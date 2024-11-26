Tale of the tape: Who has the edge between Lake Oswego and West Linn in Oregon 6A Open football final?
It was just six weeks ago that our OSAA Class 6A Open championship contenders, Lake Oswego and West Linn, met in one of the games of the season, with the Lakers coming back for a 21-17 victory that made the difference in determining the Three Rivers League title.
Now, they’ll meet on Black Friday afternoon at Hillsboro Stadium to decide the state championship. We consulted with three coaches who have seen both teams this season to develop a tale of the tape for these two powerhouse programs.
Quarterback
Both Lions senior Baird Gilroy and Lakers junior Hudson Kurland are among the state’s best signal-callers, but we’ll give Gilroy the edge because of his experience as a second-year starter.
Edge: West Linn
Running backs
This is not a knock on Lions junior Viggo Anderson, but just an acknowledgement that Lakers junior LaMarcus Bell is on a different plane — one coach said “he might be the best running back out of the state since (Aloha’s Thomas) Tyner” — and his backup, junior Justin Craigwell, isn’t too shabby.
Edge: Lake Oswego
Wide receivers/tight ends
Both teams have a deep receiving corps, but the Lions enter the game with the top receiver (senior Danny Wideman) and top tight end (senior Baron Naone).
Edge: West Linn
Offensive line
This is close to even, but again, it comes down to the Lions’ experience — led by senior tackle Jake Normoyle, an Oregon State commit and the Three Rivers League offensive lineman of the year — tipping the scales.
Edge: West Linn
Defensive line
The Lions are solid up front, but this was a unanimous call, with one of our coaches calling the Lakers’ defensive line “the best in the state,” with TRL defensive player of the year Lusiano Lopez and fellow first-teamer Oliver Macy setting the edge.
Edge: Lake Oswego
Linebackers
While neither has a dominant player who has racked up tons of tackles, both units are solid and not prone to giving up big plays.
Edge: Even
Secondary
The Lakers have a slight edge at safety, but Lions sophomore Josiah Molden is the state’s top cornerback and combines with senior Xavier Harris to make up the top duo at the position.
Edge: West Linn
Special teams
Wideman and Lakers junior Jalen Bauman are two of the state’s most dynamic returners. Neither Lions senior Zander Morris nor Lakers junior Hudson Gasperson has had to make a clutch kick late in a game; will either be called upon Friday?
Edge: Even
Coaching staff
The Lions’ Jon Eagle and the Lakers’ Steve Coury have five combined state championships and 11 final appearances. Throw in two experienced staffs working beside them, and there isn’t much they haven’t seen during their tenures.
Edge: Even
Conclusion
Neither of these teams has any glaring holes. All three coaches considered this a pick ’em game, and we tend to agree.
Bell will be the best player on a field filled with FBS and FCS-caliber talent, and as Coury and his staff proved six years ago with two-time 6A offensive player of the year Casey Filkins, sometimes that’s all it takes to win a title.
The first time they met, West Linn led by 10 entering the fourth quarter before Lake Oswego rallied. The Lions have had time to digest the lessons from that defeat, and that experience will play a factor in what should be another taut contest.
The pick: West Linn 26-24
