Marist Catholic, Crook County, Philomath, Cascade

Mitchell Forde: Marist Catholic, Crook County, Henley, Cascade

Taylor Balkom: Marist Catholic, Scappoose, Henley, Cascade

Michele Bunch: Marist Catholic, Scappoose, Henley, Mazama

Leon Neuschwander: Marist Catholic, Scappoose, Henley, Cascade

Ken Waz: Marist Catholic, Scappoose, Henley, Cascade

2 finalists

JD Humburg: Marist Catholic, Henley 

Mike Swanson: Marist Catholic, Henley  

René Ferrán: Marist Catholic, Henley

Dan Brood: Marist Catholic, Henley

Alex Tam: Marist Catholic, Henley

Bob Lundeberg: Marist Catholic, Cascade

Mitchell Forde: Marist Catholic, Henley

Taylor Balkom: Marist Catholic, Henley

Michele Bunch: Marist Catholic, Henley

Leon Neuschwander: Marist Catholic, Cascade

Ken Waz: Marist Catholic, Cascade

4A champion

JD Humburg: Henley

Mike Swanson: Marist Catholic

René Ferrán: Marist Catholic

Dan Brood: Marist Catholic

Alex Tam: Henley

Bob Lundeberg: Marist Catholic

Mitchell Forde: Marist Catholic

Taylor Balkom: Marist Catholic

Michele Bunch: Marist Catholic

Leon Neuschwander: Marist Catholic

Ken Waz: Marist Catholic

