Owen Sonne of McDaniel voted High School On SI Oregon Baseball Player of the Week (4/28/2025)
Congratulations to McDaniel’s Owen Sonne for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Baseball Athlete of the Week for the week of April 14-20.
Sonne, a senior on the McDaniel team, had a very productive week for the Mountain Lions, going 3 for 4 with two doubles, a triple and six RBIs and drawing six walks (one intentional) in two wins against Franklin in Portland Interscholastic League action.
Sonne received 29.82% of the vote, beating out Caleb Babcock, a junior on the Philomath team, who finished second with 22.81%. Rocco De La Rosa, a junior on the Horizon Philomath team, was third with 10.53%, and Ian Kolmer, a senior on the Wells team, was fourth with 8.77%.
