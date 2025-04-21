Scio softball voted High School On SI Oregon Team of the Week (4/21/2025)
Congratulations to the Scio softball team for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Team of the Week for the week of April 7-13.
The Loggers went 2-0 in Class 3A Special District 3 play, topping Santiam Christian 23-0 and Amity 15-0 in district games at Scio High School. The Loggers improved to 4-0 in district contests and to 8-0 overall.
The Loggers received 39.13% of the vote, beating out the Mountainside softball team, which finished second with 21.74%. The Dalles boys tennis team was third with 17.39%, and the Glencoe baseball team was fourth with 13.04%.
We are accepting Oregon Team of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate a team, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
