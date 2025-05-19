Pendleton boys track and field voted High School On SI Oregon Team of the Week (5/19/2025)
Congratulations to the Pendleton boys track and field team for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Team of the Week for the week of May 5-11.
The Buckaroos turned in a dominant performance in winning at the Buck Track Classic at Pendleton High School. The host team took first place with 146 points. Junior John Thatcher had a winning time of 22.92 seconds in the 200-meter dash and took first place in the 400 in 50.45.
The Buckaroos received 78.57% of the vote, beating out the Crater softball team, which finished second with 10.71%. The Lake Oswego boys golf team was third with 7.14%, and the Wells baseball team was fourth with 3.57%.
