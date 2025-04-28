Ridgeview softball voted High School On SI Oregon Team of the Week (4/28/2025)
Congratulations to the Ridgeview softball team for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Team of the Week for the week of April 14-20.
The Ravens stayed unbeaten, moving to 12-0 by getting three wins in Intermountain Conference play, beating Summit 13-0, Caldera 10-9 and Bend 8-1. Sophomore pitcher Brezlyn Hagemeister got all three wins and had six hits, including a home run, and seven RBIs.
The Ravens received 68.07% of the vote, beating out the McDaniel baseball team, which finished second with 7.56%. The Crater girls track and field team was third with 5.04%, and the Blanchet Catholic baseball team was fourth with 13.04%.
We are accepting Oregon Team of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate a team, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App