Peyton Vorderstrasse of Lebanon voted High School on SI Oregon Girls Basketball Player of the Week (3/3/2025)

Vorderstrasse received 68.93% of the vote, beating out Clackamas' Sara Barhoum, who finished second with 12.21%

Dan Brood

Congratulations to Lebanon’s Peyton Vorderstrasse for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 17-23.

Vorderstrasse, a junior on the Lebanon team, had 20 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals for the Warriors in a 63-53 loss at West Albany in a Mid-Willamette Conference game.

Vorderstrasse received 68.93% of the vote, beating out Sara Barhoum, a senior on the Clackamas team, who finished second with 12.21%. Hazel Pepperling, a sophomore on the Lebanon team, was third with 11.89%, and Karlee Martirano, a sophomore on the West Albany team, was fourth with 4.03%. There were nearly 2,000 votes tallied last week.

We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com. 

Dan Brood
DAN BROOD

Dan Brood, who might be the very last of the straight-on place-kickers, has been covering high school sports in Oregon for more than 30 years, winning multiple awards for writing and photography. He started working with SBLive Sports in 2021.

