Dominic Macon commits to Washington; Huskies land fast-rising Oregon prospect
The Washington Huskies appear to be making significant in-roads in the state of Oregon under new head coach Jedd Fisch.
Already boasting West Linn four-star tight end/defensive end Baron Naone and class of 2026 Lakeridge four-star athlete Ansu Sanoe, Washington added to its haul Tuesday with one of the fastest-rising players on the West Coast.
Nelson three-star defensive lineman Dominic Macon, an undefeated 6A state heavyweight champion, announced his commitment following his official visit over the weekend.
“My experience… it was my first time meeting a lot of the coaches besides coach (Jason) Kaufusi. Everyone and everything surrounding the program was so genuine and made it feel like home. I just really felt it. They love you, they want you and want nothing but the best for you. It’s just a great feeling.”
By Saturday afternoon, that feeling had become overwhelming for the 6-foot-3, 300-pound mauler and he decided he was ready to lock in his decision.
“On Saturday, we had the whole day planned out," Macon said. "At the later end of the day, I was in the office with Coach Kaufusi and he was showing me film and videos of how I would fit into the program. He asked what I thought, and I told him I was really to commit. He got out of his chair and was so excited. I was dead set.”
“I knew it was the spot, for sure.”
Macon took his official visit with his mom and uncle, and theywere equally impressed, which was a major relief to the two-sport star.
“I’ve heard it nonstop from my mom," Macon said. "She’s so grateful and blessed that she found a program she can trust to leave me (for college). I didn’t grow up with my father around me, so seeing how they genuinely care about each of their players — not only in football, but I life — it was something she really loved.”
Macon is the seventh new addition to Washington's 2025 recruiting class in the past few days, but the program could add a few more before it's over.
Current prospects are whispering about the possibility of double-digit new commitments before the hot streak is over.