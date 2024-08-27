Oregon’s top high school football players: Meet the state’s best defensive linemen
You recently read our list of 200 players we can’t wait to see in action during the 2024 Oregon high school football season.
But that list hardly scratched the surface of players to watch throughout the state. As the season prepares for kickoff, we’re taking a deeper, position-by-position look at Oregon’s top players.
In this list, we focus on the defensive linemen. Who are the top defensive linemen in Oregon high school football? After you read our list, let us know of any players you think should be added.
OREGON’S TOP 200 PLAYERS OVERALL
FIND YOUR SCHOOL’S 2024 SCHEDULE
Alex Esuk, Sunset, junior
As a sophomore, Esuk was a disruptor on the right side of the Apollos’ three-man front, earning second-team all-Metro League honors with 38 tackles (three for loss), two sacks and two fumble recoveries.
Alex Fiannaca, Cascade Christian, junior
Fiannaca last season made his mark for the 3A state champions on the defensive front, finishing with 58 tackles (12 for loss), 2½ sacks, seven hurries, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He made the all-state second team.
Alex Keleher, McMinnville, senior
Keleher, an honorable mention all-Pacific Conference selection in 2023, led the conference with 13 tackles for loss as a junior.
Antonio Aguilar, Milwaukie, senior
Aguilar has been a dominant force on the Mustangs’ front line for three seasons. As a junior, he finished tied atop the 4A sacks list with 12 among his 66 tackles (18 for loss), and he made the all-state second team.
Asante Mims, Hillsboro, junior
Mims shared the team lead with 10 tackles for loss as a sophomore and made the all-Northwest Oregon Conference second team.
Austin Phillips, Newberg, senior
Phillips plays all along the Tigers defensive line and excels wherever coach Jeremy Johnson puts him, earning second-team all-Pacific Conference honors as a junior.
Ayden Logan, Gladstone, senior
Logan was a first-team all-Tri-Valley Conference selection for the Gladiators last fall. He had a strong offseason on the camp circuit.
Baron Naone, West Linn, senior
Naone has sat atop the state’s recruiting rankings since breaking through during the summer before his junior season, retaining that spot after a stellar campaign for which he received 6A all-state second-team recognition as an edge rusher. His future is at tight end, where he caught 10 passes for 172 yards and a touchdown last year as the No. 2 behind Gus Donnerberg (now at Idaho). Naone committed to Oregon State last summer, then had a change of heart and committed to the University of Washington in June.
Beau Sanders, Lost River, senior
Sanders was one of the defensive stalwarts for last year’s 1A eight-man state champion, a first-team all-state selection who will be counted upon heavily as the Raiders move up to 2A.
Bradley Beard, Lebanon, senior
Beard made numerous big plays for the 5A quarterfinalist Warriors last year, finishing with three sacks, a forced fumble and an interception in receiving all-Mid-Willamette Conference honorable mention.
Brady Holland, Lincoln, junior
Holland finished with 31 tackles (seven for loss) and a sack last year, making the all-PIL first team. He has an offer from the Air Force Academy.
Brady Pearce, Molalla, senior
Pearce was a first-team all-Tri-Valley Conference selection for Molalla last season.
Brash Henderson, Silverton, senior
Henderson last fall was an honorable mention all-Mid-Willamette Conference defensive lineman (41 tackles, one sack), and in the winter, he capped an undefeated wrestling season by winning the 285-pound state title.
Brodie Loudenbeck, Marshfield, senior
Loudenbeck had 58 tackles (11½ for loss), three sacks and 10 quarterback hurries as a junior and made the all-Big Sky Conference second team.
Brody Borrevik, Sheldon, senior
Borrevik last season was a two-way standout for the Irish, making the all-South Central Football Conference second team on offense and finishing second on the team with 47 tackles.
Camden Roofener, Glencoe, senior
Roofener finished second on the Crimson Tide last season with 55 tackles and made the all-Pacific Conference second team.
Cannon Sternberger, Jefferson, senior
Sternberger transferred from Putnam to Jefferson the summer before his junior season, then tore up the PIL, earning first-team all-league honors as an undersized defensive end.
Carter Bennett, Forest Grove, senior
Bennett was a first-team all-Northwest Oregon Conference selection on both sides of the ball as a junior and received 5A all-state honorable mention on defense, finishing with nine tackles for loss and four sacks.
Chase Lee, Gladstone, senior
Lee was a two-way standout for West Linn’s JV team but returns to the Gladiators, where coach Doug Sommer sees him contending for a starting spot on both lines.
Cody Mitchell, Crescent Valley, sophomore
Mitchell made an impression upon Mid-Willamette Conference coaches during his debut season, making the honorable mention list as the only freshman voted to an all-MWC team.
Cody Siegner, Crane, senior
The 6-foot-7, 225-pounder is a two-way first-team 1A eight-man all-state selection who last year led the Mustangs to their first state final since 2016. He committed to Oregon State in June as one of the state’s top recruits (Rivals No. 2, On3 No. 4, 247Sports No. 13). He’s led the Mustangs to three consecutive boys basketball state titles.
Coen Egner, Oakland, senior
Egner was a first-team 2A all-state selection last year for the Oakers, finishing with 47 tackles (12 for loss) and a team-high 10 sacks to help them reach the state semifinals.
Colin Fratzke, Lakeridge, senior
Fratzke not only is a four-star punting recruit according to Chris Sailer Kicking who should get the chance to show off his leg after the graduation of all-league kicker Keaton Emmett, but he also is an all-Three Rivers League honorable mention defensive end who made 48 tackles (four for loss) and three sacks as a junior.
Connor Johnston, Grants Pass, senior
Johnston was a two-way all-South Central Football Conference honorable mention selection last fall, making the list as a defensive end with 18 tackles (four for loss) and two sacks.
Connor Lloyd, Junction City, junior
Lloyd is a member of the Tigers’ talented class of 2026 that helped propel them to the 4A quarterfinals last season. He made the all-Oregon West Conference second team.
Damon Bossy, South Salem, senior
Bossy, a first-team all-South Central Football Conference selection last fall, is a two-way standout for the Saxons.
David Finch, Lowell, junior
As a sophomore, Finch made 40 tackles (four for loss) for the 2A state champion Red Devils.
Dawson Relling, Marist Catholic, senior
Relling was a two-way 4A all-state selection last season, when he made 50 tackles with two sacks and two fumble recoveries to help the Spartans reach the state final.
Deacon Pace, Pendleton, senior
Pace anchored the Buckaroos defensive line last season, finishing with five tackles for loss in earning 4A all-state honorable mention.
Dominic Difrancisco, Estacada, senior
Difrancisco was one of the breakthrough stars for the Rangers defense last season after their 4A championship run two years ago, making the all-Tri-Valley Conference first team and marking himself as a building block for this year.
Dominic Macon, Nelson, senior
At the end of last season, Macon was a little-known lineman on the Hawks roster, having received all-Mt. Hood Conference honorable mention for the second year in a row. After a dominant wrestling season in which he capped an undefeated campaign with a come-from-behind overtime win in the 6A 285-pound final, he’s blown up on the recruiting circuit, recently committing to the University of Washington.
Eli Willis, Silverton, senior
Willis was the 2023 Mid-Willamette Conference defensive lineman of the year and a first-team 5A all-state selection, finishing with 42 tackles and four sacks, and he made the all-state second team as an offensive lineman.
Enrike Aguilar, North Salem, senior
Aguilar last season ranked among the South Central Football Conference leaders in tackles for loss (eight) and sacks (five) and made the all-SCFC second team.
Ethan Reeder, Weston-McEwen/Griswold, senior
Reeder was a force for the 2A runner-up TigerScots last year, recording 55 tackles (four for loss), two sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He made the all-state first team.
Garren White, Mountain View, senior
White last season made the 5A all-state honorable mention list as a critical player on one of the state’s leading defenses (9.5 points per game), making 73 tackles (nine for loss), two sacks and two forced fumbles.
Gavin Russell, Joseph, senior
Russell was a first-team 1A six-man all-state nose guard last year who helped the Eagles reach the state championship game, where he had five tackles and scored two touchdowns in defeat.
Grady McQuillan, South Medford, senior
McQuillan made 25 tackles (six for loss) and five sacks for the Panthers last season, earning all-South Central Football Conference honorable mention.
Hudson Coe, Central Catholic, junior
With the Rams’ glut of tight ends, Coe likely will play more at defensive end, where he received limited time on the varsity as a sophomore. “I think he’s going to have a big year,” Central Catholic coach Charlie Landgraf said.
Hudson Jones, Wells, senior
Jones shined as a fullback and as an interior defensive lineman for the Guardians last season, making the all-PIL second team on defense.
Hunter Verstegen, Crater, junior
As a sophomore, Verstegen finished second on the team with 40 tackles (three for loss) in making the all-Midwestern League second team.
Isaac Jordan, Lebanon, senior
Jordan led 5A with 16 tackles for loss and had eight sacks last year. He made the all-state honorable mention list on both sides of the ball.
Jackson Christian, Marist Catholic, senior
Christian was an underrated presence in the Spartans defense last season, when he had 40 tackles and 4½ sacks. He received all-Oregon West Conference second-team recognition.
Jake Devos, Vale, senior
Devos, a 3A co-defensive lineman of the year in 2023, was a leader of one of the state’s stingiest defenses — the Vikings allowed seven points per game in reaching the state quarterfinals.
Jake Zawadski, Lakeridge, senior
Zawadski was part of the Pacers’ deep rotation along the line last season, with the all-Three Rivers League honorable mention selection finishing with 30 tackles (six for loss) and four quarterback hurries.
James Sessions, Scappoose, senior
Sessions helped Scappoose reach the 4A semifinals last season, making 27 tackles (9½ for loss) and six sacks. He received all-state honorable mention.
Jarret Kelly, Canby, junior
As a sophomore, Kelly worked his way up from a swing player to a starter on the defensive line by season’s end, finishing with 17 tackles (three for loss) and two sacks in four games.
Jaybrein Test, Reynolds, junior
Test finished among the 2023 Mt. Hood Conference leaders in tackles for loss with 14 and had 43 tackles and 2½ sacks, earning all-MHC honorable mention.
Jayce Shorb, Powers, senior
Shorb, a second-team 1A six-man all-state defensive end last year, had 40 tackles (nine for loss), three sacks and two fumble recoveries for the district champion Cruisers.
Joe Weil, Burns, junior
The Hilanders had awaited Weil’s arrival since he starred in middle school and played in several statewide all-star games, and he delivered on that potential last season, when he made the 3A all-state honorable mention list.
Joel Sissel, Siuslaw, senior
Sissel made the 3A all-state first team last year after recording 46 tackles (six for loss) and helping the Vikings reach the state playoffs.
Kainoa Hayes, Central Catholic, senior
Hayes is ready to become the next dominant Rams lineman after earning all-Mt. Hood Conference honorable mention for the 6A state champions last year (45 tackles, four for loss).
Kallen Saffer, Oregon City, senior
Saffer only scratched the surface of his potential as a junior, making 21 tackles and 1½ sacks at defensive tackle and receiving all-Three Rivers League honorable mention.
Kalvin Parker, Sisters, junior
Parker recorded 27 tackles and two sacks as a sophomore and made the all-Mountain Valley Conference first team.
Kase Schaffeld, Vale, senior
Schaffeld had quite the busy junior year, making the 3A all-state honorable mention list on the defensive line (58 tackles, nine sacks), placing second at state at 175 pounds in wrestling, qualifying for the state track meet in three events, then finishing the school year by competing in steer wrestling at the high school rodeo state championships.
Kellen Crenshaw, Joseph, senior
Crenshaw last year made the all-state team for the 1A six-man runner-up Eagles, earning first-team honors on offense and second-team recognition on defense.
Kilion Phaigh, Springfield, senior
Phaigh finished with 38 tackles (four for loss) and two sacks last year, making the all-Midwestern League second team.
Kimball Napaa, Parkrose, junior
Napaa showed flashes of his potential for the Broncos as a sophomore, when he had 18 tackles (two for loss) and two fumble recoveries in earning all-Tri-Valley Conference second-team honors.
Landon Fay, McMinnville, senior
Fay earned first-team all-Pacific Conference honors on defense last year with a team-high 50 tackles (10 for loss), 3½ sacks and two fumble recoveries.
Lincoln Bartness, Clackamas, junior
Bartness was another breakthrough sophomore performer who had 30 tackles (two for loss), a sack, an interception and a fumble recovery for the Cavaliers, making the all-Mt. Hood Conference honorable mention list.
Logan Hartman, Bend, senior
The two-way all-Intermountain Conference second-team selection also is a standout wrestler for the Lava Bears, qualifying for the 5A state meet as a junior.
Lucas Folau, Marshfield, senior
As a junior, Folau recorded a 4A-leading 20½ tackles for loss and shared the sack title with 12. He finished with 54 tackles en route to receiving first-team all-state honors.
Luke Bigsby, Banks, senior
Bigsby last season was a 3A co-defensive lineman of the year and made the all-state first team as an offensive tackle. He finished with 54 tackles (a team-high 23 for loss), 5½ sacks, 11 hurries, two interceptions and three blocked kicks.
Luke Saraceno, Sheldon, senior
Saraceno anchored the middle of the Irish line last season, making 40 tackles (third on the team) and receiving second-team all-South Central Football Conference recognition.
Lusiano Lopez, Lake Oswego, senior
Lopez, a two-time all-Three Rivers League first-team selection, moved up from an honorable mention all-state selection to the 6A second team last year, when he made 56 tackles with two sacks.
Lyric Burroughs, Stayton, senior
Burroughs finished with 43 tackles (two for loss) and a sack last year. He made the all-Oregon West Conference second team.
Marcus Pulliam, McDaniel, senior
Pulliam moved to Northeast Portland from Las Vegas, where the 6-foot, 265-pounder was a swing player last season at Bonanza High (seven tackles, one sack).
Mario Page, Liberty, senior
Page made the all-Pacific Conference honorable mention list as a junior after finishing second in the conference with five sacks and recovering three fumbles.
Matthew Hinkle, Cascade, junior
Hinkle had a breakthrough sophomore season for the Cougars with 58 tackles (5½ for loss) in making the 4A all-state honorable mention list.
Max Kane, Beaverton, senior
Kane is a valuable player up front for the Beavers, earning second-team all-Metro League honors at defensive end and serving as the team’s long snapper.
Neal Steger, Sherwood, senior
Steger was part of the defensive line rotation that helped the 2023 Class 6A semifinalist Bowmen post eight shutouts (including seven in a row during the regular season), finishing with 11 tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles. He received all-Pacific Conference honorable mention.
Noah Tishendorf, Lakeridge, junior
Tishendorf last year announced himself as a player to watch in the class of 2026, making 20 tackles for loss and nine sacks among his 56 total tackles and receiving 6A all-state honorable mention. Pacers coach Spencer Phillips moved him to running back late in the season, and Tishendorf finished with 135 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries. He boasts offers from Oregon State, Washington State and UNLV.
Oliver Macy, Lake Oswego, senior
Macy was a second-team all-Three Rivers League selection last year and will look to follow in older brother Calvin’s footsteps this season — Calvin was a two-time 6A all-state selection.
Patrick Ford, Grant, junior
Ford didn’t turn out for football until last year, and he quickly made his presence known as a defensive tackle, swinging up to varsity by season’s end. “Patrick is a combination of strength and speed who will cause problems for interior linemen,” Generals coach Alex Melson said.
Phoenix-Orion DiCosmo, Central Catholic, senior
DiCosmo didn’t put up big numbers during his junior season (30 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception) for the 6A state champion Rams, but he’s blown up on the recruiting circuit during the offseason, flashing the athleticism that has pushed him to No. 12 among state recruits in the 247Sports rankings. He has offers from Dartmouth and Vanderbilt, among others.
Porter Keeney, Central, senior
Keeney made the all-Mid-Willamette Conference honorable mention list as an offensive lineman last year, but he’s drawing interest from Montana and Montana State for his play at defensive end, where he made 20 tackles, two sacks and 12 quarterback hurries as a junior.
Ryan Holmes, West Linn, senior
Holmes was part of one of the state’s best offensive lines last year and made the all-Three Rivers League second team on both sides of the ball.
Tau Takau, senior, Roosevelt
As a junior, Takau led the PIL with 18 tackles for loss (No. 2 in 6A) and finished with 56 tackles and six sacks, earning all-state honorable mention while helping the Roughriders qualify for the state championship bracket.
Tristan Gomez, Ontario, senior
Gomez earned 4A all-state honorable mention on both sides of the ball as a junior, catching 10 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns and making 23 tackles (nine for loss) and three sacks and forcing two fumbles.
Quinn Wilson, Sunset, senior
Wilson finished with 31 tackles (two for loss) for last year’s 6A Columbia Cup champions. He made the all-Metro League third team.
Quinton Sleeth, Ridgeview, senior
Sleeth made the all-Intermountain Conference team for the second time last fall. He recorded 18 tackles as a rotation player on the defensive front.
Robert Champlin, North Bend, senior
As a junior, Champlin finished among the team leaders in tackles as a first-team all-Big Sky Conference defensive end for the Bulldogs.
Royal Beard, Liberty, senior
Beard shines in two sports for the Falcons, making the all-Pacific Conference honorable mention list at defensive tackle and the OHSLA all-state honorable mention list as a lacrosse attacker.
Siosiaia Tuiileila, Franklin, senior
Tuiileila made the all-PIL second team last season, and Lightning coach Adam Grimes called him “a force on the interior of our D-line. Strong, tough and quick off the ball.”
Tai Tovey, Lakeridge, senior
Tovey finished third on the Pacers with 59 tackles (11 for loss) last year, and he had three sacks and two forced fumbles in making the all-Three Rivers League honorable mention list.
Tanner Dunn, Tualatin, senior
Dunn last season tallied 42 tackles (seven for loss) and two sacks for the 6A runner-up Timberwolves. He made the all-Three Rivers League honorable mention list.
Tony Cumberland, Willamette, junior
Cumberland moved to the Eugene area from Scottsdale, Ariz., where he made 30 tackles (8½ for loss) and 3½ sacks for Desert Mountain last season. He is On3’s No. 2-ranked defensive lineman nationally in the class of 2026 (No. 6 for 247Sports) and No. 22 in the overall rankings (No. 60 for 247Sports). He committed to the University of Oregon last September.
Trey Kennedy-Coleman, North Medford, senior
Kennedy-Coleman has blossomed into one of the state’s top defensive line prospects after a junior season in which he made 44 tackles (18 for loss), three sacks and 19 quarterback hurries. The state’s No. 14 prospect in 247Sports’ class of 2025 rankings has offers from Washington State, Portland State and Utah Tech.
Vai Takau, Roosevelt, senior
Takau last season earned 6A all-state honorable mention for the Roughriders as a road-grading tackle in their power running game. He’s also a standout on the defensive line.
Wyatt Peterson, Grants Pass, senior
Peterson was a swing player for the Cavemen last season at defensive end (12 tackles, one sack) and tight end (one catch). Grants Pass coach Brad Page believes Peterson will “contribute big for us. Wyatt has put on a lot of muscle and has become even more physical. His offseason commitment and growth makes him one of our best players.”
Xander Thompson, Tualatin, senior
The 6-5, 300-pounder projects as a guard at the next level (he’s received an offer from Linfield). The 2023 second-team all-Metro League defensive tackle at Westview (14 tackles, one sack) will look to build upon that success at Tualatin this year.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App