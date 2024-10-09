High School

Oregon high school football predictions from SBLive: Who will win in Week 6?

West Linn or Lakeridge? Nelson or Central Catholic? Tualatin or Oregon City? Wilsonville or Canby?  

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Sutton Kuenzi and Silverton will try to improve to 5-1 when the Foxes take on Central in a 5A showdown.
West Linn or Lakeridge? Nelson or Central Catholic? Lake Oswego or Tigard? Tualatin or Oregon City? Clackamas or Barlow? Jefferson or Roosevelt? Wilsonville or Canby? Bend or Summit? La Grande or Baker?

Here’s who we’re picking in each of those Week 6 high school football matchups, as well as several others.

Agree or disagree with our picks?

Congratulations to Dan Brood, who went 19-6 to win the Week 5 title.

What we learned in Week 5

WEEK 6 PREDICTIONS

McMinnville at Newberg

JD Humburg: Newberg

Mike Swanson: Newberg  

René Ferrán: McMinnville

Dan Brood: Newberg

Alex Tam: Newberg  

Bob Lundeberg: McMinnville

Mitchell Forde: Newberg 

Taylor Balkom: McMinnville

Michele Bunch: Newberg 

Leon Neuschwander: Newberg

Ken Waz: Newberg

Liberty at Grants Pass 

JD Humburg: Grants Pass

Mike Swanson: Grants Pass  

René Ferrán: Grants Pass

Dan Brood: Grants Pass

Alex Tam: Liberty

Bob Lundeberg: Grants Pass

Mitchell Forde: Grants Pass

Taylor Balkom: Liberty

Michele Bunch: Grants Pass

Leon Neuschwander: Grants Pass  

Ken Waz: Liberty

Jefferson at Roosevelt 

JD Humburg: Roosevelt   

Mike Swanson: Jefferson

René Ferrán: Jefferson

Dan Brood: Jefferson

Alex Tam: Jefferson

Bob Lundeberg: Jefferson

Mitchell Forde: Jefferson

Taylor Balkom: Jefferson

Michele Bunch: Jefferson

Leon Neuschwander: Jefferson

Ken Waz: Jefferson

Glencoe at Forest Grove

JD Humburg: Forest Grove  

Mike Swanson: Glencoe

René Ferrán: Glencoe

Dan Brood: Glencoe

Alex Tam: Forest Grove 

Bob Lundeberg: Forest Grove   

Mitchell Forde: Forest Grove 

Taylor Balkom: Forest Grove

Michele Bunch: Forest Grove   

Leon Neuschwander: Glencoe   

Ken Waz: Forest Grove  

South Eugene at Springfield

JD Humburg: Springfield

Mike Swanson: Springfield

René Ferrán: Springfield

Dan Brood: Springfield

Alex Tam: Springfield

Bob Lundeberg: Springfield

Mitchell Forde: Springfield

Taylor Balkom: South Eugene  

Michele Bunch: Springfield

Leon Neuschwander: Springfield   

Ken Waz: South Eugene

Stayton at Philomath

JD Humburg: Philomath

Mike Swanson: Philomath

René Ferrán: Philomath

Dan Brood: Philomath

Alex Tam: Stayton

Bob Lundeberg: Stayton

Mitchell Forde: Philomath

Taylor Balkom: Philomath

Michele Bunch: Philomath

Leon Neuschwander: Stayton   

Ken Waz: Stayton  

Sunset at Westview 

JD Humburg: Sunset   

Mike Swanson: Sunset  

René Ferrán: Sunset  

Dan Brood: Sunset  

Alex Tam: Sunset

Bob Lundeberg: Westview

Mitchell Forde: Sunset

Taylor Balkom: Westview

Michele Bunch: Westview

Leon Neuschwander: Westview   

Ken Waz: Sunset

Woodburn at McKay

JD Humburg: McKay   

Mike Swanson: Woodburn

René Ferrán: Woodburn

Dan Brood: Woodburn

Alex Tam: Woodburn

Bob Lundeberg: McKay    

Mitchell Forde: McKay  

Taylor Balkom: Woodburn

Michele Bunch: McKay

Leon Neuschwander: Woodburn

Ken Waz: McKay 

Oregon City at Tualatin

JD Humburg: Tualatin

Mike Swanson: Tualatin

René Ferrán: Tualatin

Dan Brood: Tualatin

Alex Tam: Tualatin

Bob Lundeberg: Tualatin

Mitchell Forde: Tualatin

Taylor Balkom: Tualatin

Michele Bunch: Tualatin

Leon Neuschwander: Tualatin   

Ken Waz: Tualatin

Marshfield at Ashland

JD Humburg: Marshfield

Mike Swanson: Marshfield

René Ferrán: Ashland   

Dan Brood: Ashland 

Alex Tam: Marshfield

Bob Lundeberg: Marshfield

Mitchell Forde: Ashland 

Taylor Balkom: Marshfield

Michele Bunch: Ashland 

Leon Neuschwander: Marshfield   

Ken Waz: Ashland

Franklin at Cleveland

JD Humburg: Franklin

Mike Swanson: Franklin

René Ferrán: Franklin

Dan Brood: Franklin

Alex Tam: Cleveland    

Bob Lundeberg: Cleveland

Mitchell Forde: Franklin

Taylor Balkom: Franklin

Michele Bunch: Cleveland

Leon Neuschwander: Franklin   

Ken Waz: Cleveland

Ridgeview at Caldera

JD Humburg: Ridgeview

Mike Swanson: Ridgeview

René Ferrán: Ridgeview

Dan Brood: Ridgeview

Alex Tam: Ridgeview

Bob Lundeberg: Ridgeview

Mitchell Forde: Ridgeview

Taylor Balkom: Caldera  

Michele Bunch: Ridgeview

Leon Neuschwander: Ridgeview   

Ken Waz: Ridgeview

Hood River Valley at Hillsboro

JD Humburg: Hood River Valley   

Mike Swanson: Hood River Valley  

René Ferrán: Hood River Valley  

Dan Brood: Hood River Valley  

Alex Tam: Hillsboro  

Bob Lundeberg: Hood River Valley

Mitchell Forde: Hood River Valley  

Taylor Balkom: Hillsboro  

Michele Bunch: Hillsboro  

Leon Neuschwander: Hood River Valley

Ken Waz: Hillsboro 

Clackamas at Barlow

JD Humburg: Clackamas

Mike Swanson: Clackamas

René Ferrán: Clackamas

Dan Brood: Clackamas

Alex Tam: Clackamas

Bob Lundeberg: Clackamas

Mitchell Forde: Clackamas

Taylor Balkom: Clackamas

Michele Bunch: Clackamas

Leon Neuschwander: Barlow   

Ken Waz: Clackamas

Silverton at Central

JD Humburg: Silverton

Mike Swanson: Silverton

René Ferrán: Silverton

Dan Brood: Silverton  

Alex Tam: Silverton

Bob Lundeberg: Silverton

Mitchell Forde: Silverton

Taylor Balkom: Central  

Michele Bunch: Silverton

Leon Neuschwander: Silverton   

Ken Waz: Silverton  

Crook County at Ontario

JD Humburg: Crook County

Mike Swanson: Crook County

René Ferrán: Crook County

Dan Brood: Crook County

Alex Tam: Ontario

Bob Lundeberg: Crook County

Mitchell Forde: Crook County

Taylor Balkom: Crook County

Michele Bunch: Crook County

Leon Neuschwander: Ontario   

Ken Waz: Crook County

Wells at Grant 

JD Humburg: Wells

Mike Swanson: Wells

René Ferrán: Wells

Dan Brood: Wells

Alex Tam: Wells  

Bob Lundeberg: Grant    

Mitchell Forde: Wells

Taylor Balkom: Grant  

Michele Bunch: Wells  

Leon Neuschwander: Wells   

Ken Waz: Grant 

Willamette at Roseburg

JD Humburg: Willamette

Mike Swanson: Willamette

René Ferrán: Willamette

Dan Brood: Willamette

Alex Tam: Roseburg

Bob Lundeberg: Roseburg

Mitchell Forde: Willamette

Taylor Balkom: Willamette

Michele Bunch: Willamette

Leon Neuschwander: Roseburg 

Ken Waz: Roseburg  

David Douglas at Reynolds

JD Humburg: Reynolds

Mike Swanson: Reynolds

René Ferrán: David Douglas   

Dan Brood: Reynolds

Alex Tam: David Douglas 

Bob Lundeberg: Reynolds

Mitchell Forde: David Douglas 

Taylor Balkom: Reynolds

Michele Bunch: Reynolds

Leon Neuschwander: Reynolds

Ken Waz: David Douglas

Thurston at Crater

JD Humburg: Thurston

Mike Swanson: Thurston

René Ferrán: Thurston

Dan Brood: Thurston

Alex Tam: Thurston

Bob Lundeberg: Crater    

Mitchell Forde: Thurston

Taylor Balkom: Crater  

Michele Bunch: Thurston  

Leon Neuschwander: Thurston   

Ken Waz: Thurston 

Gladstone at The Dalles

JD Humburg: Gladstone

Mike Swanson: The Dalles

René Ferrán: The Dalles

Dan Brood: Gladstone

Alex Tam: Gladstone

Bob Lundeberg: Gladstone

Mitchell Forde: The Dalles

Taylor Balkom: The Dalles

Michele Bunch: Gladstone

Leon Neuschwander: The Dalles   

Ken Waz: Gladstone

South Medford at Sprague

JD Humburg: Sprague   

Mike Swanson: South Medford

René Ferrán: Sprague 

Dan Brood: Sprague 

Alex Tam: South Medford

Bob Lundeberg: Sprague

Mitchell Forde: Sprague  

Taylor Balkom: South Medford

Michele Bunch: Sprague 

Leon Neuschwander: South Medford

Ken Waz: South Medford

South Albany at Lebanon

JD Humburg: Lebanon

Mike Swanson: Lebanon

René Ferrán: Lebanon

Dan Brood: Lebanon

Alex Tam: South Albany  

Bob Lundeberg: Lebanon    

Mitchell Forde: Lebanon

Taylor Balkom: Lebanon

Michele Bunch: Lebanon 

Leon Neuschwander: Lebanon   

Ken Waz: Lebanon  

Lake Oswego at Tigard

JD Humburg: Lake Oswego

Mike Swanson: Lake Oswego

René Ferrán: Lake Oswego

Dan Brood: Lake Oswego

Alex Tam: Lake Oswego

Bob Lundeberg: Lake Oswego

Mitchell Forde: Lake Oswego

Taylor Balkom: Tigard  

Michele Bunch: Lake Oswego

Leon Neuschwander: Lake Oswego

Ken Waz: Lake Oswego

North Bend at Henley

JD Humburg: Henley

Mike Swanson: Henley

René Ferrán: Henley

Dan Brood: Henley

Alex Tam: Henley  

Bob Lundeberg: Henley

Mitchell Forde: Henley

Taylor Balkom: North Bend  

Michele Bunch: Henley

Leon Neuschwander: North Bend 

Ken Waz: Henley

Canby at Wilsonville

JD Humburg: Wilsonville

Mike Swanson: Wilsonville

René Ferrán: Wilsonville

Dan Brood: Wilsonville

Alex Tam: Wilsonville

Bob Lundeberg: Wilsonville  

Mitchell Forde: Wilsonville

Taylor Balkom: Wilsonville

Michele Bunch: Wilsonville 

Leon Neuschwander: Wilsonville   

Ken Waz: Wilsonville  

Baker at La Grande

JD Humburg: Baker

Mike Swanson: La Grande

René Ferrán: Baker   

Dan Brood: Baker   

Alex Tam: Baker  

Bob Lundeberg: La Grande

Mitchell Forde: La Grande

Taylor Balkom: Baker  

Michele Bunch: La Grande

Leon Neuschwander: Baker

Ken Waz: Baker

Bend at Summit

JD Humburg: Summit   

Mike Swanson: Bend

René Ferrán: Summit 

Dan Brood: Bend

Alex Tam: Bend

Bob Lundeberg: Summit  

Mitchell Forde: Bend  

Taylor Balkom: Summit 

Michele Bunch: Bend

Leon Neuschwander: Summit

Ken Waz: Summit

Nelson at Central Catholic

JD Humburg: Central Catholic   

Mike Swanson: Central Catholic  

René Ferrán: Central Catholic

Dan Brood: Central Catholic

Alex Tam: Central Catholic

Bob Lundeberg: Central Catholic

Mitchell Forde: Central Catholic

Taylor Balkom: Nelson  

Michele Bunch: Central Catholic

Leon Neuschwander: Central Catholic  

Ken Waz: Central Catholic 

West Linn at Lakeridge

JD Humburg: West Linn

Mike Swanson: West Linn

René Ferrán: West Linn

Dan Brood: West Linn

Alex Tam: West Linn

Bob Lundeberg: West Linn

Mitchell Forde: West Linn  

Taylor Balkom: Lakeridge

Michele Bunch: Lakeridge  

Leon Neuschwander: West Linn

Ken Waz: Lakeridge

