Vote: Who Should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (3/2/2026)

1. America Cazares, sr., Pueblo (Arizona) basketball
Cazares became the all-time leading scorer in Arizona girls basketball history during a 63-62 loss to North. The senior had 39 points in the game, giving her 2,932 and counting for her career. The previous record of 2,913 points belonged to Julie Brase of Catalina Foothills, the granddaughter of former Arizona coach Lute Olson.
2. Kennedy Clark, fr., Webb Schools (California) soccer
Clark netted all four goals in a 4-0 shutout of Buckley in the Division 8 girls soccer championship game.
3. Lucy Dessert, jr., San Marcos (California) softball
Dessert threw all eight innings for San Marcos, allowing an unearned run on five hits with 12 strikeouts in a 3-1 victory over Santa Clara.
4. Keira Dougherty, sr., Crestwood (Pennsylvania) basketball
Dougherty scored 18 points—including the 1,000th of her prep career—in a 57-32 win over North Pocono that clinched the District 2 Class 5A crown.
5. Gracyn Gilliard, sr., Center Grove (Indiana) basketball
Gilliard, a Davidson signee, led the way with 23 points as Center Grove stormed back to complete a perfect 29-0 season with a 56-53 victory over Norwell in the Class 4A state championship game. The Trojans went on a 15-0 fourth-quarter run to take the lead.
6. Hadli Gillum, so., Fisher Catholic (Ohio) basketball
Gillum buried nine three-pointers en route to a career-high 36 points—matching the Fisher Catholic single-game record—in a 73-30 win over Patriot Prep.
7. Oshauna Holland, sr., Stuart Cramer (North Carolina) basketball
Holland became the leading scorer in North Carolina girls basketball history during a 66-24 rout of Foard. The Wake Forest signee had 34 points, seven rebounds, seven steals and five assists in the win, giving her 3,230 career points and counting. The previous record of 3,225 points belonged to Clinton’s Danyel Parker.
8. Allie Jenkin, fr., Colfax (Washington) basketball
Hours after her father and Colfax head coach Reece Jenkin passed away from pancreatic cancer, Allie Jenkin netted a career-high 41 points in a 61-48 victory over Okanogan. Her brother, Adrik Jenkin, scored 34 points on the same day in a 96-47 win over Liberty Bell. Both teams advanced to the 2B state tournament.
9. Carter Jones, jr., West Ridge (Tennessee) basketball
Jones netted 33 points in a 66-62 comeback win over Maryville.
10. Karina Natale, jr., Newark (New York) basketball
Natale scored 28 points—including the 1,000th of her Newark career—in an 80-41 rout of Batavia.
11. Haydn Paul, sr., Nordonia (Ohio) basketball
Paul had 34 points and 10 rebounds as Nordonia claimed its first district title with a 61-55 overtime win over Perry.
12. Grace Riley, sr., Pelham (New Hampshire) basketball
Riley surpassed the 1,000 career points mark in a 56-19 rout of ConVal.
13. Emerson Weaver, so., Jacksonville (Alabama) soccer
Weaver notched six goals and two assists in a 10-0 shutout of Saks.
