Payton Rabuck of North Douglas voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Volleyball Athlete of the Week (10/21/2024)
Congratulations to North Douglas’ Payton Rabuck for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Volleyball Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 7-13.
Rabuck, a freshman outside hitter on the North Douglas team, had a huge performance for the Warriors with 23 kills, 12 digs and two aces in their 16-25, 13-25, 25-19, 25-21, 15-13 home win over Umpqua Valley Christian in a Skyline League showdown.
Rabuck received 67.04% of the vote, beating out Tori Noffsinger, a freshman on the Yoncalla team, who finished second with 30.42%. Bryndee Wilson, a senior on the Camas Valley team, was third with 1.98%, and Brooklyn Cyr, a senior on the North Douglas team, was fourth with 0.15%. There were more than 5,000 votes tallied this week.
