RJ Barhoum of Clackamas voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week (12/30/2024)
Congratulations to Clackamas’ RJ Barhoum for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week for the week of Dec. 16-22.
Barhoum, a sophomore on the Clackamas team, poured in 36 points to help the Cavaliers rally for a 67-61 win over Tigard in a nonleague game at Tigard High School.
Barhoum received 73.19% of the vote, beating out Rigdhen Khyunga, a sophomore on the La Salle Prep team, who finished second with 13.66%. Corbin Cichy, a senior on the Tigard team, was third with 6.34%, and Brady Muilenburg, a senior on the Ridgeview team, was fourth with 2.89%. There were nearly 6,000 votes tallied this week.
We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App