Sophia Beasly of Central voted High School On SI Oregon Softball Player of the Week (4/28/2025)
Congratulations to Central’s Sophia Beasly for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Softball Athlete of the Week for the week of April 14-20.
Beasly, a junior shortstop on the Central team, went 3 for 3 with a home run, a double, a stolen base, three runs and four RBIs for the Panthers in their 19-1 victory at Lebanon in a Mid-Willamette Conference game.
Beasly received 34.92% of the vote, beating out Katelyn Kimsey, a junior on the Colton team, who finished second with 29.62%. Brezlyn Hagemeister, a sophomore on the Ridgeview team, was third with 27.72%, and Jojo Appling, a sophomore on the Mountainside team, was fourth with 2.72%. There were more than 26,000 votes tallied last week.
