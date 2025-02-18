Standout senior season rolls on for Mountainside’s Berlynn Carlson, who enjoys competition in rugged Metro League
BEAVERTON — The Mavericks really wanted it.
Mountainside senior Berlynn Carlson really, really, really wanted it.
But despite the Mavericks’ and Carlson’s determined efforts, they didn’t quite get it.
In an intense battle — which seems to be commonplace when it comes to the ultra-competitive play in Metro League girls basketball this season — the Mavericks, although coming back strong in the third quarter, couldn’t hold off Jesuit in a 44-37 loss to the Crusaders in a defensive-dominated league game Friday at Mountainside High School.
“We really wanted this one,” said Carlson, a 6-foot-3 guard/forward. “It was really fun. It (is disappointing) that we couldn’t come out on top, but it was still fun.”
Even with the setback, Mountainside still finds itself in the midst of a wild four-team battle for the Metro League crown. After Friday’s game, Southridge leads the league with a 6-1 Metro record (14-7 overall). Beaverton and Jesuit are tied for second, each at 5-2. Mountainside is in fourth place at 4-3 (13-7 overall).
“It’s crazy. This is the hardest league. I know that Metro is known as the hardest league — it’s just tough,” Carlson said.
Tough, yes, but also worth it.
“It’s so fun,” Carlson said of the Metro League battles. “There’s never a down game — that’s for sure. You just have to always have to be locked in. Like our coach (Laurie Evans) says, you have to buy in if you want it.”
While the Mavericks now face an uphill battle in the race for the league crown, they finish their Metro League schedule with three home games. Mountainside will play host to Sunset before finishing with what could be crucial games with Beaverton and Southridge.
“It would mean a lot,” Carlson said of a possible Metro League title.
Carlson seemed to play with a lot of motivation against the Crusaders — with good reason.
“I actually went to Jesuit my freshman year, so this would be huge for me,” said Carlson, who in November signed to play college basketball at Mount St. Mary’s University, a Division I program in Emmitsburg, Md. “It would have been like a whole journey.”
Carlson was one of two freshmen on the 2021-22 varsity roster for the Jesuit team that played in the Class 6A state tournament. The other was Jesuit senior guard Audrey Bayless, who started for the Crusaders in Friday’s game.
Carlson certainly seemed motivated in Friday’s contest — scoring inside and outside, grabbing rebound after rebound and playing some swarming perimeter defense. She finished with game-high totals of 14 points, with two 3-point baskets, and 10 rebounds.
“With the history and everything, you always have to be ready in this game,” she said.
Other Mountainside players stepped up in the game. Junior guard Geovanna Darlington scored 11 points. She had five consecutive points, which included a 3-pointer, early in the third quarter, helping the Mavericks rally from a 21-19 halftime deficit to take a 24-22 lead.
Senior Kylie Fisher, sophomore Kyle Proulx and junior Izzy Shandy scored four points apiece.
While winning a Metro League title appears to be against the odds right now, although still possible, the Mavericks seem to be a sure thing when it comes to earning a Class 6A state playoff berth. And, Carlson said, they could make some noise in the postseason.
“We just need to buy in on the offensive side,” said Carlson, who had a 30-point game this season in a 58-55 win over Forest Grove. “I think our defense is pretty locked in.”
Although it’s doubtful a postseason rematch with Jesuit will happen, if it does, Carlson says the Mavericks will be ready.
“I think we definitely got in our heads a little bit in the end, but if we could go up against them again, I know we’d have it,” she said with a smile.
