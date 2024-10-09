Oregon high school football predictions from SBLive: Who will win in Week 6?
West Linn or Lakeridge? Nelson or Central Catholic? Lake Oswego or Tigard? Tualatin or Oregon City? Clackamas or Barlow? Jefferson or Roosevelt? Wilsonville or Canby? Bend or Summit? La Grande or Baker?
Here’s who we’re picking in each of those Week 6 high school football matchups, as well as several others.
Agree or disagree with our picks?
Congratulations to Dan Brood, who went 19-6 to win the Week 5 title.
What we learned in Week 5
—
WEEK 6 PREDICTIONS
McMinnville at Newberg
JD Humburg: Newberg
Mike Swanson: Newberg
René Ferrán: McMinnville
Dan Brood: Newberg
Alex Tam: Newberg
Bob Lundeberg: McMinnville
Mitchell Forde: Newberg
Taylor Balkom: McMinnville
Michele Bunch: Newberg
Leon Neuschwander: Newberg
Ken Waz: Newberg
Liberty at Grants Pass
JD Humburg: Grants Pass
Mike Swanson: Grants Pass
René Ferrán: Grants Pass
Dan Brood: Grants Pass
Alex Tam: Liberty
Bob Lundeberg: Grants Pass
Mitchell Forde: Grants Pass
Taylor Balkom: Liberty
Michele Bunch: Grants Pass
Leon Neuschwander: Grants Pass
Ken Waz: Liberty
Jefferson at Roosevelt
JD Humburg: Roosevelt
Mike Swanson: Jefferson
René Ferrán: Jefferson
Dan Brood: Jefferson
Alex Tam: Jefferson
Bob Lundeberg: Jefferson
Mitchell Forde: Jefferson
Taylor Balkom: Jefferson
Michele Bunch: Jefferson
Leon Neuschwander: Jefferson
Ken Waz: Jefferson
Glencoe at Forest Grove
JD Humburg: Forest Grove
Mike Swanson: Glencoe
René Ferrán: Glencoe
Dan Brood: Glencoe
Alex Tam: Forest Grove
Bob Lundeberg: Forest Grove
Mitchell Forde: Forest Grove
Taylor Balkom: Forest Grove
Michele Bunch: Forest Grove
Leon Neuschwander: Glencoe
Ken Waz: Forest Grove
South Eugene at Springfield
JD Humburg: Springfield
Mike Swanson: Springfield
René Ferrán: Springfield
Dan Brood: Springfield
Alex Tam: Springfield
Bob Lundeberg: Springfield
Mitchell Forde: Springfield
Taylor Balkom: South Eugene
Michele Bunch: Springfield
Leon Neuschwander: Springfield
Ken Waz: South Eugene
Stayton at Philomath
JD Humburg: Philomath
Mike Swanson: Philomath
René Ferrán: Philomath
Dan Brood: Philomath
Alex Tam: Stayton
Bob Lundeberg: Stayton
Mitchell Forde: Philomath
Taylor Balkom: Philomath
Michele Bunch: Philomath
Leon Neuschwander: Stayton
Ken Waz: Stayton
Sunset at Westview
JD Humburg: Sunset
Mike Swanson: Sunset
René Ferrán: Sunset
Dan Brood: Sunset
Alex Tam: Sunset
Bob Lundeberg: Westview
Mitchell Forde: Sunset
Taylor Balkom: Westview
Michele Bunch: Westview
Leon Neuschwander: Westview
Ken Waz: Sunset
Woodburn at McKay
JD Humburg: McKay
Mike Swanson: Woodburn
René Ferrán: Woodburn
Dan Brood: Woodburn
Alex Tam: Woodburn
Bob Lundeberg: McKay
Mitchell Forde: McKay
Taylor Balkom: Woodburn
Michele Bunch: McKay
Leon Neuschwander: Woodburn
Ken Waz: McKay
Oregon City at Tualatin
JD Humburg: Tualatin
Mike Swanson: Tualatin
René Ferrán: Tualatin
Dan Brood: Tualatin
Alex Tam: Tualatin
Bob Lundeberg: Tualatin
Mitchell Forde: Tualatin
Taylor Balkom: Tualatin
Michele Bunch: Tualatin
Leon Neuschwander: Tualatin
Ken Waz: Tualatin
Marshfield at Ashland
JD Humburg: Marshfield
Mike Swanson: Marshfield
René Ferrán: Ashland
Dan Brood: Ashland
Alex Tam: Marshfield
Bob Lundeberg: Marshfield
Mitchell Forde: Ashland
Taylor Balkom: Marshfield
Michele Bunch: Ashland
Leon Neuschwander: Marshfield
Ken Waz: Ashland
Franklin at Cleveland
JD Humburg: Franklin
Mike Swanson: Franklin
René Ferrán: Franklin
Dan Brood: Franklin
Alex Tam: Cleveland
Bob Lundeberg: Cleveland
Mitchell Forde: Franklin
Taylor Balkom: Franklin
Michele Bunch: Cleveland
Leon Neuschwander: Franklin
Ken Waz: Cleveland
Ridgeview at Caldera
JD Humburg: Ridgeview
Mike Swanson: Ridgeview
René Ferrán: Ridgeview
Dan Brood: Ridgeview
Alex Tam: Ridgeview
Bob Lundeberg: Ridgeview
Mitchell Forde: Ridgeview
Taylor Balkom: Caldera
Michele Bunch: Ridgeview
Leon Neuschwander: Ridgeview
Ken Waz: Ridgeview
Hood River Valley at Hillsboro
JD Humburg: Hood River Valley
Mike Swanson: Hood River Valley
René Ferrán: Hood River Valley
Dan Brood: Hood River Valley
Alex Tam: Hillsboro
Bob Lundeberg: Hood River Valley
Mitchell Forde: Hood River Valley
Taylor Balkom: Hillsboro
Michele Bunch: Hillsboro
Leon Neuschwander: Hood River Valley
Ken Waz: Hillsboro
Clackamas at Barlow
JD Humburg: Clackamas
Mike Swanson: Clackamas
René Ferrán: Clackamas
Dan Brood: Clackamas
Alex Tam: Clackamas
Bob Lundeberg: Clackamas
Mitchell Forde: Clackamas
Taylor Balkom: Clackamas
Michele Bunch: Clackamas
Leon Neuschwander: Barlow
Ken Waz: Clackamas
Silverton at Central
JD Humburg: Silverton
Mike Swanson: Silverton
René Ferrán: Silverton
Dan Brood: Silverton
Alex Tam: Silverton
Bob Lundeberg: Silverton
Mitchell Forde: Silverton
Taylor Balkom: Central
Michele Bunch: Silverton
Leon Neuschwander: Silverton
Ken Waz: Silverton
Crook County at Ontario
JD Humburg: Crook County
Mike Swanson: Crook County
René Ferrán: Crook County
Dan Brood: Crook County
Alex Tam: Ontario
Bob Lundeberg: Crook County
Mitchell Forde: Crook County
Taylor Balkom: Crook County
Michele Bunch: Crook County
Leon Neuschwander: Ontario
Ken Waz: Crook County
Wells at Grant
JD Humburg: Wells
Mike Swanson: Wells
René Ferrán: Wells
Dan Brood: Wells
Alex Tam: Wells
Bob Lundeberg: Grant
Mitchell Forde: Wells
Taylor Balkom: Grant
Michele Bunch: Wells
Leon Neuschwander: Wells
Ken Waz: Grant
Willamette at Roseburg
JD Humburg: Willamette
Mike Swanson: Willamette
René Ferrán: Willamette
Dan Brood: Willamette
Alex Tam: Roseburg
Bob Lundeberg: Roseburg
Mitchell Forde: Willamette
Taylor Balkom: Willamette
Michele Bunch: Willamette
Leon Neuschwander: Roseburg
Ken Waz: Roseburg
David Douglas at Reynolds
JD Humburg: Reynolds
Mike Swanson: Reynolds
René Ferrán: David Douglas
Dan Brood: Reynolds
Alex Tam: David Douglas
Bob Lundeberg: Reynolds
Mitchell Forde: David Douglas
Taylor Balkom: Reynolds
Michele Bunch: Reynolds
Leon Neuschwander: Reynolds
Ken Waz: David Douglas
Thurston at Crater
JD Humburg: Thurston
Mike Swanson: Thurston
René Ferrán: Thurston
Dan Brood: Thurston
Alex Tam: Thurston
Bob Lundeberg: Crater
Mitchell Forde: Thurston
Taylor Balkom: Crater
Michele Bunch: Thurston
Leon Neuschwander: Thurston
Ken Waz: Thurston
Gladstone at The Dalles
JD Humburg: Gladstone
Mike Swanson: The Dalles
René Ferrán: The Dalles
Dan Brood: Gladstone
Alex Tam: Gladstone
Bob Lundeberg: Gladstone
Mitchell Forde: The Dalles
Taylor Balkom: The Dalles
Michele Bunch: Gladstone
Leon Neuschwander: The Dalles
Ken Waz: Gladstone
South Medford at Sprague
JD Humburg: Sprague
Mike Swanson: South Medford
René Ferrán: Sprague
Dan Brood: Sprague
Alex Tam: South Medford
Bob Lundeberg: Sprague
Mitchell Forde: Sprague
Taylor Balkom: South Medford
Michele Bunch: Sprague
Leon Neuschwander: South Medford
Ken Waz: South Medford
South Albany at Lebanon
JD Humburg: Lebanon
Mike Swanson: Lebanon
René Ferrán: Lebanon
Dan Brood: Lebanon
Alex Tam: South Albany
Bob Lundeberg: Lebanon
Mitchell Forde: Lebanon
Taylor Balkom: Lebanon
Michele Bunch: Lebanon
Leon Neuschwander: Lebanon
Ken Waz: Lebanon
Lake Oswego at Tigard
JD Humburg: Lake Oswego
Mike Swanson: Lake Oswego
René Ferrán: Lake Oswego
Dan Brood: Lake Oswego
Alex Tam: Lake Oswego
Bob Lundeberg: Lake Oswego
Mitchell Forde: Lake Oswego
Taylor Balkom: Tigard
Michele Bunch: Lake Oswego
Leon Neuschwander: Lake Oswego
Ken Waz: Lake Oswego
North Bend at Henley
JD Humburg: Henley
Mike Swanson: Henley
René Ferrán: Henley
Dan Brood: Henley
Alex Tam: Henley
Bob Lundeberg: Henley
Mitchell Forde: Henley
Taylor Balkom: North Bend
Michele Bunch: Henley
Leon Neuschwander: North Bend
Ken Waz: Henley
Canby at Wilsonville
JD Humburg: Wilsonville
Mike Swanson: Wilsonville
René Ferrán: Wilsonville
Dan Brood: Wilsonville
Alex Tam: Wilsonville
Bob Lundeberg: Wilsonville
Mitchell Forde: Wilsonville
Taylor Balkom: Wilsonville
Michele Bunch: Wilsonville
Leon Neuschwander: Wilsonville
Ken Waz: Wilsonville
Baker at La Grande
JD Humburg: Baker
Mike Swanson: La Grande
René Ferrán: Baker
Dan Brood: Baker
Alex Tam: Baker
Bob Lundeberg: La Grande
Mitchell Forde: La Grande
Taylor Balkom: Baker
Michele Bunch: La Grande
Leon Neuschwander: Baker
Ken Waz: Baker
Bend at Summit
JD Humburg: Summit
Mike Swanson: Bend
René Ferrán: Summit
Dan Brood: Bend
Alex Tam: Bend
Bob Lundeberg: Summit
Mitchell Forde: Bend
Taylor Balkom: Summit
Michele Bunch: Bend
Leon Neuschwander: Summit
Ken Waz: Summit
Nelson at Central Catholic
JD Humburg: Central Catholic
Mike Swanson: Central Catholic
René Ferrán: Central Catholic
Dan Brood: Central Catholic
Alex Tam: Central Catholic
Bob Lundeberg: Central Catholic
Mitchell Forde: Central Catholic
Taylor Balkom: Nelson
Michele Bunch: Central Catholic
Leon Neuschwander: Central Catholic
Ken Waz: Central Catholic
West Linn at Lakeridge
JD Humburg: West Linn
Mike Swanson: West Linn
René Ferrán: West Linn
Dan Brood: West Linn
Alex Tam: West Linn
Bob Lundeberg: West Linn
Mitchell Forde: West Linn
Taylor Balkom: Lakeridge
Michele Bunch: Lakeridge
Leon Neuschwander: West Linn
Ken Waz: Lakeridge
