Tildron Coffman of Klamath Union voted High School On SI Oregon Baseball Player of the Week (4/7/2025)
Congratulations to Klamath Union’s Tildron Coffman for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Baseball Athlete of the Week for the week of March 24-30.
Coffman, a junior on the Klamath Union team, went 3 for 5 with two home runs (a grand slam and a three-run homer in the same inning) and eight RBIs in the Pelicans’ 22-7 win over Neah-Kah-Nie and earned the win in the title game of the White Buffalo Classic, topping Crook County in the final.
Coffman received 43.22% of the vote, beating out Casey Moyes, a freshman on the Parkrose team, who finished second with 36.5%. Jace Willett, a junior on the Century team, was third with 15.08%, and Cole Crossley, a senior on the Mountainside team, was fourth with 1.01%.
