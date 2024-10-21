Owen Smith of Oregon City voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Boys Soccer Athlete of the Week (10/21/2024)
Congratulations to Oregon City’s Owen Smith for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Boys Soccer Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 7-13.
Smith, a senior defender on the Oregon City team, led the way for the Pioneers’ defense, helping them get a 2-0 win over Lake Oswego in a Three Rivers League opener at Pioneer Memorial Stadium.
Smith received 44.83% of the vote, beating out Kason Carson, a senior on the La Grande team, who finished second with 38.36%. Tristan Peia, a junior on the West Linn team, was third with 4.31%, and Tony Arellano, a sophomore on the West Albany team, was fourth with 2.59%.
We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App