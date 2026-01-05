Top 25 Oregon Boys High School Basketball State Rankings – Jan. 5, 2026
Between the results from last week’s Les Schwab Invitational and other holiday tournaments around the state, this week’s High School On SI Oregon Top 25 rankings saw massive changes.
Among those changes was seeing Central Catholic moving into the top spot as the top in-state finishing team at the LSI, defeating Tualatin in the quarterfinals and Southridge in the third-place game after pushing Columbus of Miami, Fla., in the semifinals.
Four teams — Sunset at No. 19, Newport at No. 21, Molalla at No. 24 and Thurston at No. 25 — entered the rankings this week as the beginning of league play is on the horizon.
1. Central Catholic (5-4)
Last week: 5
The Rams avenged a previous loss to Southridge in the third-place game, rolling to a 62-43 victory.
2. Tualatin (7-4)
Last week: 3
The Timberwolves followed up a third-place finish at the Capitol City Classic by reaching the fourth-place game at the LSI, losing to Rainier Beach 86-69.
3. Parkrose (7-2)
Last week: 1
The Broncos won their Les Schwab opener but lost to Columbus and Tualatin to drop out of trophy contention.
4. Southridge (8-3)
Last week: 2
The Skyhawks pulled one of the bigger upsets of the LSI, defeating Rainier Beach 69-65 in the quarterfinals behind 22 points from Brooks Fortune, but finished with losses to eventual champion Sierra Canyon (CA) and Central Catholic.
5. Oregon City (10-1)
Last week: 4
The Pioneers dropped their Les Schwab Invitational opener to Southridge but bounced back to beat Jesuit, Clackamas and Pace Academy (GA) to win the consolation title.
6. Crook County (10-0)
Last week: 6
The Cowboys followed up their title at the South Coast Classic by winning their bracket at the Summit Tournament in Bend.
7. Lake Oswego (7-2)
Last week: 12
The Lakers also went to Central Oregon and won their bracket at the Summit Tournament.
8. North Eugene (11-1)
Last week: 15
The Highlanders beat Summit in the Silverton Tournament final, then lost their first game of the year to 6A Jefferson before opening the year with an 81-78 win at Caldera.
9. Wilsonville (6-3)
Last week: 9
The Wildcats spent New Year’s Eve traveling home from Texas after beating Henrietta 60-42 in their only game over the holidays.
10. Barlow (5-4)
Last week: 8
The Bruins beat Jesuit to open the LSI but then lost to national powers Sierra Canyon and Rainier Beach before closing with a 69-61 loss to Parkrose.
11. Jesuit (8-3)
Last week: 10
The Crusaders lost their first two games at the LSI before bouncing back with wins over Canby and Gresham to close out the tournament.
12. Westview (8-2)
Last week: 14
The Wildcats also dropped their Les Schwab opener against Roosevelt but defeated Gresham, Lincoln and Nelson to close out the tournament.
13. Summit (8-3)
Last week: 7
The Storm reached the final of their tournament before losing to Lake Oswego, then dropped a 65-61 game to Mountainside to open the year.
14. Clackamas (5-4)
Last week: 11
The Cavaliers went 1-3 at the LSI, claiming their only win against Roosevelt in the consolation quarterfinals.
15. Nelson (6-5)
Last week: 13
The Hawks won the consolation championship at the Capitol City Classic but went winless at the LSI.
16. Scappoose (9-1)
Last week: 18
The Indians won their home tournament, defeating Marshfield 55-42 in the championship game.
17. Valley Catholic (9-1)
Last week: 19
The Valiants enjoyed a busy holiday week, winning five games over 13 days.
18. West Albany (5-3)
Last week: 16
The Bulldogs bounced back from losing their final two Capitol City Classic games by winning their Mid-Willamette Conference opener 57-54 over Crescent Valley.
19. Sunset (9-1)
Last week: Not Ranked
The Apollos won the Keizer Candy Cane Classic before Christmas, then returned last week to win at Ida B. Wells and Cleveland.
20. West Linn (5-4)
Last week: 17
The Lions played only once after Christmas, edging Canby 62-61 on January 2.
21. Newport (8-1)
Last week: Not Ranked
The Tigers have won six in a row since their only loss to Westside Christian in mid-December, including a 71-56 win over Santiam Christian to win the Sisters Shootout championship.
22. Madras (10-1)
Last week: 21
The White Buffaloes lost to Newport in their Sisters Shootout opener but rebounded with wins over Cascade Christian and Sisters.
23. Crater (10-1)
Last week: 24
The Comets won road games at Mazama and North Medford to ring in the new year.
24. Molalla (10-0)
Last week: Not Ranked
The Indians pulled out three close wins to capture the SCTC Holiday Tournament title, beating host Stayton 67-61 in the final.
25. Thurston (7-4)
Last week: Not Ranked
The Colts replaced South Medford in the rankings after downing the Panthers 60-44 to win the Abby’s Holiday Classic.
Dropped out
20. Canby
22. Marshfield
23. South Medford
25. Junction City
Under Consideration
Bend
Benson
Cascade Christian
Mountainside
Portland Christian
Ridgeview
Riverside
Sherwood
Sheldon
Trinity Lutheran
Westside Christian