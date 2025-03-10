Phoenix boys basketball voted High School on SI Oregon Team of the Week (3/10/2025)
Congratulations to the Phoenix boys basketball team for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Team of the Week for the week of Feb. 24-March 2.
The Pirates claimed their first Skyline Conference crown in the past 21 years by topping Mazama 68-59 in a conference showdown at Phoenix High School. Martin Ortega scored 27 points for Phoenix, which improved to 16-7.
The Pirates received 26.67% of the vote, beating out the McMinnville girls basketball team, which finished second with 20%. The Crater and Crook County wrestling teams tied for third, each with 13.33%.
