Sawyer Shoemaker of Union voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Volleyball Athlete of the Week (11/18/2024)
Congratulations to Union’s Sawyer Shoemaker for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Volleyball Athlete of the Week for the week of Nov. 4-10.
Shoemaker, a sophomore setter/outside hitter on the Union team, had seven kills, nine assists and 10 digs for the Bobcats in a 25-20, 25-20, 25-23 loss to Crane in the Class 1A state championship match at Ridgeview High School.
Shoemaker received 38.71% of the vote, beating out Nadiah Luna, a senior on the South Salem team, who finished second with 32.8%. Kaelyn Shoemaker, a senior on the Union team, was third with 11.29%, and Tatum Montiel, a senior on the Marshfield team, was fourth with 6.45%.
