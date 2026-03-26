The 2026 Oregon High School Track Season Features Record Chasers, State Champions and Hayward Field hopefuls

The spring sports season in Oregon has just begun, and with spring break in full swing, High School On SI wants to take a look at some of the top returning players around the state.

Here are the top girls track and field athletes to watch this season looking to make it to Hayward Field in late May.

Sprinters/Hurdlers

Ariya Abdullah, jr., David Douglas

Personal bests: 100-meter hurdles, 14.47 seconds; 300 hurdles, 44.04

Abdullah made big strides during her sophomore season, cutting 1.5 seconds off her PB in the high hurdles and two seconds in the lows, breaking the school records and placing third at the Class 6A state meet in both events.

Brooklyn Anderson, sr., Thurston

Personal bests: 100, 12.22; 100 hurdles, 14.45 (14.40w); Long jump, 18 feet, 5 inches

Anderson brought back memories from Kamala Kohlmeier four decades ago when she lost her footing going over the final hurdle in the 5A 100 highs final, yet somersaulted over the finish line to win the title . She also took third in the long jump and fourth in the 100 — her third medal in the open 100 after placing third as a freshman and second as a sophomore.

Sydney Baker, sr., Mazama

Personal bests: 100 hurdles, 14.65; 300 hurdles, 44.48; Long jump, 17-6.5

Baker’s career started with a bang, sweeping the 4A hurdles titles her freshman year. Injuries hampered her sophomore season, although she returned in time to finish second at state in the highs and fifth in the lows, and last year, she was runner-up in both hurdles races while adding a third-place medal in the long jump.

Ella Bulkley, sr., Catlin Gabel

Personal bests: 100, 12.25; 200, 25.01; Long jump, 17-4

Bulkley has battled injuries throughout her career, missing the postseason her freshman year due to a ligament strain in her knee and dropping out of the finals of the 3A 100 and 200 at state last year after winning the 200 title and taking second in the 100 as a sophomore. She broke the 3A state record in the 200 at the district meet. She also has two third-place finishes at state in the long jump on her resumé.

Sophia Castaneda, sr., Newberg

Personal bests: 100, 12.22; 200, 24.41; 400, 53.16

The University of Michigan signee always seemed to be in the shadow of the likes of Mia Brahe-Pedersen and Josie Donelson, but with them off in college last spring, Castaneda enjoyed a season like few had ever run, moving to No. 3 in state history in the 400 in early May and winning her first state title later that month, also placing second in the 200. Earlier this month, she finished second in the 400 at New Balance Indoor Nationals.

Pharalynn Dickson, sr., South Albany

Personal bests: 100, 11.70; 200, 24.07; 400, 54.68

Dickson is three-fourths of the way toward becoming just the second girl in Class 6A or 5A to sweep the three sprint titles after winning the 100, 200 and 400 for the third time last May, moving into the state’s all-time top 10 in the 200 and 400 in the process.

Mili Estrada, sr., Portland Christian

Personal bests: 100 hurdles, 15.62

Estrada competes in other events for the Royals, but the high hurdles is the one in which she made the biggest strides last season, shaving nearly two seconds off her personal-best over the final month and culminating with a 2A state title in the event — the first by a Portland Christian high hurdler since Sierra Robertson in 2012.

Molly Harrison, sr., Nelson

Personal bests: 100, 12.49; 200, 25.39; 400, 57.17

Harrison is a two-time defending Mt. Hood district champion in the 200 and 400 who has finished sixth in the 400 at the 6A state meet each of the past two years. She has also won five state medals running on the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.

Tilda Hathaway, jr., Ida B. Wells

Personal bests: 100, 11.92; 200, 24.57

Hathaway had a breakout sophomore season for the Guardians, moving into the top 15 on the all-time list in the 100 in early May and finishing second at the 6A state meet while also placing third in the 200 with a time that moved her into the top 25 all-time. She also anchored the 4x100 (fifth) and 4x400 (fourth) relays onto the podium.

Reese Jensen, sr., West Linn

Personal bests: 100, 12.44; 200, 25.09; 400, 55.46

Jensen is another runner who enjoyed a breakout spring last year, shaving a full second off her PB in the 200 and almost nine seconds in the 400 as she finished seventh at the 6A state meet in the 200 and third in the 400. She earned All-America honors at USATF Junior Nationals by placing eighth in the 400 and anchored the runner-up mixed 4x400 relay team.

Claire Johnson, sr., Vale

Personal bests: 100, 12.36; 200, 25.18

Johnson climbed from the bottom step of the medals podium to the top in one year, improving from eighth-place finishes in the 3A 100 and 200 as a sophomore to winning titles in each last May, moving to No. 2 on the 3A all-time list in the 200 in the process.

Kiana Johnson, sr., Jesuit

Personal bests: 100, 12.13; 200, 25.08

Johnson won her first Metro League district titles in the 100 and 200 last year, then improved from sixth at the 6A state meet in the 100 to third while placing fifth in the 200 and anchoring the 4x100 relay to a silver medal.

Aster Jones, sr., Roosevelt

Personal bests: 100, 11.51; 200, 23.17

By the time Jones steps off the Hayward Field track for the final time in May, the UCLA signee could find herself atop the record books in the 100 and 200 after a scintillating display last spring despite battling a hamstring injury ended with three state titles in the 100, 200 and 4x100 . She entered the year No. 5 on the all-time state list in the 100 and No. 4 in the 200, fresh off victories in the 60 and 200 at the West Coast Indoor Championships and All-America finishes in the 60 (third) and 200 (sixth) at Nike Indoor Nationals.

Georgia Koch, jr., Redmond

Personal bests: 200, 24.81; 400, 55.02

Over the course of a year, Koch cut over two seconds off her PB in the 400, finishing the year by placing second behind South Albany’s Pharalynn Dickson for the second time at the 5A state meet and moving to No. 14 on the all-time state list. She also finished fourth in the 200 and anchored the 4x400 to a fourth-place finish.

Abella Leder, sr., Canby

Personal bests: 400, 58.07; 300 hurdles, 44.86

Leder couldn’t quite match Donelson’s accomplishment from two years ago of sweeping state titles in the 400 and 300 hurdles, but she won the 5A title in the hurdles and took fifth in the 400 a year after making the podium in both — fourth in the hurdles and seventh in the 400.

Laney Lee, sr., Taft

Personal bests: 100 hurdles, 15.49; 300 hurdles, 45.37

Lee didn’t run track her freshman year and didn’t run the hurdles until last spring, but she won PacWest district titles in both the high and low hurdles while setting the 3A junior record in the lows. She didn’t get the chance to lower the mark at state, false-starting in the prelims, but rebounded the next day to win the state title in the highs and break the school record.

Kylie Leonard, sr., Creswell

Personal bests: 400, 58.85; 300 hurdles, 45.67

Leonard, like Leder, also tried to match Donelson by winning the 3A titles in the 400 and 300 hurdles — and like Leder, went 1 for 2, taking fourth in the 400 but winning the title in the 300s , moving to No. 6 on the 3A all-time list.

Harlow Nelson, soph., Dallas

Personal bests: 100, 12.04; 200, 24.92

Nelson announced herself as one of the next great sprinters to come down the pike last spring, breaking the 5A freshman record in the 100 with her runner-up finish at the Mid-Willamette district meet, eventually placing third at state in the 100 and 200.

Marley Petrey, sr., Bandon

Personal bests: 100, 12.65; 200, 26.05; 300 hurdles, 44.42; Long jump, 16-11.75; Triple jump, 35-3.75

Petrey broke the 2A state record in the 300 hurdles at the Grants Pass Rotary Invitational three weeks before winning her third state title in the event, adding to her collection of gold medals won at Hayward Field — she won the 100 and long jump as a sophomore and the long jump as a freshman to go with five silver medals (two in the 100, two in the triple jump and one in the 200).

Charis Rettmann, soph., South Albany

Personal bests: 100, 12.07; 200, 24.41

The battles between Mid-Willamette rivals Rettman and Nelson figure to be epic over the next three years. Rettmann broke the 5A freshman record in the 200 in the state prelims last year en route to a runner-up finish to teammate Pharalynn Dickson in the final — she also finished second to Dickson in the 100 and ran the second leg on the champion 4x100 relay.

Clara Sameck, sr., Lincoln

Personal bests: 100, 12.80; 100 hurdles, 14.71

Sameck didn’t pick the hurdles back up until her sophomore year, finishing that season by placing sixth at the 6A state meet. She broke the 15-second barrier at the Oregon Relays last April, then ran a PB at state en route to a fourth-place finish.

Maisy Scanlan, jr., Wilsonville

Personal bests: 100 hurdles, 14.92; 300 hurdles, 44.81; High jump, 5-1

Scanlan made the podium at the 5A state meet in both hurdles races in each of her first two years, improving from a fourth-place finish in the highs and fifth in the lows as a freshman to winning silver medals in both events last spring.

Sam Shepard, sr., Westside Christian

Personal bests: 100, 12.82; 200, 25.54; 400, 57.44

Shepard set the 3A sophomore record in winning the state title two years ago, then broke the 3A junior record last year in repeating as state champion, moving to No. 4 on the all-time 3A list. She also took second in the 200 and anchored the runner-up 4x100 and fifth-place 4x400 relays.

Simone Sideris, sr., Nelson

Personal bests: 100 hurdles, 14.64; 300 hurdles, 45.08; Long jump, 17-4.5

Injuries hampered Sideris’ junior season on the track, but after helping the Hawks qualify for the 6A basketball tournament for the first time , she’ll look to return to the form that won four individual medals at the state track meet, including a fourth-place finish in the 300 hurdles as a sophomore.

Lindsay Talbot, jr., Harper

Personal bests: 100, 12.80; 200, 25.59; 400, 58.97; 100 hurdles, 14.79; 300 hurdles, 45.01; Triple jump, 36-6.25

Last spring, Talbot became just the seventh Oregon high school girl to win four individual state championships in a single season , taking home gold medals in the 100, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and triple jump to single-handedly win the third-place 1A team trophy for the Hornets. As a freshman, she nearly pulled the same trick, winning titles in both hurdles races and the triple jump but placing third in the 100. She is the 1A state record-holder in both hurdles races and is a quarter-inch off the 1A record in the triple jump.

Distance

Evylee Bugher, jr., Sherwood

Personal bests: 800 meters, 2 minutes, 12.72 seconds; 1500, 4:42.35

Bugher made big strides last spring with the Bowmen, cutting 4 ½ seconds off her PB in the 800 and winning her first medal at the 6A state meet with a seventh-place finish after sweeping the Pacific Conference district titles in the 800 and 1,500.

Maddie Carney, jr., Caldera

Personal bests: 1500, 4:35.20; 3000, 9:55.21

Carney medaled in the 3K in her first trip to Hayward Field as a freshman when she finished eighth at the 5A state meet, but she made a big climb up the podium last May when she cut 40 seconds off her PB with her third-place finish — while also taking third in the 1,500 after winning Intermountain Conference district titles in both.

Naomi Cesar, jr., Sunset

Personal bests: 800, 2:10.19; 1500, 4:43.04

Cesar started her career as a quarter-miler, winning a Metro League district title as a freshman, before switching her focus last spring to the 800. She won the district title and finished second at the 6A state meet, coming within four-tenths of a second of the 6A sophomore record in a time that put her into the top 20 on the all-time list , and this fall finished a career-best sixth at the state cross country championships after winning the district crown.

North Salem’s Nelida Dalgas | Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nelida Dalgas, sr., North Salem

Personal bests: 1500, 4:38.37; 3000, 9:47.36

The University of Oregon commit has won seven medals at OSAA championships over her career, including silver medals at each of the last two 6A state cross country meets and in the 3,000 at last May’s state track meet.

Brynn Davenport, jr., Crater

Personal bests: 1500, 4:35.95; 3000, 9:43.31

Davenport showed tremendous improvement last year as a sophomore, taking 17 ½ seconds off her PB in the 1,500 and 40 seconds off her 3K PB as she won a Midwestern League district title in the longer distance and placed second at the 5A state meet — she finished fourth at state in the 1,500. In the fall, she won her second straight MWL district cross country title and placed second at state.

Reese Garnica, sr., Crater

Personal bests: 800, 2:14.39; 1500, 4:34.72

While Davenport excels at longer distances, Garnica is the Comets’ middle distance specialist, winning a district title in the 1,500 and taking second at the 5A state meet at that distance while placing fourth in the 800.

Lauren Gerlach, jr., Tualatin

Personal bests: 1500, 4:42.69; 3000, 10:05.61

Gerlach won her first medal at the 6A meet last year with her sixth-place finish in the 3,000, then in the fall, she won her first Three Rivers League district cross country title before finishing a career-best fifth at the state meet.

Amber Green, jr., Dallas

Personal bests: 800, 2:16.16; 1500, 4:36.65

In one year, Green went from barely making the podium in the 800 at the Mid-Willamette Conference district meet to going undefeated in the event, culminating with a thrilling win in the 5A final where she soared from seventh after the first lap to edge Summit’s Skye Knox by 21-hundredths of a second.

Ella Henthorn, soph., Coquille

Personal bests: 1500, 4:41.48; 3000, 10:02.93

Henthorn had a tremendous freshman season for the Red Devils, finishing fourth at the 3A/2A/1A state cross country meet and winning a pair of medals at the 3A track championships — second in the 3K and fifth in the 1,500. She comes into this spring as the reigning cross country champion, overcoming a bout with mononucleosis that plagued her throughout the season to follow in the footsteps of her mother, Holli (Dieu), who won the title for Coquille in 2004.

Jovi Johnson, soph., Sprague

Personal bests: 400, 58.33; 800, 2:14.61

Johnson came close to breaking school records that have stood for three decades in her first season with the Olympians, winning Central Valley Conference district titles in the 400 and 800 and placing fifth at the 6A state meet in the 800 and seventh in the 400.

Skye Knox, sr., Summit

Personal bests: 400, 58.59; 800, 2:16.32; 1500, 4:47.87; 3000, 10:18.81

Knox started her career as a 3K runner, placing fifth at the 5A state meet as a freshman, before adding the 800 the next year, qualifying for state in both events and taking third in the 800 and fifth in the 3,000. Last year, she dropped the 3K and focused on the middle distances, going to state in the 400 and 800, leading the latter race until the final steps before finishing second to Dallas’ Amber Green.

Ellery Lincoln, jr., Lincoln

Personal bests: 800, 2:09.85; 1500, 4:20.89

If Lincoln’s health doesn’t betray her, the University of Oregon commit could go down in history as the state’s best high school middle distance runner. She won a 6A state title in the 1,500 as a freshman and is a two-time Jesuit Twilight Relays Elite Mile champion , but an illness hampered her title defense at last year’s state track meet and eventually forced her out of the 800 final. She came back this fall to win her first cross country state title , and during the indoor season, she took sixth in the mile at the Millrose Games and second at Nike Indoor Nationals.

West Salem's Avery Meier | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Avery Meier, sr., West Salem

Personal bests: 1500, 4:33.05; 3000, 9:38.33

Meier won Central Valley Conference district titles in the 1,500 and 3,000 as a sophomore, placing second in the 3K at the 6A state meet and sixth in the 1,500. She battled injuries all last year, finishing the year by placing fifth in the 3K at state, but back to full strength during the cross country season, she finished a career-best fourth at state in November.

Lily Nichols, sr., Heppner

Personal bests: 8000, 2:22.74; 1500, 4:48.68; 300 hurdles, 48.55

Nichols has one of the odder repertoires of any elite runner, having qualified for the 2A state meet in each of her first three seasons in the 800, 1,500 and 300 hurdles, winning medals in all three each time. She finished a career-best second in the 800 and third in the 1,500 last year. In November, she placed second at the 3A/2A/1A state cross country meet.

Miranda Oblad, sr., Mountainside

Personal bests: 400, 58.18; 800, 2:11.55

Oblad, like her Metro League mate Naomi Cesar of Sunset, was a quarter-miler to start her career, winning a district title as a freshman and twice qualifying for the 6A state meet in the event. Last year was the first time she started running the 800 consistently, and by season’s end, she ran a four-second PB in the state final to finish third and move into the top 35 on the all-time list.

Brooke Perry, sr., La Grande

Personal bests: 1500, 4:46.69; 3000, 10:12.37

Perry swept the 4A 1,500 and 3,000 titles as a freshman and repeated in the 3K as a sophomore before losing to teammate Cecilia Villagomez Edvalson last spring. She has also finished third in the 1,500 the past two years and took second at the state cross country meet in November after winning the title as a junior.

Cricket Phipps, sr., North Eugene

Personal bests: 800, 2:16.94; 1500, 4:33.23

Phipps kept the 5A 1,500 state title in-house, following teammate Artana Nice’s victory two years ago by outkicking Crater’s Reese Garnica to win in a personal-best time, breaking a 43-year-old school record in the process. She later took seventh in the 800.

Elissa Schaeffer, sr., Sunset

Personal bests: 800, 2:12.74; 1500, 4:34.34; 3000, 9:52.67

Is Schaeffer a middle or longer distance runner? During the season, she won Metro League district titles in the 1,500 and 3,000, placing third in the 3K at the 6A state meet and sixth in the 1,500. But a month later, she returned to Hayward Field and won the Emerging Elite title in the 800 at Nike Outdoor Nationals. She’s also won three medals at the state cross country championships, winning the district title and placing fifth at state as a junior and taking eighth at state this fall.

Sophie Schoolmeester, sr., Banks

Personal bests: 800, 2:09.30; 1500, 4:27.53

The niece of world silver medalist Kara Goucher is the 3A record-holder in the 800 and 1,500 and sits in the top 20 all-time in both events, having won state titles in the 800 in her first three seasons and the 1,500 the past two . In the fall, she matched her career-best finish at the 3A/2A/1A cross country meet, placing third to lead Banks to its first team title .

Sophia Service, soph., Tigard

Personal bests: 800, 2:19.24; 1500, 4:41.83; 3000, 10:03.10

Service was more of a longer distance runner last spring for the Tigers, qualifying for the 6A state meet in the 3K and placing seventh, but she started transitioning to the middle distances a month later with her sixth-place finish in the freshman mile at Nike Outdoor Nationals.

Cassidy Smart, soph., Philomath

Personal bests: 1500, 4:49.56; 3000, 10:38.34

Smart won Oregon West district titles in the 1,500 and 3,000 as a freshman and won medals in both events at the 4A state meet — fifth in the 1,500 and eighth in the 3K — but it was in the fall when she really broke out, taking control of the state cross country meet over the final 1,000 meters en route to becoming the first Philomath runner to win the title since Brianna Anderson-Gregg won three in a row from 2001-03.

Melody Stock, jr., Trout Lake

Personal bests: 1500, 4:51.26; 3000, 10:22.40

Stock became the Mustangs’ first distance state champion since Hannah Funkhouser in 2018 when she broke the school record in the 1,500 to win the 1A title at Hayward Field and move to No. 6 on the all-time 1A list, adding it to the runner-up finish she posted in the 3K.

Lilly Weer, soph., Joseph

Personal bests: 1500, 4:49.85; 3000, 10:19.80

Weer broke the 1A state record and ran a 26-second personal-best last year in winning the state title at Hayward Field, and while she moved to No. 3 on the 1A list in the 1,500 earlier in the year, she placed third at state in that event. In November, she won her second medal at the 3A/2A/1A cross country meet, placing fifth.

Isabelle Wiebe, sr., Valley Catholic

Personal bests: 800, 2:14.81; 1500, 4:40.96

Wiebe has placed at the 3A state meet in the 800 all three years of her career, finishing a career-best second last year, and she also qualified for state for the first time in the 1,500, pushing two-time champion Sophie Schoolmeester of Banks to the line before finishing just 59-hundredths behind her.

Eleanor Wyatt, soph., West Linn

Personal bests: 800, 2:12.36; 1500, 4:33.47

Wyatt kicked off her freshman track season by winning the Emerging Elite 800 title at Nike Indoor Nationals and placing second in the freshman mile. She then won the Three Rivers League district title in the 800 before placing fourth at the 6A state meet, adding a fourth-place medal in the 1,500.

Throwers

Kristina Atonio, sr., North Medford

Personal bests: Shot put, 36 feet, 8 inches; Discus, 107-1

Atonio won a Southwest Conference district title in the shot as a sophomore and took home her first medal from the Class 6A state meet last spring with her eighth-place finish.

Alexis Braden, sr., Beaverton

Personal bests: Shot, 35-5.75; Discus, 108-10

Braden threw all three implements last spring, but her best event is the shot, in which she has placed seventh at the 6A state meet each of the past two seasons.

Lily Mae Buerkle, sr., McDaniel

Personal bests: Shot, 40-6.5; Javelin, 116-3

Buerkle’s future lies on the volleyball court after signing with the University of Washington in November , but she’s also a three-time PIL district champion in the shot put who has won three medals at the 6A state meet, finishing a career-best fifth last year, while also winning her first district title in the javelin last May.

Danika Bushnell, jr., Powers

Personal bests: Shot, 31-10; Javelin, 131-0

Bushnell saves her best for the biggest stage. As a freshman, she threw a 10-foot personal-best at the 1A state meet to finish second in the javelin. Then, last year, she returned to Hayward Field and threw a 7-foot PB to best the field and win the state title, putting herself just a foot outside the 1A top 10 all-time.

Kinlee Davis, soph., Cascade Christian

Personal bests: 100-meter hurdles, 17.07 seconds; Shot, 38-4.75; Discus, 119-5

Davis had quite the debut season with the Challengers, qualifying for the 3A state meet in three events and finishing second in the shot and sixth in the discus. She already improved her PB in the discus by nearly five feet at her first meet this spring.

Olivia Haddock, soph., Imbler

Personal bests: Javelin, 124-6; Triple jump, 31-5.25

Haddock made it onto the podium at the 1A state meet in two events last season, winning a district title in the javelin before placing fourth while also taking eighth in the triple jump.

Sailor Hall, jr., Springfield

Personal bests: Shot, 38-5.25; Discus, 123-10

Hall enters the spring fresh off helping the Millers reach the 5A state basketball final , and now she’ll look to improve upon her fifth-place finish in the shot at last year’s state track meet and return to state in the discus after placing third as a freshman but failing to qualify last spring.

Hope Hansen, jr., Jesuit

Personal bests: Javelin, 138-6

Hansen qualified for the 6A state meet as a freshman and threw a personal-best to place fourth at the Jesuit Twilight Relays before her season ended due to ankle injuries that have also plagued her during her volleyball career.

Rylee Huerta, jr., Tillamook

Personal bests: Shot, 40-0.5; Discus, 105-3

Huerta qualified for the 4A state meet in the discus as a freshman, placing eighth, but it was in the shot put that she made bigger strides last year, improving her personal-best by nine feet while finishing fourth at the OSAA state meet and qualifying for Junior Nationals after winning the USATF regional title.

Dayton’s Hadley Hughes | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hadley Hughes, jr., Dayton

Personal bests: Shot 36-9; Discus, 127-9; Javelin, 140-7

Hughes attended Willamina as a freshman, winning a 2A state title in the shot while placing in all three events. After transferring to Dayton, she won the 3A state title in the javelin, then sustained that success over the summer, winning the 15-16 national title at the U.S. Junior Olympic championships while also placing fourth in the discus, throwing personal-bests in each.

Kaia Jacobs, soph., West Linn

Personal bests: Shot, 42-9.5; Discus, 123-2

Jacobs broke the school record in the shot in just her fifth high school meet and ended the season by placing third in both the shot and discus at the 6A state meet.

Chloe Johns, sr., Nyssa

Personal bests: Shot, 39-5.5; Discus, 124-7

Johns has won two medals at the 3A state championships, taking home a third-place medal in the discus as a sophomore and placing eighth in the shot last season.

Brooklyn Johnston, sr., McMinnville

Personal bests: Discus, 128-1; Javelin, 125-8

Johnston qualified for the 6A state meet for the first time last year by winning the Pacific Conference district title in the javelin, placing sixth at Hayward Field. Six weeks later, she won the Junior Olympic regional title and qualified for nationals.

Danin Lacouture, sr., Siuslaw

Personal bests: Shot, 38-7; Discus, 110-3

Lacouture came up with a clutch throw in the final round of the shot at the 3A state meet last spring, throwing a 19-inch PB to move up from fifth to become the Vikings’ first state champion in the event since Carissa Oliver in 2017. She also qualified for state in the discus for the first time, placing seventh.

Caitlyn Michalek, sr., Bandon

Personal bests: Javelin, 141-1; High jump, 5-1

Michalek won her second consecutive state title in the javelin and broke the 2A junior class record with her second throw of the series, moving her to No. 4 on the 2A all-time list. In July, she traveled to Pennsylvania and finished seventh in the High School Championship division at the American JavFest event.

Anna Millikan, sr., Summit

Personal bests: Javelin, 155-2

Millikan had a huge sophomore season, finishing second at the 5A state meet, setting the 5A sophomore record with her win at American JavFest and winning a Junior National 15-16 title. She didn’t approach her PB last year, which ended with a fourth-place finish at state, but a 3-foot PB at the season-opening event this spring moved the Claremont-Mudd Scripps signee to No. 21 on the all-time list.

Mila Morley, soph., Stayton

Personal bests: Javelin, 132-7

Morley finished first or second at all seven of her competitions last season, winning the Oregon West district title before placing second at the 4A state meet, throwing a 5-foot PB and leading until the final round when North Bend’s Drew Hood beat her by 14 inches.

Kate Norton, soph., Baker

Personal bests: Shot, 41-2.75; Discus, 112-8

Norton came within a quarter-inch of breaking the school record in the shot put in just her second high school meet and eventually finished third at the 4A state meet.

Jayme Padgett, sr., Myrtle Point

Personal bests: Shot, 30-7.5; Discus, 120-4

Padgett won her second consecutive third-place medal in the discus last May, with the Bobcats moving up from 1A when she was a sophomore to 2A last year, when she also won her first district title.

Jude Royer, jr., Echo

Personal bests: Shot, 39-6; Discus, 104-10

Royer improved from an eighth-place finish in the shot at the 1A state meet as a freshman to a runner-up finish last year, moving up to No. 4 on the 1A all-time list and within two inches of the 1A sophomore record.

Marissa Rysttadt, jr., Jesuit

Personal bests: Javelin, 146-0

Rysttadt made one of the biggest jumps of any thrower in the state last season, improving her personal-best in the javelin by over 33 feet, placing fifth at the 6A state meet and fifth at Nike Outdoor Nationals to earn All-America honors in a one-month period.

Sierra Sauers, sr., Marshfield

Personal bests: Shot, 31-11.5; Discus, 116-7

Sauers moved 500 miles from Elgin to Coos Bay over the summer, joining the Pirates after winning a 1A title in the discus with the Huskies last year in her first appearance at the state meet.

Bailey Shields, sr., Beaverton

Personal bests: Shot, 42-6.25; Discus, 109-0

With three-time 6A state champion and Iowa signee Marissa Johnson of Tigard out for the season due to shoulder surgery, that leaves Shields — a two-time Metro League district champion and last year’s runner-up to Johnson — favored to become Beaverton’s first shot put champion. In July, she won All-America honors with a sixth-place finish at U.S. Junior Nationals.

Paige Wood, jr., Crook County

Personal bests: Shot, 35-11; Javelin, 126-3

Wood has qualified for the 4A state meet in both of her events in each of her first two high school seasons, placing eighth in the shot as a freshman and fourth in the javelin last year.

Kasey Zuidema, jr., Crosshill Christian

Personal bests: Shot, 37-9.25; Discus, 98-8; Javelin, 119-1

Zuidema qualified for the 1A state meet in the shot and javelin as a freshman, placing eighth in the shot and fifth in the javelin. The Eagles moved up to 2A last year, and she qualified for state in all three events, winning the state title in the shot put by throwing PBs on her final two attempts, including a 2 ½-foot improvement on her final throw.

Jumpers

Alana Allen, sr., Centennial

Personal bests: 100-meter hurdles, 16.36 seconds; High jump, 5 feet, 6 inches

It took Allen over two seasons to get over 5 feet for the first time, but once she did, there was no stopping her. She went undefeated at her last six meets, including the Northwest Oregon district and 5A state championships, to become the first Eagle to win a high jump title since Madison McHone in 2019 .

Tayanah Balensifer, sr., West Linn

Personal bests: High jump, 5-2.5; Pole vault, 12-1

Balensifer competed for Damascus Christian her first two seasons, winning 1A state titles in the high jump and pole vault as a sophomore. She transferred to West Linn last year and focused on the pole vault, consistently clearing 11 feet throughout the year until no-heighting at the Three Rivers district meet. She still got to compete at the 6A state meet leading off the 4x400 relay that placed second.

Grace Chienku, sr., Centennial

Personal bests: High jump, 5-5

As a freshman, Chienku won the Northwest Oregon JV district title. Two years later, she cleared a 7-inch PB at a league meet before finishing second at district and seventh at the 5A state meet.

Liv Curry, sr., Delphian

Personal bests: 100 hurdles, 16.59; 300 hurdles, 48.84; High jump, 5-2

Curry did not start high jumping until her sophomore year, but she took to it right away, placing third at the 2A state meet. Last spring, she cleared her PB in early April and went on to win the state title, clearing 5-0.5 on her second attempt, while also placing eighth in both hurdles races and leading off the runner-up 4x400 relay.

Claire Davenport, sr., Crater

Personal bests: 300 hurdles, 47.42; High jump, 5-7

Davenport has finished second at the 5A state meet in the high jump each of the past two years, adding a Midwestern League district title in the hurdles to her second in the high jump last spring. She won the West Coast Indoor title in February and broke the school record at the season-opening Crater Twilight Classic last week.

Saskia Dorf, sr., Westview

Personal bests: 100, 12.22; 200, 25.28; Long jump, 18-10.5; Triple jump, 40-10

Dorf has developed into one of the best horizontal jumpers in the state over the past three years, winning a Metro League district title in the triple jump as a freshman and moving to No. 3 on the all-time list in mid-April while winning her first 6A state title in the long jump the next month (she also placed second in the triple jump for the second year in a row). In July, she earned All-America honors in the long jump by placing eighth at the U.S. Junior National meet.

Iman Foster, sr., Jesuit

Personal bests: 100 hurdles, 14.89; Long jump, 19-0.5; Triple jump, 40-11

The University of Pittsburgh signee is a two-sport standout for the Crusaders. In the fall, she was a right-side hitter for the state champion volleyball team . Now, she’ll look to defend the 6A state title she won in the triple jump , after which she earned All-America honors with a runner-up finish at Nike Outdoor Nationals (where she moved to No. 2 on the all-time state list) and a third-place finish at U.S. Junior Nationals. She also has back-to-back runner-up finishes at state in the long jump.

Brooklynn Halsey, jr., Bend

Personal bests: Long jump, 15-10.5; Triple jump, 36-5.5

Over the course of two weeks last spring, Halsey improved her personal-best in the triple jump by over three feet, finishing second at the Intermountain Conference district meet and the 5A state meet.

James Heinly, jr., Caldera

Personal bests: 100, 12.83; Long jump, 18-2; Triple jump, 36-11.5

The first event that Heinly qualified for the 5A state meet in was the pole vault as a freshman — she didn’t clear a height. Last year, she dropped that event and started triple jumping, and by season’s end, she became the four-year-old school’s first state champion, and along with her runner-up finish in the long jump, she helped the Wolfpack win the team title.

Alexus Hudson-Williams, sr., Reynolds

Personal bests: 100, 12.43; Long jump, 18-3.75

Hudson-Williams has been to the 6A state meet in the 100 and 200 twice, but it wasn’t until last spring, when she jumped an 11-inch PB at the Mt. Hood district meet to win the title, then came back to place fourth at state, that she took home her first medal from Hayward Field.

Carly Jendritza, jr., Grant

Personal bests: 300 hurdles, 48.58; High jump, 5-5

Jendritza has made it on the medal stand at the 6A state meet in the high jump each of the past two years, placing seventh as a freshman and fifth as a sophomore.

Kinsley Juliano, sr., Nelson

Personal bests: Pole vault, 12-8.25; Long jump, 17-6; Triple jump, 38-6.75

Juliano has won the last two 6A pole vault state titles and went over 12-10.75 indoors last month in finishing second at the West Coast Indoor Championships. Now, besides becoming the first three-time champion since Hood River Valley’s Dana Huseby (1997-99), she’s looking to become just the fourth Oregon girl to join the 4-meter club outdoors. Juliano has also placed sixth and third at state in the triple jump the past two years.

Churchill’s Addison Kleinke | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Addison Kleinke, sr., Churchill

Personal bests: Pole vault, 14-0.75; Long jump, 19-0.5 (19-2.5w)

Kleinke is a home-schooled student who started competing for Churchill having already cleared 13-6 as an eighth-grader. By the end of her freshman season, she’d broken the 24-year-old state record, and last May, she reset the record for the fourth time on her way to a third 5A state title while adding her first title in the long jump. She won All-America honors twice with runner-up finishes at Nike Outdoor and Indoor nationals, cleared 14-1.25 indoors to win the National Pole Vault Summit, took third at the Millrose Games and committed to Texas A&M .

Elizabeth Lancaster, sr., Centennial

Personal bests: Pole vault, 11-9.25

Lancaster has been the most successful vaulter in school history since the Schultz sisters finished their careers in 2019, moving to third on the school list with her personal-best vault at the 5A state meet last year to place third — her third career medal after placing second as a sophomore. Now, she’ll look to cap her career by becoming the first champion since Savannah Schultz in 2019.

Nahla McCrae, soph., Tualatin

Personal bests: Long jump, 18-2.25; Triple jump, 37-4

McCrae won the Three Rivers League district triple jump title as a freshman before placing sixth at the 6A state meet while adding a third-place finish in the long jump

Addie Miller, soph., Jesuit

Personal bests: 100, 12.55; Long jump, 18-3.25; Triple jump, 36-10.5

Miller found herself buried in a deep Metro League field in the triple jump but jumped a personal-best at district to finish second in the long jump and qualify for state, where she placed sixth.

Annie Rose Miller, sr., Joseph

Personal bests: 300 hurdles, 47.69; Pole vault, 11-2.25

Miller reclaimed the 1A pole vault state title that she initially won as a freshman, moving to No. 3 on the 1A all-time list with her clearance on her first attempt at the height. She also finished a career-best third in the 300 hurdles while running the third legs on the 4x100 (third) and 4x400 (second) relays.

Clara Moore, soph., Astoria

Personal bests: Long jump, 16-3.5; Triple jump, 35-4 (36-11.75w)

Moore was in danger of not making the triple jump final at her first 4A state meet before jumping her PB to safely make the cut. Once there, she posted a wind-aided best jump to go from fifth into the lead and remained there to win the title.

Paige Owens, sr., Lakeview

Personal bests: 100 hurdles, 16.83; High jump, 5-0; Long jump, 16-8.75; Triple jump, 37-1

Owens won district titles in the 100 hurdles, long jump and triple jump last year, but while she couldn’t make the finals in the first two events at the 3A state meet, she dominated the triple jump, taking the lead from the first round and getting her winning jump in the third.

Grace Peng, sr., Lakeridge

Personal bests: Pole vault, 11-9

Peng finished sixth at the 6A state meet as a sophomore and moved to No. 2 on the Pacers’ all-time list in mid-April last year, but after qualifying for state with a second-place finish at district, she was unable to vault at Hayward.

Kelsie Raven, jr., Thurston

Personal bests: 100 hurdles, 15.38; 300 hurdles, 48.43; High jump, 5-3; Triple jump, 35-10

Raven is the latest in her family to come through the Colts program who took home hardware from Hayward Field, winning three medals last year by placing third in the triple jump, fourth in the high jump and eighth in the high hurdles at the 5A state meet.

Rylee Rice, sr., Elmira

Personal bests: High jump, 5-4.25

Rice had never gone higher than 5 feet until a month before the end of last season, when she cleared 5-2 at the Meet of Champions. She eventually improved upon her PB twice more over the final month, winning a district title before placing second at the 3A state meet to four-time state champion Caroline Mauro of Catlin Gabel .

Hazel Squibb, sr., Klamath Union

Personal bests: High jump, 5-4

Squibb went undefeated against 4A competition all the way until the state meet, when she finished second to Philomath senior Anneka Steen — the third medal that Squibb won at Hayward Field to go along with a fourth as a sophomore and a third as a freshman.

Bella Vargas, soph., Blanchet Catholic

Personal bests: Long jump, 17-4.75; Triple jump, 33-8.75

Vargas completed her freshman season with a career effort, improving her PB by 11 inches on her final long jump at the 2A state meet to climb from fourth to first and become the first Blanchet girl to win a long jump title.

Ginnie Wu, sr., Southridge

Personal bests: Pole vault, 12-6; Long jump, 16-6

Wu is a two-time Metro League district champion in the pole vault who moved up from placing fourth at the 6A state meet as a sophomore to finishing third last year.