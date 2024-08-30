Oregon’s top high school football players: Meet the state’s best defensive backs
You recently read our list of 200 players we can’t wait to see in action during the 2024 Oregon high school football season.
But that list hardly scratched the surface of players to watch throughout the state. As the season prepares for kickoff, we’re taking a deeper, position-by-position look at Oregon’s top players.
In this list, we focus on the defensive backs. Who are the top defensive backs in Oregon high school football? After you read our list, let us know of any players you think should be added.
AJ Reverman, Lincoln, senior
Reverman is a jack-of-all-trades for the Cardinals, playing tight end, running back, outside linebacker and free safety. As a junior, he made the all-PIL first team on defense and second team on offense.
Asa Lundberg, Central Catholic, junior
Lundberg transferred to the 6A state champions from Grant, where he was a second-team all-PIL safety who made two interceptions last year. “A strong kid with a lot of length,” Rams coach Charlie Landgraf said.
Brady Kennedy, Mountain View, senior
Kennedy developed into a key cog in the Cougars’ suffocating defense last year, making 66 tackles, breaking up five passes and intercepting two. He made the all-Intermountain Conference second team at safety.
Braxton Singleton, North Salem, junior
Singleton had a breakthrough sophomore season for the Vikings, catching four touchdown passes and making 52 tackles and four interceptions (returning two for scores) in making the all-South Central Football Conference second team on both sides of the ball.
Bridger Foss, South Medford, senior
As a junior, Foss made the all-South Central Football Conference second team as one of the leaders of the Panthers’ balanced rushing attack. He received honorable mention in the secondary (19 tackles).
Bryson Montag, Henley, senior
Montag, a second-team all-Big Sky Conference cornerback last season, played a critical role in the Hornets’ 4A state championship run, making 27 tackles (three for loss) with six pass breakups and two interceptions.
Bryson Walker, Cascade Christian, sophomore
If Oregon high school football coaches selected an all-freshman team, Walker would have been in contention at strong safety, where he made 46 tackles (five for loss), two sacks, two pass breakups and an interception for the 3A state champions.
Caden McMahon, Sandy, junior
McMahon made the all-Mt. Hood Conference second team at strong safety as a sophomore, when he finished third on the Pioneers with 50 tackles. He added two interceptions and a sack.
Carsen Rieger, Tillamook, senior
Rieger was a 4A all-state honorable mention selection in helping the Cheesemakers win a share of the 2023 Cowapa League title, making 31 tackles (four for loss) and breaking up four passes as a strong safety.
Cash Andrus, Marist Catholic, senior
Andrus last season finished among 4A leaders with five interceptions to go with 47 tackles, earning second-team all-Oregon West Conference honors for a state finalist.
CD Nuno, Philomath, junior
Nuno was a two-way 4A all-state selection for the Warriors last year, making the second team on offense and the honorable mention list in the secondary.
Chase Eriksen, Dallas, junior
Eriksen returns to start at free safety after a strong sophomore season. Dragons coach Andy Jackson believes Eriksen has all-conference potential after a strong offseason, citing “his dedication to lifting and doing extra work on his own. He is also extremely coachable and buys into our program and what we do.”
Chaz Katoanga, Nelson, junior
Katoanga entered the starting secondary last year for the Hawks and made the all-Mt. Hood Conference second team.
Cody Harrington, Southridge, sophomore
Harrington didn’t play football until turning out as a ninth-grader, and Skyhawks coach Kevin Bickler raved how “he had a huge offseason and has established himself as one of our best defenders.”
Colt Ness, Tigard, senior
Ness finished second in the Three Rivers League with five interceptions as a junior, earning second-team all-league recognition and helping the Tigers reach the 6A quarterfinals.
Craig Maynard, West Albany, senior
Maynard made the all-Mid-Willamette Conference second team last season at cornerback with 22 tackles and an interception.
Cruz Veliz, Woodburn, senior
Veliz does a little of everything for the Bulldogs — punt, kick, throw (the starting quarterback had 1,051 yards of total offense and nine touchdowns as a junior) — and he shined in the secondary, making the all-Mid-Willamette Conference honorable mention list with 33 tackles, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions last year.
Cutler Hobin, Summit, senior
Hobin made last year’s 5A all-state honorable mention list in the secondary, helping the Storm reach the state semifinals.
D’Marieon Gates, Central Catholic, senior
Gates was one of several high-profile transfers to join the Rams last season, coming over from Jefferson and helping them win the 6A state title. He was a second-team all-Mt. Hood Conference pick on offense with 19 catches for 345 yards and six touchdowns and as a kick returner (24-yard average on punt returns), and he had 42 tackles (5½ for loss), three pass breakups and an interception.
David Moore, Lakeridge, senior
Moore received all-Three Rivers League honorable mention last season at cornerback, finishing with 42 tackles, four pass breakups and an interception for the Pacers.
Dawson Roberson, Sisters, senior
Roberson, a second-team all-Mountain Valley Conference cornerback, had a team-high three interceptions last year, including one he returned for a touchdown in the Outlaws’ regular-season finale that clinched the conference title.
Dayvion Curtis, Central Catholic, junior
After shining for the Rams JV last season, Curtis is poised to compete for a starting job at cornerback after having what first-year coach Charlie Landgraf called “a really good summer. He got in shape, got faster.”
Deryk Farmer, Cascade Christian, junior
Farmer is one of the top two-sport standouts in Southern Oregon, helping the Challengers win a second consecutive 3A football title and a third straight basketball crown. Besides catching 24 passes for 414 yards and three touchdowns last season, he was an all-Far West League honorable mention free safety, with his 62 tackles (eight for loss) and five pass breakups the second-most on the team in both categories.
Devontae Hillman, Parkrose, senior
Idaho, Nevada and Oregon State have expressed interest in Hillman, who can play multiple roles for the Broncos — he’s in the mix to start at quarterback this year but was a receiver last season (six catches, three touchdowns), and in the secondary, he had 29 tackles (four for loss), two sacks and an interception at strong safety. His athleticism showed when he turned out for track for the first time last spring and took second in the triple jump at the 5A state meet.
Devyn Lobdell, Mazama, senior
Lobdell made the all-Big Sky Conference second team for the Vikings last year and finished with 27 tackles (two for loss) and two interceptions.
Dylan Rogers, Joseph, senior
Rogers made the 1A six-man all-state second team last season and helped the Eagles reach the state championship game.
Easton Berry, Weston-McEwen/Griswold, senior
Berry last season made the 2A all-state list for the second time at quarterback, receiving second-team honors. He made the all-state first team on defense.
Easton Raber, Eagle Point, senior
Raber received all-state honorable mention on both sides of the ball last season, when he finished among the top 10 in 5A in receiving yards with 642 on 37 catches (12 for touchdowns) and had two interceptions.
Evan Wusstig, West Salem, junior
Wusstig’s older brother, Zach, was a standout at Jefferson in the Willamette Valley and at South Salem a couple of years ago, and Evan is poised to have just as stellar of a career after breaking through as a sophomore for the Titans. He garnered 6A all-state honorable mention at receiver (19 catches for 481 yards and seven touchdowns) and was voted first-team all-South Central Football Conference on defense (55 tackles).
Gianni Torregano, Grant, senior
Torregano is starting to draw interest from several colleges after a junior season in which he made two interceptions (including one he returned for a touchdown against Cleveland) and was voted to the all-PIL second team.
Grant Valley, Jesuit, senior
Valley was off to a strong start to his junior season at cornerback until suffering a broken leg in Week 3 against West Linn. Crusaders coach Ken Potter is excited to see how Valley develops as a two-way player this year.
Graysen Gardner, Dallas, senior
Gardner last year made the all-Mid-Willamette Conference first team in the secondary and caught 12 passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns to help the Dragons qualify for the 5A state playoffs.
Greyson Murff, Lincoln, sophomore
Murff earned varsity snaps at defensive end as a freshman, but Cardinals coach Cody Schnaufer plans to move him to the secondary and let him compete for a starting role this season. He won a bronze medal in the decathlon at the U.S. Junior National 15-16 track meet in July. “Greyson is a phenomenal and well-rounded athlete,” Schnauffer said. “He showed a very tough, physical playing style at camp.”
Griffyn Boomer, Tillamook, junior
Boomer made 31 tackles, three interceptions and two pass breakups in the Cheesemakers secondary last season.
GW Neathery, Crook County, senior
Neathery finished the 2023 season with 46 tackles and three interceptions and earned second-team all-Greater Oregon League recognition.
Hunter Rivers, Dallas, junior
Rivers had a solid sophomore season for the Dragons, making the all-Mid-Willamette Conference second team with two interceptions.
Isaih Henderson, Hillsboro, junior
Henderson finished among 5A leaders in interceptions as a sophomore, picking off five passes and earning second-team all-Northwest Oregon Conference honors.
Jack Foley, Mountain View, senior
Foley was a two-way standout for the 5A finalist Cougars last season, receiving all-state honorable mention in the secondary. He is the No. 13 recruit in the 247Sports’ state rankings and has offers from Air Force and Washington State.
Jackson Doman, Canby, senior
Doman only scratched the surface of his potential last season, when he was an all-Northwest Oregon Conference honorable mention selection on both sides of the ball, catching five touchdown passes and making 51 tackles (five for loss). He vaulted to No. 2 on 247Sports’ state rankings (No. 5 in Rivals) and committed to BYU in June, continuing a family legacy that has 22 family members donning a Cougars uniform.
Jackson Heath, Canby, senior
Heath transferred to Canby after earning all-league honors at Putnam as a sophomore, but he suffered through an injury-riddled season that limited his playing time, finishing with 25 tackles. Cougars coach Jimmy Joyce called him “a jack-of-all trades who is ready to break out as one of our top receiving targets and will anchor our defensive backfield.”
Jackson Poole, Wells, senior
Poole made the all-PIL first team as a junior, finishing with 35 tackles and two interceptions — including a critical one in a league title-clinching victory at Roosevelt.
Jackson Buckingham, South Salem, senior
Buckingham had 30 tackles and two interceptions last season and received all-South Central Football Conference honorable mention for the league-champion Saxons.
Jake White, Seaside, senior
White had his junior season derailed by injury, but he returned for the playoffs and helped the Seagulls reach the 4A state semifinals.
Jaevon Spencer, Springfield, senior
Spencer made the all-Midwestern League second team at cornerback last year with 21 tackles and an interception, and he had a team-high 25 catches for 285 yards.
Jamarrion Causey, Roosevelt, senior
Causey was one of the leaders of the Roughriders defense last season, intercepting two passes as a second-team all-PIL free safety.
Joe Salvione, Putnam, sophomore
Salvione was a dynamic playmaker on both sides of the ball for the JV squad last year, and he figures to start at strong safety this season. “He has great vision and has an amazing competitive spirit,” Kingsmen coach Tim Jacobs said. “He comes ready to go every day.”
Jordan Best, Mountain View, senior
Best missed all of the Cougars’ run to the 5A state final last season because of a broken collarbone, but coach Brian Crum thinks he has the potential to be a top cornerback and receiver in the Intermountain Conference this year. “He is incredibly springy and fast,” Crum said. “A smart player and a leader.”
Jordan Westerholm, Seaside, senior
Westerholm was a second-team 4A all-state selection in the secondary last year, and he received his share of touches in the running and passing games for the Seagulls to help them reach the state semifinals.
Josiah Hawkins, Cascade, sophomore
Hawkins broke through in a big way for the Cougars as a freshman, making five interceptions for a 4A quarterfinalist. He earned first-team all-Oregon West Conference honors.
Josiah Molden, West Linn, sophomore
Molden arrived at West Linn last year with plenty of hype, having received an offer from the University of Oregon as an eighth-grader. Quickly, the son of former NFL cornerback Alex Molden and younger brother of Tennessee Titans defensive back Elijah Molden showed the apple didn’t fall far from the family tree. Teams tested him early and learned it was a mistake, and by season’s end, he was a second-team 6A all-state selection — the first ninth-grader to make the 6A team in a full season.
Justin Clouser, Clackamas, senior
Clouser made the all-Mt. Hood Conference honorable mention list for the 2023 Columbia Cup semifinalist Cavaliers, tying for the team lead with two interceptions to go with 17 tackles.
Kameron Rague, South Medford, senior
Rague transitioned from 3A Cascade Christian to the 6A Panthers last year. He made the all-South Central Football Conference second team in the secondary (42 tackles, three interceptions).
Kayce Tinner, Lakeridge, senior
Tinner is a fast-rising prospect who made the all-Three Rivers League honorable mention list as a safety last year (43 tackles, four for loss) but could shift to linebacker this season as he looks ahead to playing at Portland State.
Keaton Moore, Oregon City, senior
Expect this all-Three Rivers League honorable mention selection to take on a bigger role for the Pioneers this year after finishing 2023 with 15 catches for 270 yards and three touchdowns to go with 20 tackles and a 25.3-yard average on kickoff returns.
Kellen Hicks, Mountainside, senior
Hicks led the Metro League with four interceptions last season, earning first-team all-league honors and helping the Mavericks reach the Columbia Cup quarterfinals.
Keona Tam, Wilsonville, junior
Tam arrived in the Willamette Valley from Waimea on the Big Island of Hawaii, where he helped the Menehunes win a second consecutive Division II state championship, making 11 tackles in two playoff games at cornerback and returning a kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown in the state final.
Kyle Miller, Thurston, senior
Besides serving as the Colts’ backup quarterback, Miller is an important member of their secondary, making the all-Midwestern League second team last year with 57 tackles and an interception.
Lane Gilbert, Banks, junior
Gilbert made the 3A all-state second team as a sophomore, when he finished second on the team with 64 tackles (six for loss). He added an interception and two pass breakups.
Logan Uitto, Silverton, junior
Uitto will be a two-way standout for the Foxes after making 40 tackles and breaking up five passes last season. He also received time at running back and receiver. “He’ll be an impact player for us,” Silverton coach Dan Lever said.
Luke Baker, Clackamas, senior
Baker was a Swiss army knife weapon on both sides of the ball last year for the Cavaliers.
Madden Tanuvasa, Mountainside, senior
Tanuvasa excelled in all three phases for the Mavericks as a junior and was a first-team all-Metro League selection in the secondary.
Mark Carpenter, Henley, senior
Carpenter ended his junior year as the 4A baseball player of the year, and he started it by making the all-Big Sky Conference second team with seven interceptions (tying for the 4A lead), five pass breakups and 21 tackles for the state-champion Hornets.
Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville, senior
Wiepert staked his claim as the state’s top two-way player last season, when he won 5A defensive player of the year honors for his play at safety for the state champions, making 121 tackles (seven for loss), and garnered first-team all-state recognition on offense with 72 catches for 1,465 yards and 20 touchdowns. And to think, football isn’t his top sport — the all-state catcher is committed to Oregon State.
Mason King, Molalla, senior
King was a do-everything standout for Molalla last season, intercepting four passes and earning first-team all-Tri-Valley Conference honors in the secondary and making the second team on offense as a dual-threat quarterback.
Mason Mueller, La Salle Prep, senior
Mueller last year played an integral role in the Falcons’ first league championship in more than a decade, making the all-Tri-Valley Conference first team on both sides of the ball and the 4A all-state second team in the secondary. He finished with 36 tackles and four interceptions.
Matthew Lohman, Sunset, senior
Lohman entered the starting lineup at cornerback midway through the 2023 regular season and played a big role in the Apollos’ run to the Columbia Cup championship, making 38 tackles with an interception and a forced fumble. He caught 11 passes for 155 yards and three touchdowns.
Max Spear, Beaverton, senior
Spear was a two-way all-Metro League selection last season, making the second team on defense and the third team on offense (14 catches for 194 yards).
Nick Wenberg, Heppner, senior
Wenberg had 51 tackles (four for loss) and three interceptions for the Mustangs as a junior, making the 2A all-state third team.
Noah Boria, Nelson, senior
Boria shared the Mt. Hood Conference lead with four interceptions during the 2023 regular season and made the all-conference second team.
Noah Kim, Estacada, junior
Kim was a two-way starter on the Rangers JV team last season, and coach Andy Mott will count on him to enter the starting secondary this year. “He has gotten faster and stronger since last season,” Mott said.
Nolan Cates, The Dalles, senior
Cates finished with 36 tackles for the Riverhawks last season and made the all-Tri-Valley Conference second team.
Oliver Luebkert, Beaverton, junior
Luebkert’s future might be on the basketball court, but he’s also a two-way standout on the gridiron for the Beavers.
Owen Thomas, Bend, senior
Thomas led 5A with seven interceptions last season and made the all-state honorable mention list.
Pablo Escamilla-Garcia, La Salle Prep, senior
Escamilla-Garcia started all last season at strong safety, making 38 tackles and two interceptions, and he has offers from Pacific and Puget Sound. “He has had an amazing offseason and will continue to help our defense,” said Falcons coach Dustin Janz, who also projects Escamilla-Garcia as a starter at wide receiver.
Quincey Peterson, Sheldon, senior
Peterson made 31 tackles, broke up two passes and intercepted another last season, making the all-South Central Football Conference honorable mention list.
Quinton Olson, Scappoose, senior
Olson last year earned first-team all-state honors in the secondary for a 4A state semifinalist, making a team-high 94 tackles (fifth in 4A) with three interceptions, four pass breakups and five fumble recoveries.
Romyl Luster, South Salem, senior
Luster was a two-way standout for the South Central Football Conference-champion Saxons last season. He made the all-SCFC second team in the secondary.
Ryder Jackson, Seaside, junior
Jackson received honorable mention 4A all-state on defense (64 tackles, two interceptions) as a sophomore.
Shane Peters, West Linn, sophomore
Peters is ready to make the jump from the freshman team as the strong safety bids to replace one of the state’s best in Three Rivers League defensive player of the year Hunter Haines (now at Washington State).
Sutton Kuenzi, Silverton, junior
The latest member of the Kuenzi family who should make a significant impact for the Foxes had an up-and-down sophomore season as a backup strong safety, making 27 tackles. “He’s going to be a bright spot for us,” Silverton coach Dan Lever said.
Tate Snyder, North Medford, senior
Snyder led 6A with eight interceptions last season and helped the Black Tornado qualify for the state championship bracket. He received all-state honorable mention.
Trayton Futi, Sprague, senior
Futi has an offer from Pacific University in Forest Grove and interest from several other Division III schools in the region after earning second-team all-South Central Football Conference honors at free safety as a junior. Olympians coach AJ Robinson called him “a ballhawk … a powerful hitter who always ends up in the right spot.”
Trevonni McCoy, Liberty, senior
McCoy, a second-team all-Pacific Conference selection, helped the Falcons advance to the 6A Columbia Cup quarterfinals last season.
Trevyn Hoffert, Grant, senior
Hoffert arrived over the summer from Central Catholic, where he made 17 tackles as a backup strong safety for the 6A state champions. Generals coach Alex Melson believes Hoffert also will have an impact at receiver.
Tristen Collins, Thurston, senior
Collins had a breakthrough junior season for the Colts, finishing with 57 tackles and a team-high three interceptions and receiving 5A all-state honorable mention.
Ty Hattenhauer, Caldera, junior
Hattenhauer was one of the youngsters who came of age for the Wolfpack over the second half of the 2023 season to help them reach the playoffs in their second year as a varsity program. He made the all-Intermountain Conference second team.
Wyatt Ferguson, Sherwood, senior
Ferguson last year played cornerback for a Bowmen defense that posted seven consecutive shutouts and eight total in reaching the 6A state semifinals. He earned all-Pacific Conference honorable mention and received offers from Lewis & Clark and Pacific Lutheran.
Wyatt McKenzie, Clackamas, senior
McKenzie joined Clouser on the all-Mt. Hood Conference honorable mention list after making 34 tackles (three for loss) and a sack for the Cavaliers last season.
Wyatt Horner, Redmond, junior
Horner was a second-team all-Intermountain Conference selection as a sophomore, when he made 35 tackles with an interception for the Panthers.
Xander Odom, North Salem, senior
Odom ran a sub-11-second 100 meters last spring and was part of the district-champion 4x100 relay. First-year Vikings coach Caleb Singleton predicts Odom will be an all-league cornerback.
Xavier Harris, West Linn, senior
Harris played the opposite corner from freshman sensation Josiah Molden last year and more than held his own, earning first-team all-Three Rivers League honors and 6A all-state honorable mention.
Yves Gelly, Roosevelt, senior
Gelly starred in the secondary and on special teams for the Roughriders last season. He made the all-PIL first team as a cornerback, helping Roosevelt qualify for the 6A championship bracket.
Zyon Floyd, Lakeridge, senior
A 6A all-state honorable mention free safety as a junior, Floyd is attracting college interest on both sides of the ball. He had 47 tackles, three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and an interception in the secondary last year and caught 28 passes for 414 yards and a touchdown.
