Tavian Womack of Liberty voted High School on SI Oregon Boys Basketball Player of the Week (2/17/2025)
Congratulations to Liberty’s Tavian Womack for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 3-9.
Womack, a senior guard on the Liberty team, tallied a game-high 29 points to help the Falcons soar to a 66-52 victory at McMinnville in a Pacific Conference contest.
Womack received 51.25% of the vote, beating out Shea McKenzie, a senior on the Franklin team, who finished second with 32.22%. Quentin Neal, a junior on the Centennial team, was third with 12.38%, and Jaxson Spafford, a senior on the Putnam team, was fourth with 3.34%. There were more than 11,000 votes tallied last week.
