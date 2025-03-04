Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Oregon Team of the Week (3/3/2025)?
Here are the candidates for High School on SI's Oregon High School Team of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
Amity girls basketball
The Warriors notched a 60-30 win over Valley Catholic in a Class 3A state playoff second-round game at Amity to stay unbeaten at 27-0. Junior Adie Nisly led the Warriors with 11 points.
Burns girls basketball
The 11th-seeded Hilanders (19-7) earned a spot in the Class 3A state tournament by getting a 62-58 win at Pleasant Hill in a state playoff second-round game.
Burns wrestling
The Hilanders claimed gold at the Class 3A state tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. Burns had 234 points. Harrisburg was second with 191.5. The Hilanders boasted six individual champions in Liam Shepherd (106 pounds), Kale Cornell (126), Canon Winn (132), Cannon Kemper (150), Easton Kemper (190) and Joe Weil (215).
Cascade Christian girls basketball
The Challengers claimed their first trip to the Class 3A state tournament in the past 13 years by recording a 53-44 win against Sutherlin in a state playoff second-round game at Cascade Christian. Senior Isabel McCauley had 21 points for Cascade Christian (22-4).
Crane boys basketball
The Mustangs moved to 27-0 by notching a 68-37 home victory against Eddyville Charter in a Class 1A state playoff second-round game. Senior Cody Siegner had 31 points.
Creswell boys basketball
The 10th-seeded Bulldogs topped Riverside, the No. 7 seed, 66-59 in a Class 3A state playoff second-round game at Riverside. Senior Tyler Whitson had 24 points, 19 rebounds, seven assists and three steals.
Crater wrestling
The Comets, with 289 points, tipped second-place Thurston, which had 263.5, to win the championship at the Class 5A state tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. Crater had five individual champions in Jeremiah Oliva (120 pounds), Joey Hutchins (132), Jaret Hickey (138), Aidan Godley (144) and Kutter Christensen (157).
Crook County wrestling
The Cowboys reigned supreme at the Class 4A state tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. Crook County had 319 points. Sweet Home was second with 284.5. The Cowboys had three individual champions in Casen Villastrigo (106 pounds), Landon Lavey (138) and Gavin Sandoval (175).
Culver wrestling
The Bulldogs earned the title at the Class 2A/1A state tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. Culver had 158 points. Oakridge was second with 137. Braden Nielsen (113 pounds), Carlos Fernandez (138) and Leland Minson (165) each had a second-place finish.
Henley girls basketball
The Hornets finished their regular-season schedule by recording a 68-26 win over Hidden Valley in a Skyline Conference finale at Henley. With the win, its 14th in a row, Henley moved to 12-0 in conference play and to 22-2 overall. Freshman Makayla Schroeder had 28 points and 15 rebounds.
Jefferson girls basketball (3A)
The Lions (20-6) earned their first trip to a state tournament site since 1993 by notching a 57-42 win against Creswell in a Class 3A state playoff second-round game at Jefferson. Senior Gretchen Orton had a game-high 19 points.
La Grande girls wrestling
The Tigers, with 98 points, edged second-place Oakridge, which had 92.5, to take the title at the Class 4A/3A/2A/1A state tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. Paige Allen (145 pounds) and Maddie Armstrong (190) had second-place finishes.
McMinnville girls basketball
The Grizzlies wrapped up the Pacific Conference championship by running to a 67-50 win over Century in a conference showdown at Century. Senior Macie Arzner had 37 points and 13 rebounds. The Grizzlies, who also defeated Liberty 63-39, finished conference play 12-0.
Nelson boys basketball
The Hawks tipped top-ranked Barlow 43-40 in a Mt. Hood Conference finale at Nelson High School. With the win, its seventh in a row, Nelson forced a three-way tie for first place in the final conference standings, with the Hawks, the Bruins and Central Catholic finishing 12-2.
Newberg wrestling
The Tigers claimed the crown at the Class 6A state tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. Newberg had 229.5 points. West Linn was second with 202.5. The Tigers had three individual champions in Kiah Worthington (106 pounds), Sawyer Keinonen (126) and Gus Amerson (157).
Phoenix boys basketball
The Pirates (16-7) claimed their first Skyline Conference crown in the past 21 years by topping Mazama 68-59 in a conference showdown at Phoenix. Martin Ortega had 27 points.
Scio boys basketball
The Loggers picked up their first state playoff victory since 1981 by topping Warrenton 66-44 in a Class 3A first-round game at Scio. Hunter Courtney had 29 points.
Taft girls basketball
The Tigers (20-6) earned their first trip to a state tournament site since 1980 by getting a 45-41 win at Corbett in a Class 3A state playoff second-round game. Junior Laney Lee had 17 points.
Thurston girls wrestling
The Colts triumphed at the Class 6A/5A state tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. Thurston had 124 points. Redmond was second with 114.5. Kristal Zamora (140 pounds) and Izabella Castlebery (190) each had a second-place finish.
Western Christian boys basketball
The top-seeded Pioneers (24-3) earned a chance to defend their Class 2A state championship by recording an 81-44 win over Faith Bible/Life Christian in a state playoff game at Western Christian.
West Linn girls basketball
The Lions created a tie atop the final Three Rivers League standings by topping Tualatin 64-57 in a league finale at West Linn, leaving both teams 11-1 in league play. Junior Reese Jordan had 28 points.
Westside Christian boys basketball
The top-seeded Eagles (21-3) soared to a 67-36 win over Douglas in a Class 3A state playoff second-round game at Westside Christian. Senior Jona Lee had a game-high 17 points.
