Sawyer Quinton of Prairie City/Burnt River voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Football Athlete of the Week (11/25/2024)
Congratulations to Prairie City/Burnt River’s Sawyer Quinton for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Football Athlete of the Week for the week of Nov. 11-17.
Quinton, a junior quarterback on the Prairie City/Burnt River team, had 11 carries for 287 yards and four touchdowns for the Panthers in their 54 -0 win over Eddyville Charter in a Class 1A 6-man quarterfinal game at Toledo High School.
Quinton received 79.45% of the vote, beating out Easton Curtis, a senior on the North Medford team, who finished second with 9.49%. LaMarcus Bell, a junior on the Lake Oswego team, was third with 2.77%, and Roman Kealoha, a junior on the Wilsonville team, was fourth with 1.28%.
We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
