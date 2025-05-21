Sophomores to watch as Oregon high school football teams prepare for 2025 season
Spring football drills will begin over the next few weeks as Oregon high schools prepare for the 2025 season.
As SBLive Oregon looks ahead to the season, we’ve identified 40 sophomores who made their respective all-league teams last year but didn’t earn all-state recognition as players to watch. (All statistics provided by coaches or team statisticians.)
TE/LB Andrew Barker, Crook County
Baker was a second-team all-Greater Oregon League selection on both sides of the ball, making 36 tackles (11 for loss) and three sacks at linebacker to help the Cowboys win their first league title in the past 40 years.
RB/LB Bricen Britten, St. Paul
The two-way all-district pick for the 2A state champions finished with 85 tackles (12 for loss), five sacks and two pass breakups to go with 465 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 73 carries.
LB Kawai Chamberlin, Sheldon
Chamberlin was a standout in the interior of the Irish defense, receiving second-team all-South Central Football Conference with 46 tackles (5½ for loss), 1½ sacks, an interception, a fumble recovery and two pass breakups.
WR/DB Finn Chambers, Ridgeview
Chambers figures to build off a sophomore campaign in which he caught a team-high 30 passes for 433 yards and five touchdowns for the Ravens and earned second-team all-Intermountain Conference honors. He had 18 tackles, five pass breakups and two interceptions in the secondary.
KR/DB Creighton Clack, The Dalles
Clack made the all-Tri-Valley Conference first team as a kick returner and the second team in the secondary, where he made 45 tackles.
OL Brody Clark, North Douglas
The first-team all-1A Special District 1 selection helped open holes for record-setting running back Hunter Vaughn and helped the Warriors reach their first state final since 1952.
TE Trevor Cooper, Cottage Grove
Cooper was a first-team all-3A Special District 3 selection, catching 11 passes for 257 yards and three touchdowns to help the Lions win their first league title since their 4A state championship season in 2017.
RB Angel Cortes, Molalla
Cortes will take on an even bigger role for the team with the graduation of Tri-Valley Conference offensive player of the year Mason King after a sophomore season during which he rushed for 503 yards and three scores and earned second-team all-TVC honors.
WR/SS Mason Frederickson, Sandy
The first-team all-Mt. Hood Conference selection made an instant impact for the Pioneers, finishing with 83 tackles (eight for loss) and two interceptions.
QB JT Girod, Central
The second-team all-Mid-Willamette Conference selection helped guide the Panthers to the 5A state playoffs, throwing for 1,524 yards and 16 touchdowns while completing 65.8% of his passes (98 of 149) with just eight interceptions.
RB/S Cole Hachmeister, Tualatin
Hachmeister grew into his role as the Timberwolves’ lead back last fall, earning second-team all-Three Rivers League honors on offense by rushing for 562 yards and nine touchdowns. He made 15 tackles in the secondary and was an honorable-mention selection on defense and as a kick returner.
LB Deckard Hale, Grant
Hale finished with 58 tackles (three for loss) and returned an interception for a touchdown for the Generals in earning first-team all-PIL recognition.
OL/DE Tyler Harris, Lowell
Harris was a two-way 2A all-Special District 5 selection for the Devils, making the first team on defense and the second team on offense.
WR Brevik Hill, Grants Pass
Hill, a second-team all-South Central Football Conference selection, has formed a connection with classmate Jordan Rossetta, catching 32 passes from the all-state quarterback for 422 yards and eight touchdowns.
OL/DL Coby Holmes, Culver
The two-way all-2A Special District 5 first-team honoree helped the Bulldogs complete their first undefeated regular season since 1997 and win their first league title since 2008.
G Tyler Howe, Churchill
Howe was one of four underclassmen to receive all-Midwestern League honors for the Lancers, making the first team and helping them win the league title.
QB Kevin Hurliman, Tillamook
Hurliman took over the starting job in his second varsity game and led the Cheesemakers to the 4A quarterfinals, throwing for 1,378 yards and 17 touchdowns on 98-of-156 passing with seven interceptions and making the all-Cowapa League first team.
RB/LB D'Mariyae Ireland, North Eugene
Ireland emerged to become a key player in the Highlanders offense last fall, earning first-team all-Midwestern League honors in rushing for 739 yards and four touchdowns and catching 11 passes out of the backfield. He finished with 31 tackles (two for loss).
QB Reese Johnson, Klamath Union
Johnson took over behind center for the Pelicans and made the all-Southern Oregon Conference second team, completing 57% of his passes (137 of 239) for 1,495 yards and 15 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.
WR/LB Cannon Kemper, Burns
The younger brother of 3A defensive player of the year Easton Kemper showed he will be a candidate for the honor the next two seasons, recording 78 tackles (25 for loss), 4½ sacks and two forced fumbles. He was a second-team all-Eastern Oregon League receiver, catching seven passes for 86 yards in a backup role.
TE/DE Levi Klostreich, Sherwood
Klostreich made the all-Pacific Conference first team on both sides of the ball, serving primarily as a blocking tight end for all-state back Wilson Medina (four catches for 58 yards and a touchdown) and making 33 tackles (five for loss).
CB Kellen Kuenzi, Silverton
Kuenzi eventually will be a two-way threat for the Foxes, but last year, he made his mark in the secondary as a second-team all-Special District 2 selection with 29 tackles and 15 pass breakups for the 5A semifinalists.
RB/LB Calvin Longoni, Vale
Longoni received limited action in the offensive backfield when the Vikings had the ball but was a menace in opposing backfields as a second-team all-Eastern Oregon League linebacker with 44 tackles (six for loss) and two sacks.
RB Madoxx Martinez, Harper Charter
The second-team all-district selection for the 1A six-man runner-up Mustangs will take on a bigger role in their offense next season after rushing for 633 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 13.5 yards per carry, and catching 14 passes for 258 yards as a sophomore.
DE Drew Miller, Barlow
Miller will be a critical cog in the Bruins defense for years to come after making the all-Mt. Hood Conference first team last season, finishing with 53 tackles (six for loss), three sacks and two fumble recoveries.
RB Hunter Mollerstrom, Stayton
By Week 2, Mollerstrom had seized the starting job in the backfield for the Eagles. He finished the season with 787 yards and 10 touchdowns on 157 carries and received second-team all-Oregon West Conference honors.
C/DL Landen Montgomery, North Valley
Montgomery contributed to the Knights’ run to the 3A semifinals, making the all-Southern Oregon Conference second team on both sides of the ball.
CB/K Sorne Olson, Hillsboro
Olson handled all kicking and punting duties for the Spartans, but it was in the secondary where he made his biggest contribution, earning second-team all-NWOC honors.
OL/DL Isaiah Ormond, Mountainside
The Mavericks won their first Metro League title last season, with Ormond chipping in as a second-team all-league pick on defense and third-teamer on offense.
RB Luke Ortner, Jesuit
Ortner took over the starting job after senior Dominic Locati tore an ACL in the Metro League opener, and despite missing several games with an ankle injury, he led the Crusaders with 769 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 104 carries, earning second-team all-league honors.
RB/S Shane Peters, West Linn
Peters had big shoes to fill after the graduation of Hunter Haines, who shared 6A defensive player of the year honors as a senior, but he came up big for the 6A Open champion Lions, finishing with 45 tackles, 13 pass breakups and two interceptions in making the all-Three Rivers League second team.
LB Efrain Ramirez, Seaside
The first-team all-Cowapa League selection finished with 61 tackles (four for loss) to help lead the Seagulls to the 4A playoffs.
RB/CB Jayden Robinson, Jefferson
Robinson was a first-team all-PIL selection as a utility player on offense despite missing two games because of injury, finishing with 373 rushing yards and five touchdowns and catching 30 passes for 459 yards and five scores.
WR Davin Snyder, Hood River Valley
The Eagles offense revolved around all-state running back Bam Layna, but Snyder chipped in by catching 35 passes for 490 yards and eight touchdowns in making the all-NWOC second team.
RB/LB Tripp Stewart, Heppner
Stewart made the all-Blue Mountain League second team for the 2A semifinalist Mustangs and will be a key piece as Rob Wilson takes over for longtime coach Greg Grant. He rushed for 513 yards and eight touchdowns, caught nine passes for 139 yards, and made 29 tackles (4½ for loss).
OG/DT Scottland Telesa, Aloha
Telesa played left guard and tackle in his second season on the Warriors varsity, making the all-NWOC first team on offense and the second team on defense.
LB Cohen Trump, Westview
Trump was one of four sophomores who helped the Wildcats rebound from offseason turmoil to make the 6A playoffs, finishing with 80 tackles (nine for loss) and four sacks and garnering second-team all-Metro League honors.
WR/LB Weston Wallace, Gold Beach
The Panthers will count on Wallace to help lead a turnaround from last year’s 2-7 campaign after he was one of their bright spots, making the all-2A Special District 4 first team on defense and second team on offense.
LB Duncan Wellman, Clackamas
The all-Mt. Hood Conference first-teamer made a conference-leading 81 tackles during the regular season, including five for loss, to help the Cavaliers qualify for the 6A Open bracket.
OL/DL Cade Wilson, Banks
Wilson played alongside older brother Cole on the Banks offensive line last season, earning second-team all-Coastal Range League honors for the 3A semifinalists. He made eight tackles (two for loss) as a backup rotation player on the defensive line.
