Peyton Vorderstrasse of Lebanon voted High School on SI Oregon Girls Basketball Player of the Week (3/3/2025)
Congratulations to Lebanon’s Peyton Vorderstrasse for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 17-23.
Vorderstrasse, a junior on the Lebanon team, had 20 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals for the Warriors in a 63-53 loss at West Albany in a Mid-Willamette Conference game.
Vorderstrasse received 68.93% of the vote, beating out Sara Barhoum, a senior on the Clackamas team, who finished second with 12.21%. Hazel Pepperling, a sophomore on the Lebanon team, was third with 11.89%, and Karlee Martirano, a sophomore on the West Albany team, was fourth with 4.03%. There were nearly 2,000 votes tallied last week.
