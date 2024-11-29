Oregon (OSAA) high school football state championships: scouting reports, scores, live updates (11/29/2024)
The 2024 Oregon high school football season concludes Friday and Saturday with eight state championship games.
You can follow all of the OSAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Oregon High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores.
Here's a capsule look at every matchup in the final week of the Oregon high school football playoffs. We also asked a coach who faced each finalist during the season to provide some bullet points as a scouting report for the team.
—
CLASS 6A OPEN | Bracket
No. 2 West Linn (10-1) vs. No. 1 Lake Oswego (11-0)
12:30 p.m. Friday, Hillsboro Stadium
Last meeting: Lake Oswego won 21-17 in Week 7.
About West Linn
Last state championship: 2022 (second)
Last state final: 2022 (fourth appearance)
Coach: Jon Eagle, third season (33-3; 160-25 in 16 seasons)
Offensive leaders: QB Baird Gilroy, sr. (193-286-7-2831 pass, 34 TDs); RB Viggo Anderson, jr. (146-1075-13 rush; 30-240-2 rec); WR Danny Wideman, sr. (73-1147-16 rec); TE Baron Naone, sr. (30-346-8 rec)
Defensive leaders: LB Cole Dickson, jr. (59 tackles, 7 for loss); LB Hudson Hardy, sr. (49 tackles, 7 for loss); LB Ryder White, sr. (38 tackles, 6.5 for loss, 4 sacks); CB Josiah Molden, soph. (30 tackles, 4 pass breakups, interception)
Unsung hero: Senior C Tristan Brester, in his third year playing football, had the unenviable task of replacing two-time all-state selection Ridge Huot, who made the first team last year. He added 75 pounds over the summer in anticipation of the task and answered every question about how the Lions would fare at the position. “He has surpassed expectations and is a strength of our offense,” Eagle said of the unanimous first-team all-Three Rivers League selection.
Scouting report: Big across the board. Fantastically coached on both sides. Their RB (Anderson) is hard to tackle, and their QB (Gilroy) can launch the ball. … Player to watch out for is 19 (Wideman). An incredible talent. … West Linn wins if they stop LaMarcus (Bell).
About Lake Oswego
Last state championship: 2018 (second)
Last state final: 2019 (eighth appearance)
Coach: Steve Coury, 33rd season (283-95)
Offensive leaders: RB LaMarcus Bell, jr. (171-1571-26 rush); QB Hudson Kurland, jr. (83-124-2-1413 pass, 11 TDs); WR Liam Davis, sr. (16-396-3 rec)
Defensive leaders: DE Lusiano Lopez, sr. (71 tackles, 11 for loss, 6 sacks); LB Riley Van Deusen, sr. (40 tackles); DE Oliver Macy, sr. (41 tackles, 9 for loss); CB Jalen Bauman, jr. (40 tackles)
Unsung hero: Bell is the marquee name, but the co-MVP of the Lakers offense is senior C Noah Uecker, who joined Brester on the all-TRL first team. As a sophomore, Uecker became the starter just before the playoffs out of need, and despite being just 6-foot, 180 pounds, he hasn’t relinquished the job. “He studies hours of film, contributes game plan ideas, and knows everyone’s assignment on every play,” said assistant coach Chris Hubley. “He executes with relentless determination and is one of the most coachable kids I’ve had in my 25-year career.”
Scouting report: LaMarcus is the front page of the paper, but their offensive line was the best unit we faced all year. They are a great combo. … On defense, Luciano is the real deal. The defense is gritty and disciplined. … Lake Oswego wins if they can get Bam to 250+ yards of offense.
—
CLASS 6A | Bracket
No. 14 North Medford (8-4) vs. No. 13 South Medford (8-4)
5 p.m. Saturday, Spiegelberg Stadium, Medford
Last meeting: South Medford won 33-30 in Week 9.
About North Medford
Last state championship: 1993 (seven; six as Medford)
Last state final: 2003 (16th appearance; 12 as Medford)
Coach: Nathan Chin, fourth season (27-15)
Offensive leaders: QB Traeger Healy, jr. (157-246-10-2210 pass, 22 TDs); RB Cameron Nix, sr. (149-1012-15 rush; 28-477-6 rec); WR Nolan Kelly, sr. (28-489-4 rec); WR Easton Curtis, sr. (37-476-7 rec)
Defensive leaders: LB Landyn Meeker, sr. (102 tackles, 13.5 for loss, 3 sacks); DL Trey Kennedy–Coleman, sr. (84 tackles, 15 for loss, 8 sacks); LB Teagan Neron, sr. (77 tackles, 20 for loss, 6 sacks); DB Curtis (53 tackles, 3 interceptions)
Unsung hero: Chin picked one for each side of the ball, highlighting first-year starting OL Roquin Michael, a junior he said “has been consistent all year and continues to get better this postseason,” and senior FS Tate Snyder, a two-year starter who runs the back end of the Black Tornado defense.
Scouting report: North Medford is big on the offensive line and will do multiple things offensively. They’ll play with four wide receivers and throw the ball around, and they'll also line up with two backs and run right at you. … Defensively, they are susceptible to giving up big plays because they play a bunch of man-to-man while bringing lots of pressure. They will make some highlight-type hits in the offense’s backfield because they can overwhelm you at the point of attack, but if you can pass protect, there are big plays to be made in the passing game.
About South Medford
Last state championship: None
Last state final: 2017 (second appearance; also 2023 Columbia Cup finalist)
Coach: Bill Singler, 26th season (167-110)
Offensive leaders: QB Makana Brown, jr. (62-111-7-880 pass, 5 TDs; 117-407-8 rush); RB Kameron Rague, sr. (86-596-5 rush); RB Bridger Foss, sr. (117-622-11 rush, 21-352-2 rec); RB Kellen Lefebvre, jr. (127-1066-11 rush, 12-154-0 rec); WR Ajani Ingram, XX. (15-233-2 rec)
Defensive leaders: DB Michael Duclos, sr. (4 interceptions); DL Grady McQuillan, sr.; DL Isa De La Torre, jr.; LB Dasan Jackson, sr.
Unsung hero: With a team that relies heavily on the run, having five new starters on the offensive line was an offseason worry. Senior C Brody McHenry has helped ease those concerns. He is undersized at 5-11, 180, Singler acknowledged, “but he's smart, dependable, has great feet and just plays very hard. He's always outsized but never overmatched. Brody is the leader of the group.”
Scouting report: South Medford is a proud program who is well-coached. … They are an old-school, two-back team that prides themselves on running the football and being physical. They want to lull the defense to sleep, then hit you with play-action pass for big plays. They run a ton of counters to try to overload defenses at the point of attack by having more blockers than you have defenders. … Defensively, they are not a big blitzing team but mix coverages in the secondary.
—
CLASS 5A | Bracket
No. 5 Wilsonville (10-2) vs. No. 2 Mountain View (12-0)
4:30 p.m. Friday, Hillsboro Stadium
Last meeting: Wilsonville won 29-23 in the 2023 Class 5A championship game.
About Wilsonville
Last state championship: 2023 (second)
Last state final: 2023 (seventh appearance)
Coach: Adam Guenther, 15th season (137-35)
Offensive leaders: QB Mark Wiepert, sr. (215-360-9-3534 pass, 48 TDs; 109-531-7 rush); RB Roman Kealoha, jr. (83-597-7 rush); WR Nick Crowley, sr. (75-1381-24 rec); WR Keona Tam, jr. (27-537-8 rec); TE Emmitt Fee, sr. (31-432-7 rec)
Defensive leaders: LB Riddick Molatore, jr. (114 tackles, 13 for loss, 8 sacks, 4 pass breakups); LB Carter Christiansen, sr. (99 tackles, 10 for loss, 6.5 sacks); S Wiepert (75 tackles); DL Fee (63 tackles, 9 for loss, 12 hurries); LB Blake Dougherty, sr. (61 tackles, 13 for loss, 5 sacks, 7 hurries)
Unsung hero: Guenther pointed to his offensive line, which returned only one starter (senior Lincoln Mason), then pointed out senior DT Caleb Schmitgall, who has 25 tackles and does the dirty work to free others to rack up big numbers. “You’re not going to see him on top of any leaderboard of stats,” Guenther said. “But he’s been Mr. Consistent. He just does his job, takes up two blockers on every play.”
Scouting report: Everything starts with Wiepert. This will be his third championship game, so the stage won't be too big for him, and that experience will help him guide his teammates. What he accomplished in the semifinal game is what he can do any Friday night; he is the best football player in the state. His arm strength is incredible; he is so strong and fast that when things break down for him, you don't know if you stay in coverage, or you have to help to bring him down. … Every great QB needs a go-to guy, and he has that in Crowley. Nick has the speed to let Mark unleash that big arm, and he also has the chemistry with him to know how to get open when Mark starts to scramble. … What has stood out the past few years is the physicality along the offensive and defensive lines. They have always had skill players, but now they have linemen that are just as good as them. … To beat Wilsonville, you have to be able to control the ball and limit the chances their offense has to make the big plays and score fast.
About Mountain View
Last state championship: 2011 (first)
Last state final: 2023 (third appearance)
Coach: Brian Crum, 13th season (88-46)
Offensive leaders: QB Mason Chambers, sr. (175-257-7-2859 pass, 38 TDs); RB Angel Valenzuela, jr. (153-1139-17 rush); RB Ryder Carpenter, soph. (108-699-10 rush); WR Jack Foley, sr. (51-1065-16 rec); WR Jordan Best, sr. (41-890-11 rec)
Defensive leaders: LB Carson Bottemiller, soph. (87 tackles, 7 for loss, 3 interceptions); S Brady Kennedy, sr. (72 tackles, 2 interceptions); DE Valenzuela (39 tackles, 16 for loss, 9 sacks, 5 hurries, 5 forced fumbles); DL Langston Belding, sr. (55 tackles, 12 for loss, 7 sacks, 7 hurries, 3 forced fumbles)
Unsung hero: Senior C Dominic Valdez sat behind all-state second-teamer Liam Williams last season, biding his time as a JV starter. This year, he has become the leader of a young group that has kept the high-powered offense (420 yards, 39.3 points per game) humming. “He is the rock that gets everyone right,” Crum said. “We would be lost without him. He watches more film than anyone else and can play all of the positions up front. One day soon, he will make a great coach.”
Scouting report: Mountain View getting back to the state championship game is remarkable after how many seniors they graduated last season. That is a testament to their coaches and players. … Chambers has had a phenomenal year and has set all the single-season passing records this season. He is savvy and knows where to go with the ball; he has the ability to keep plays alive until his receivers get open. … Having Foley and Best at receivers make them a difficult team to cover. Foley has the size and strength; Best runs good routes and is fast. … Valenzuela hasn't had the stats as he did his sophomore year, but last week he took over the game and showed that he is still everything he was last year at running back. … Their defense took a step to championship level when they started playing Angel at defensive end. He is undersized for the position, but he makes up for it in his physicality and speed to the ball. He is a difference-maker on both sides of the ball. … Mountain View is playing with a lot of confidence being the only undefeated team in 5A and still feeling they are being overlooked by many. They will come out and not be intimidated by the spotlight.
—
CLASS 4A | Bracket
No. 3 Henley (11-1) vs. No. 1 Marist Catholic (11-1)
1 p.m. Saturday, Spiegelberg Stadium, Medford
Last meeting: Henley won 19-16 in Week 2.
About Henley
Last state championship: 2023 (third)
Last state final: 2023 (sixth appearance)
Coach: Matt Green, first season (11-1)
Offensive leaders: QB Joe Janney, sr. (118-210-5-2009 pass, 26 TDs; 115-800-18 rush); RB Trapper Cundall, jr. (88-355-3 rush); WR Mark Carpenter, sr. (39-853-14 rec); WR Connor Shively, jr. (25-416-3 rec); WR Bryson Montag, sr. (30-396-6 rec)
Defensive leaders: LB Jason Kern, sr. (84 tackles, 13 for loss, 3 sacks); LB Roanin Wright, jr. (62 tackles); DB Janney (51 tackles); DE Nolan Sieben, sr. (26.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks)
Unsung hero: Green’s trio of defensive playmakers draws effusive praise from the former defensive line coach. “Nolan is a steady and reliable presence who consistently steps up in crucial moments, contributing smart playmaking that often goes unnoticed,” Green said. “Jason is the glue of our team’s defense. He’s always doing the little things right. And Roanin is a versatile player who fills in the gaps wherever needed. His ability to adapt to different roles makes him invaluable.”
Scouting report: Their QB (Janney), I don't believe (he) played in the semifinal game, so I’m uncertain of his status. He’s a true dual-threat QB. You must keep him contained in the zone read and in the passing game. They do a great job of integrating him in the run game. … Number 12 (Carpenter) is their best receiver, and I believe he played QB this week. He runs great routes, and you have to take him away if you want to beat them. They lean on him heavily in the passing game. … Lastly, they just find a way to win. Teams that are accustomed to winning can generate plays and win close games.
About Marist Catholic
Last state championship: 2009 (fifth)
Last state final: 2023 (12th appearance)
Coach: Zach Loboy, first season (11-1)
Offensive leaders: QB Nick Hudson, sr. (223-331-8-3348pass, 37 TDs); RB Conner Harvey, soph. (156-1054-23 rush, 18-307-2 rec); WR Aaron Bidwell, sr. (71-1190-17 rec); WR Christian Guerrero, sr. (57-779-10 rec)
Defensive leaders: LB Brody Buzzard, jr. (95 tackles); DL Jackson Christian, sr. (29 tackles, 2.5 sacks); LB Jackson Skinner, jr. (42 tackles, 7.5 sacks); DB Cash Andrus, sr. (24 tackles, 7 interceptions)
Unsung hero: Senior SS Joe Thornton exemplifies the work the senior class has put in this season. An all-Oregon West honorable mention pick a year ago, he has developed into an all-state candidate with 60 tackles and two interceptions this season. “The entire class has really come together with a great expectation of commitment and dedication,” Loboy said. “They’ve put in a lot of work to make this thing happen.”
Scouting report: Great quarterback. Solid pocket presence. Keeps his eyes downfield and finds open receivers. … Great receivers. Bidwell is the star, but he has a great cast around him. Can take him away, but the other receivers can make you pay. … Their run game is what sets them apart. No. 23 (Harvey) is a great zone runner. He's shifty and finds seams. Moves well in space and is hard to tackle in open space. … Their OL and DL are much more physical than people give them credit for. They do a great job in protection and generate a rush. … Should be a heck of a game.
—
CLASS 3A | Bracket
No. 11 Burns (10-2) vs. No. 4 Vale (12-0)
1 p.m. Saturday, Summit High School, Bend
Last meeting: Vale won 18-12 in overtime in Week 5.
About Burns
Last state championship: 2014 (first)
Last state final: 2014 (fourth appearance)
Coach: Matt Bruck, third season (16-13)
Offensive leaders: QB Jack Wright, jr. (139-294-7-2213 pass, 26 TDs; 67-421-7 rush); RB Kale Cornell, sr. (71-418-6 rush); WR Coltin Miller, jr. (28-638-8 rec); RB Easton Kemper, sr. (32-490-5 rec); WR Canon Winn, sr. (20-423-6 rec)
Defensive leaders: LB E.Kemper (85 tackles, 29 for loss, 10 sacks); DL Joe Weil, jr. (80 tackles, 17.5 for loss, 7 sacks); LB Cannon Kemper, soph. (70 tackles, 22 for loss, 4.5 sacks); LB Jaxon Hoyt, sr. (68 tackles, 10.5 for loss)
Unsung hero: The Hilanders have a core group of 15 players who take the bulk of the snaps, and Bruck doesn’t consider anyone an unsung hero in that group. “We’re a big family,” he said. “We work together and do everything as a team.”
Scouting report: An efficient running team but very dangerous in the pass game. Several explosive players on the offense. … Isn’t big compared to Vale; however, they are fast at all positions on their team for the most part. Their defense succeeds with their speed on the defensive side of the ball. You may think you have them beat, but they can rally to the ball quickly. … They also have a fast and quick running back who can outrun defenders in Cornell. … Wright is probably the all-state offensive player of the year at 3A. He can keep plays alive and improvise until he finds the open player. He is a smart quarterback and makes correct decisions. He is accurate and can throw the ball deep as well. … Miller is a great defensive back and wide receiver. He is Wright’s favorite target because he will catch anything in his area. He has great technique for both positions that help him be a great player.
About Vale
Last state championship: 2015 (12th)
Last state final: 2015 (17th appearance)
Coach: Jeff Aldred, 10th season (77-28)
Offensive leaders: QB Brooks Aldred, sr. (44-118-4-560 pass, 7 TDs); RB Kase Schaffeld, sr. (265-2073-30 rush); RB Landon Haberman, sr. (83-722-11 rush)
Defensive leaders: DE Jake Devos, sr. (87 tackles, 30.5 for loss, 15.5 sacks); LB Schaffeld (74 tackles); LB Thomas Rodriguez, jr. (56 tackles, 5 for loss); LB Haberman (42 tackles, 5 interceptions); DB Canon Hiatt, jr. (4 interceptions)
Unsung hero: Senior WR/LB Matthew Barton has dealt with adversity all season. In the season opener, he severely injured his quadriceps, and while he hasn’t missed a game, it has limited his playing time. A month ago, his mother passed away unexpectedly, yet he has soldiered on. “His example of perseverance through this difficult situation is an inspiration to me, the other coaches, his teammates and many others at the high school and the community of Vale,” Aldred said. “Matt has made several big plays for us this season. I would not be surprised if he comes up with another one in the state championship game.”
Scouting report: Vale hangs their hat on being tougher at the line of scrimmage (and they are), not to mention they have one of the best running backs around. You know what they want to do and it's still an incredible task to stop. … Their offensive line is big and athletic. They can move the line of scrimmage, which makes their run game dominate. They aren’t flashy but they keep their nose to the grindstone and wear you down. … With that being said, their offense thrives on the run game. Schaffeld is also a big running back who will not be afraid of contact. Then they also have the speed back with Haberman who can make a player or two miss. … On the defensive side, you have to know where #44 (Devos) is. He is a player that can ruin a play over and over again. He is big and fast standing at 6’3” and 230 pounds. He is a dominant defensive end and is probably the all-state defensive player of the year at 3A. To go along with Devos on defense, there is (Rodriguez), who is difficult to fool and a disciplined linebacker.
—
CLASS 2A | Bracket
No. 5 St. Paul (12-0) vs. No. 2 Oakland (12-0)
1 p.m. Saturday, Cottage Grove High School
Last meeting: This is the first meeting between the teams.
About St. Paul
Last state championship: 2010 (sixth)
Last state final: 2022 (17th appearance)
Coach: Tony Smith, 17th season (159-33; 198-97 in 28 seasons)
Offensive leaders: QB Grady Wolf, sr. (64-103-3-1078 pass, 11 TDs; 35-238-8 rush); RB Clay Smith, sr. (122-1342-21 rush; 11-251-2 rec); RB Diego Medina, sr. (65-720-12 rush; 9-178-3 rec); WR Sullivan Grott, jr. (26-463-3 rec); RB Bricen Britten, soph. (73-465-9 rush)
Defensive leaders: LB Wyatt Smith, soph. (92 tackles); LB Britten (81 tackles, 11.5 for loss, 5 sacks); LB C. Smith (95 tackles, 8.5 for loss, 4 interceptions); DB Medina (38 tackles, 4 interceptions); DE Hudson Wyss, jr. (62 tackles, 7.5 for loss, 4.5 sacks)
Unsung hero: Senior Cal Edwards is a two-way starter for the Buckaroos who has made 37 tackles. Coach Smith called him “a great leader for our younger players. He has been a great player for us on both sides of the ball.”
Scouting report: A top program at any level for a lot of years. They have great tradition, coaching and community. Combine that with good kids, and you have the recipe for something special. … Medina is obviously good, but I think what makes them most dangerous is the fact that they don't have any “superstars.” Good tight ends, multiple good running backs, always good offensive linemen, and most importantly is their unselfish attitude and team play. … Bricen Britten stands out as one of the fastest players on the field at any given time, and he’s a constant scoring threat every time he touches the ball. Clay Smith, their starting running back, is a strong runner who excels in open space, where his agility and speed make him a scoring danger. Quarterback Grady Wolf effectively manages the game, making smart decisions and minimizing turnovers. … Defensively, St. Paul is solid and adaptable, frequently mixing up their schemes to keep opposing offensive coordinators off balance. … Overall, they are a well-rounded team that has rightfully earned their spot in the championship. Be disciplined, don’t give them extra possessions, and play four quarters. You know they will.
About Oakland
Last state championship: 2022 (third)
Last state final: 2022 (fourth appearance)
Coach: Ben Lane, 15th season (114-42; 148-91 in 24 seasons)
Offensive leaders: RB Gabe Williamson, sr. (155-1739-29 rush); QB Ryan Fullerton, soph. (53-86-1-1201 pass, 18 TDs); TE Corbin Hoover, sr. (20-539-8 rec); RB Silas Arscott, sr. (82-572-5 rush; 10-172-1 rec)
Defensive leaders: LB Williamson (104 tackles, 19 for loss, 5 sacks); DE Coen Egner, sr. (69 tackles, 16.5 for loss, 9 sacks); LB Andrew McCurdy, jr. (63 tackles, 16 for loss, 13 sacks); DB Arscott (27 tackles, 6 interceptions)
Unsung hero: Fullerton doesn’t get a lot of attention in an offense that revolves around Williamson, but the sophomore’s presence moved senior Alex Vanassche — the JV quarterback his first two years — to the offensive line. “He came to us in the offseason and said he wanted to play line,” Lane said. “He just wanted on the field. And he has done an excellent job.” Vanassche also rotates at defensive end, where he has 33 tackles (five for loss, 3.5 sacks).
Scouting report: They are a force to be reckoned with. They are big, strong and physical. … Defensively, containing Williamson is key. Oakland has keys based on formations and alignment that I think Tony will pick up on. My kids just wouldn't take advantage of them. … Offensively, St. Paul is great at quick, short passes, which is where Oakland has a lot of holes in its defense based on its zone. I believe Oakland will have trouble with that. … Short passing mixed with the misdirection runs and play actions that St. Paul runs are really going to test Oakland’s defense.
—
CLASS 1A 8-MAN | Bracket
No. 3 North Douglas (11-0) vs. No. 1 Adrian (11-0)
4:30 p.m. Saturday, Summit High School, Bend
Last meeting: This is the first meeting between the teams.
About North Douglas
Last state championship: None
Last state final: 1952 (second appearance)
Coach: JJ Mast, 12th season (57-51; 66-67 in 15 seasons)
Offensive leaders: RB Hunter Vaughn, jr. (125-2654-45 rush); RB Jaycen Marois, jr. (65-1074-17 rush); QB Jayden Montgomery, sr. (19-32-1-425 pass, 10 TDs)
Defensive leaders: LB Vaughn (52 tackles, 21 for loss, 12 sacks, 5 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries, 5 interceptions); LB Wyatt Reed, sr. (57 tackles, 21 for loss, 7 sacks); LB Easton Mast, fr. (57 tackles, 16 for loss, 4 sacks); DB Montgomery (6 interceptions)
Unsung hero: Montgomery, like many of his teammates, stands in Vaughn’s shadow, but Coach Mast called him the best coverage guy in the league, adding that “he is a team leader on both sides of the ball, and we wouldn’t be where we are without him.” Three of his interceptions have come in the playoffs, and more than half of his completions have been for touchdowns. “He has played extremely well all season and taken it to another level in the playoffs,” Mast said.
Scouting report: You can’t talk about the Warriors without talking about Hunter Vaughn. I don’t think we have seen a player with that speed in a long time. His numbers speak to that. He is also not afraid to run the ball hard. We have seen that over the past few playoff games. … It's tough because you have to focus so much of your defense on (Vaughn) that it frees up the other back (Marois), and he is also very fast.
About Adrian
Last state championship: 2021 (third)
Last state final: 2021 (fourth appearance)
Coach: Bill Wortman, eighth season (70-15)
Offensive leaders: QB Trey Bates, soph. (36-63-0-892 pass, 13 TDs); RB Colten Bayes, sr. (83-1126-13 rush; 8-320-4 rec); RB Rance Jordan, sr. (88-1011-18 rush; 8-197-3 rec); WR Chase Franklin, jr. (13-241-3 rec)
Defensive leaders: LB Mannie Mulrony, soph.. (85 tackles, 4 for loss); DE R. Jordan (68 tackles, 12 for loss, 9 sacks, 4 fumble recoveries); DB C. Bayes (64 tackles, 4 for loss, 11 interceptions, 4 fumble recoveries); DE Zeke Bayes, sr. (52 tackles, 13 for loss, 12 sacks); DL Brayden Jordan, soph. (60 tackles, 8 for loss, 6 sacks)
Unsung hero: Wortman pointed to his three-man line, none of whom are seniors — Jordan and freshman Juan Rico at guard and junior Tyler Mundlin at center — as critical cogs in an offense that averages 406.9 yards and 36.5 points. “They have been instrumental to our success this season,” Wortman said.
Scouting report: Rance Jordan is an absolute beast on the football field. On offense, he pounds the ball as well as anyone has in 8-man football. And on defense, you have to account for where he is at all times. When he comes on a blitz, you better have a plan. … As a team, Adrian is hands down the most physical team we faced. They also have great overall team speed. Coach Wortman is a great coach and will have them ready. … Should be an interesting game. Both teams like to run the ball and have a lot of weapons.
—
CLASS 1A 6-MAN | Bracket
No. 2 Harper Charter (10-0) vs. No. 1 Powers (11-0)
2 p.m. Saturday, Caldera High School, Bend
Last meeting: Harper Charter won 71-8 at the 2018 6-Man Crossover tournament.
About Harper Charter
Last state championship: None
Last state final: None
Coach: David Marker, ninth season (32-30; 39-48 in 12 seasons)
Offensive leaders: RB Madoxx Martinez, soph. (47-633-12 rush, 14-258 rec); RB Cope Christensen, jr. (127-1641-34 rush; 14-364 rec); QB Richard Joyce, soph. (51-68-1-960, 25 touchdowns; 33-326-8 rush)
Defensive leaders: DE Christensen (88 tackles, 15 for loss, 4 sacks, 4 pass breakups, 3 interceptions); DB Joyce (94 tackles, 5 for loss, 10 interceptions); LB Hoss Johnson, jr. (73 tackles, 16 for loss, 8 sacks); DE Colt Bentz, jr. (94 tackles, 18 for loss, 6 pass breakups)
Unsung hero: Junior C Ace Christensen is Cope’s twin brother, opening holes “like a freight train,” as Marker described, and being the leader at practice, rallying the team during every drill. “He is one of the reasons we have had success running the football,” Marker said. “Without him, we would not be in the position we are in.”
Scouting report: This team is fundamentally sound on both sides of the ball. … On offense, Christenson is hard to bring down or even get pads on. They are a run-heavy team, mostly because they are so effective with the run. They block very well on the line and downfield. Joyce will occasionally throw the ball and is a good passer. He will occasionally get the ball in RPO and runs the ball well. … Defensively, they tackle well and are quick to get to the ball carrier. They shed the block effectively. Defensive ends are disciplined and do a good job protecting the edge. Linebackers are quick to fill holes on the line. All in all, a fast, hard-hitting, disciplined defense.
About Powers
Last state championship: 1998 (third)
Last state final: 2003 (seventh appearance)
Coach: Ricky Ostle, second season (19-1)
Offensive leaders: QB Braden Bushnell, sr. (1,924 passing yards, 33 TD, 1 interception); WR Patrick Mahmoud, sr. (860 receiving yards, 22 touchdowns); RB Rene Sears, sr. (1,081 rushing yards, 20 TDs)
Defensive leaders: DB Mahmoud (8 interceptions); LB Jayce Shorb, sr; DB Dan Shorb, fr.; DB Brody Harless, jr.
Unsung hero: The Cruisers have 14 players on the roster, and while seniors such as Mahmoud and Sears get the fanfare, Ostle looks at the scout team players who get them ready to perform each week. “In a small program, it can be tough,” he said. “But if you have players who are willing to work hard, knowing they are not the starters, but pushing the starting lineup to make the team better, they deserve a lot of credit that no one gets to see.”
Scouting report: Their running back Jayce Shorb runs the ball with purpose and is very good at breaking tackles and finding the edge. Good form is essential to bringing him to the ground; if not, he just runs over the tackler. … They have a strong passing game with their deep threat Patrick Mahmoud. From time to time, they put Rene Sears in the RPO position as he is a very effective runner and passer. … Defensively, they blitz three mostly unless the opposing team can establish the pass; then, they will bring two from the outside. They tackle well and hit hard. Good blocking is essential if you want to have any success against their defense.
—
