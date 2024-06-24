Tight End Jackson Doman Commits to BYU After Official Visit
On Sunday night, three-star tight end Jackson Doman committed to the BYU football program after his official visit. The Doman name is synonymous with BYU athletics. On his commitment announcement, Jackson listed 22 family members that have played for BYU starting with his great grandpa Juan Whiting. Most memorable on the list is his uncle Brandon Doman. Brandon Doman was the quarterback for BYU in 2001 when the Cougars started the season 12-0. "I am honored to get to add my name to the legacy," Jackson wrote on X.
Jackson Doman picked the Cougars over competing offers from Oregon State, Colorado State, Nevada, UNLV, and Washington State. Doman was offered a scholarship to BYU last June by then tight ends coach Steve Clark. In May, new BYU tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride and Justin Ena visited Doman in Oregon and reinforced his scholarship offer to BYU.
Doman is listed at 6'6 and 215 pounds. As a junior, he played on both sides of the ball for Canby High School. As a tight end, he excels at making contested catches. His ability to high-point the football combined with his length at 6'6 make him a threat in the redzone. On defense, he flashed his ability to get after the quarterback and close with speed. You can watch his junior film here.
He could end up playing either offense or defense at BYU, but he is listed as a tight end by recruiting services.
Doman is the fourth player to commit to BYU this weekend. He joins wide receiver LaMason Waller, tight end Tucker Kelleher, and edge Ulavai Fetuli.