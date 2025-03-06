Southridge Skyhawks boys basketball team dominant in Round 1: ‘We want to make a run and get some hardware’
BEAVERTON — Motivation can definitely be a driving force.
Just ask the Southridge boys basketball team.
The inspired Skyhawks got off to a blazing start and never looked back on their way to zooming to a 72-43 win over Grants Pass in a Class 6A boys basketball state playoff first-round game Wednesday at Southridge High School.
“It went great. We had a lot of energy,” said Southridge senior Keenan Reckamp, who was one of four Skyhawks to score in double figures. “We followed our game plan to the exact point. We wanted to put a lot of pressure on the ball and run at the start of the game.”
“It was a pretty good start,” Southridge senior forward Alonzo Hoff said. “We prioritize defense, so we wanted to take them out of the game early. And from there, have that fuel us on offense and push the ball — play fast, play how we usually do. We brought a lot of energy.”
Southridge, the No. 5 seed for the Class 6A state playoffs, improved to 21-5. The Skyhawks advance to the second round, where they’ll play host to West Salem, a 66-34 first-round winner over Benson, on Saturday. The winner of Saturday’s game will advance to play in the Class 6A state tournament at the University of Portland’s Chiles Center.
That’s where the Skyhawks’ motivation comes into play.
Last year, as the No. 2 seed, Southridge made it to the state tournament, only to lose to Metro League rival Beaverton and Grant in its two tournament games.
“Yeah, that’s motivation,” said Southridge sophomore guard Elijah Thompson, who led a balanced Skyhawks scoring attack Wednesday with 16 points. “We want to get back down there and make a run, win some games and bring back some hardware. That definitely fuels us to get back down there.”
“Oh yeah, that’s motivation. We use that for fuel, especially the returners,” Hoff said. “We want to make a run and get some hardware, bring something home. Getting back to the tournament would mean everything. I’m a senior, so I want to keep my season going. And for the younger guys, it would get them a chance to play in the Chiles Center.”
“It’s very important,” Reckamp said of getting back to the tournament. “The goal is to win it all. We’ve got to take it one game at a time, though. We know we can do it. That’s something that we’re ready for. We know we can go out there and compete.”
“We want to get down there and be able to make a run at it,” Thompson said.
With all of that in mind, the Skyhawks got off to a flying start in Wednesday’s playoff game. Juniors Julius Vesel and Drew Groenig each sank a 3-pointer, Hoff added a follow-up basket and Reckamp scored on a baseline drive to give Southridge a 10-0 lead 3 minutes and 6 seconds into the game.
The Skyhawks held a 14-3 advantage after Thompson made a 3-pointer with 2:21 left in the first quarter, and Grants Pass wouldn’t cut the lead to single digits the rest of the way.
Vesel sank two 3-pointers and Hoff scored five points in the opening period, which ended with Southridge holding a 19-5 lead.
The Skyhawks led 39-19 at halftime and 58-30 after three quarters on their way to cruising to the victory.
“It went pretty well,” Thompson said. “I feel like we executed a lot on offense. We had really good defensive spurts and got some stops.”
“This was really fun,” Hoff said. “I think we all enjoyed it; we’ve got smiles on our faces.”
Hoff certainly had reason to smile. The 6-foot-7 senior scored 13 points on a 6-for-11 shooting night in addition to having six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.
“I’m always trying to get downhill,” Hoff said. “I’ve got the mentality that nobody can guard me.”
Thompson scored his game-high 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting with two 3-pointers. He had four rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Reckamp had 14 points with three 3-pointers, four assists, three rebounds and two steals.
And many other players made big contributions to the win.
Groenig had 15 points with three 3-point baskets. Vesel and sophomore Nikko Kalish each scored six points, and senior Keagan Schnoor had two.
“We’ve got a bunch of guys who know their role and know how to play,” Thompson said. “Everyone accepts their role, and we’re able to find guys in open spots. Alonzo can drive downhill and get to the rim, and Keenan can shoot it really well.”
“We all can do a lot of things. That can make us hard to guard,” Reckamp said. “We can all get to the paint, and we can shoot it. We can space out and attack. I think that’s one of our strengths.”
Another strength: team unity.
“We’re all friends off the court, and I think that helps us on the court,” Reckamp said.
Southridge made 28 of 57 shots from the field (49.1 percent) with 10 3-pointers. The Skyhawks had just six turnovers.
Grants Pass, the No. 28 seed, finished its season 11-14. Senior Peyton Bruner led the Cavemen with 13 points. Sophomore Jordan Rossetta had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
“This game was really fun,” Thompson said. “We were able to set the tone. Now we want to bring it on Saturday.”
ROUND 2 MATCHUPS
Barlow vs. Clackamas
Saturday, March 8
Barlow High School
Sprague vs. Oregon City
Saturday, March 8
Sprague High School
Southridge vs. West Salem
Saturday, March 8
Southridge High School
West Linn vs. Sherwood
Saturday, March 8
West Linn High School
Central Catholic vs. Grant
Saturday, March 8
Central Catholic High School
Nelson vs. Jesuit
Saturday, March 8
Nelson High School
Westview vs. Roosevelt
Saturday, March 8
Westview High School
Tualatin vs. South Salem
Saturday, March 8
Tualatin High School
