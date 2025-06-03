Putnam's Kalani Lynam Voted Oregon Softball Player of the Week
Congratulations to Putnam’s Kalani Lyman for being voted High School On SI Oregon High School Softball Player of the Week for the week of May 19-25.
Lyman, a senior on the Putnam team, hit a pair of doubles, walked, was hit by a pair of pitches, scored two runs and drove in a run for the Kingsmen in their 23-5 win at Parkrose in Northwest Oregon Conference play.
Lyman received 60.68% of the vote, beating out Aubri Kruhm, a senior on the Mountainside team, who finished second with 14.44%. Harlow Nelson, a freshman on the Dallas team, was third with 7.56% and Lillian McCormick, a senior on the Central team, was fourth with 6.27%. There were more than 4,000 votes tallied this week.
