Oregon (OSAA) 6A boys basketball playoffs, Round 1 scores, recap: Central Catholic opens with big win
Defending Class 6A boys basketball champion Central Catholic continued its title defense Wednesday night by breezing past Tigard 74-42 in the first round of the OSAA state playoffs in Southeast Portland.
Isaac Carr led the third-seeded Rams (18-7) with 17 points, Duke Paschal added 16, and the hosts outscored the Tigers 28-2 in the second quarter to build a 46-11 halftime lead.
Carter Lockhart came off the bench to hit four 3-pointers and score 14 for Central Catholic, which got to rest its starters in the fourth quarter in anticipation of its second-round game Saturday against Grant.
Colt Ness led Tigard (11-14) with 11 points.
No. 1 Barlow 89, No. 32 Forest Grove 54
Jalen Atkins led four Bruins scorers in double figures with 26 points and five assists, and Mason Bierbrauer added 19 points and six assists as Barlow (22-3) cruised to the first-round win in Gresham.
Brayden Barron had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Maddyn Cummings chipped in 14 points and five assists.
No. 17 Clackamas 81, No. 16 McNary 61
RJ Barhoum scored a game-high 32 points, and Andrew Marcoe made a big 3-pointer to end the third quarter that helped the Cavaliers (15-10) to the road win.
Clackamas coach Ryan King praised Marcoe’s defense and called his team’s effort “a great team win for us.” Max Martinov added 14 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, and Sean Baker had 12 points.
No. 9 Oregon City 69, No. 24 Sunset 52
Gylan Payne exploded in the second half, scoring 22 of his game-high 28 points after halftime to help the Pioneers (18-6) keep the Apollos (12-13) at bay after building a 36-23 lead through two quarters.
Connor Lemmon scored all 16 of his points in the first half for Oregon City, which is seeking its first quarterfinal berth since 2019.
Shay Thompson led Sunset with 21 points. Matthew Lohman added 12.
No. 8 Sprague 75, No. 25 Century 58
Braxton Long had 25 points on 8-of-13 shooting and dished out 12 assists for the Olympians (21-4), which last advanced to the main tournament site in 1997.
Anthony Best added 20 points and Dukatti Witherspoon had 11 points and nine rebounds for Sprague.
Jeessley Bukeyeneza led the Jaguars (15-10) with 20 points and eight assists, and Islam Muzaffarov added 18 points and 10 rebounds.
No. 5 Southridge 72, No. 28 Grants Pass 43
The Skyhawks (21-5) jumped out to a 19-5 lead in the first quarter and never looked back in the first-round win in Southwest Beaverton.
Elijah Thompson led four scorers in double figures with 16 points for Southridge, which led 39-19 at halftime. Drew Groenig added 15 points, Keenan Reckamp scored 14, and Alonzo Hoff had 13.
Peyton Bruner led the Cavemen (11-14) with 13 points, with Jordan Rossetta scoring 12.
No. 12 West Salem 66, No. 21 Benson 34
Freshman Jonah Munns scored a game-high 26 points, and the Titans (14-11) used a suffocating 2-3 zone to hold the Astros (14-11) to a season low in points.
Tyler Hawkins added 16 points for West Salem, which led by 18 at halftime and 26 after three quarters. The Titans are one win from ending a seven-year absence from the main tournament site.
No. 13 Sherwood 74, No. 20 South Eugene 45
Brody Rygh scored 10 of his game-high 27 points in the first quarter, helping the Bowmen (21-5) build a 17-6 lead en route to beating the Axe (14-11).
Rygh’s corner 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer pushed the lead back to 11, and Sherwood opened the second half with a 9-0 run to take a 40-20 lead. South Eugene cut the deficit to 10 before the Bowmen fully took control.
Avery Johnson added 14 points and Connor Parry had 12 for Sherwood.
Levi Hawes led South Eugene with 18 points, and Elijah Gabriel scored 15.
No. 4 West Linn 76, No. 29 Cleveland 50
The Lions (20-5) pulled away from a 33-25 halftime lead to advance to the second round.
No. 14 Grant 57, No. 19 Mountainside 56
Junior Keion James’ putback of an airball at the buzzer completed the Generals’ fourth-quarter comeback against the Mavericks in Northeast Portland.
Freshman Malik Mason scored nine of his team-high 14 points in the final quarter as Grant (20-6) erased a 46-34 deficit. Classmate Jacob Harper-Grant made four free throws in the final minute to propel the comeback.
Eli Vizconde scored a game-high 18 points for Mountainside (11-14). Rogen Brown added 13.
No. 11 Jesuit 93, No. 22 Gresham 59
Pat Kilfoil and Ryan Fraser had 17 points apiece and combined to make five 3-pointers in the second quarter, when the Crusaders (16-10) outscored the visiting Gophers 28-10 to build a 47-28 halftime lead.
Kilfoil added five assists and five rebounds. Isaac Bongen added 15 points for Jesuit, Joe Stimpson had 10 points and nine assists, and Grady Keljo grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.
Khaled Artharee led Gresham (10-15) with 14 points, and Jeremiah Pichon added 11.
No. 6 Nelson 77, No. 27 Lake Oswego 70
Braylon Gaines had a game-high 38 points, Ahshua Neal added 14, and Jaiden Pickett scored 11 as the Hawks (21-5) moved within one win of their first trip to the Chiles Center by defeating the Lakers in Happy Valley.
Robbie Durbin made seven 3-pointers to lead Lake Oswego (9-16) with 24 points. Liam Rigney added 19.
No. 7 Westview 77, No. 26 Lakeridge 48
James Kefgen scored 13 of his game-high 24 points in the second quarter as the Wildcats (20-5) built a 36-21 halftime lead en route to the first-round home win.
Jacob Epstein added 10 points, Kai Russell had eight points and six assists, and Dayton Jenkins grabbed eight rebounds for Westview.
Sean McCarty led the Pacers (9-16) with 11 points.
No. 10 Roosevelt 74, No. 23 North Medford 55
Adrian Montague scored 10 of his 23 points in the decisive third quarter as the Roughriders (20-6), who finished second at the state tournament last year, took down the visiting Black Tornado (14-11).
Roosevelt used an 8-0 run midway through the second quarter to take the lead for good, eventually leading 38-30 at halftime. The hosts opened the third on a 20-2 run to push the lead to 58-32.
Syrius Owens added 22 points and 10 rebounds for Roosevelt. Omar Eno added 16 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three blocks, and Owen Nathan battled foul trouble but still had 13 assists and four steals.
Easton Curtis made six 3-pointers to lead North Medford with 19 points. Dylan Scott added 13.
No. 18 South Salem 60, No. 15 Sheldon 41
Teagan Scott had 30 points and Tko Westbrook added 22 to lead the Saxons (13-12) to a road win against the Southwest Conference champion Irish (20-6).
Nathan Sheley led Sheldon with 12 points, and Rocco Graziano added 10.
No. 2 Tualatin 79, No. 31 Sandy 70
Jemai Lake had 32 points, and the Timberwolves (20-5) overcame a career night from Pioneers senior Jacob Brown to reach the second round.
Brown scored a game-high 35 points and Hayden Harding added 12 for Sandy (10-16).
Pat Vialva Jr. had 14 points and Javier Diaz scored 10 for Tualatin.
ROUND 2 MATCHUPS
Barlow vs. Clackamas
Saturday, March 8
Barlow High School
Sprague vs. Oregon City
Saturday, March 8
Sprague High School
Southridge vs. West Salem
Saturday, March 8
Southridge High School
West Linn vs. Sherwood
Saturday, March 8
West Linn High School
Central Catholic vs. Grant
Saturday, March 8
Central Catholic High School
Nelson vs. Jesuit
Saturday, March 8
Nelson High School
Westview vs. Roosevelt
Saturday, March 8
Westview High School
Tualatin vs. South Salem
Saturday, March 8
Tualatin High School
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App