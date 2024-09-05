Top 100 offensive linemen in Oregon high school football
You recently read our list of 200 players we can’t wait to see in action during the 2024 Oregon high school football season.
But that list hardly scratched the surface of players to watch throughout the state. Now, we’re taking a deeper, position-by-position look at Oregon’s top players.
In this list, we focus on the offensive linemen. Who are the top offensive linemen in Oregon high school football? After you read our list, let us know of any players you think should be added.
OREGON’S TOP 200 PLAYERS OVERALL
FIND YOUR SCHOOL’S 2024 SCHEDULE
TOP OFFENSIVE LINEMEN IN OREGON
Aiden Jakubauskas, Mountainside, junior
Jakubauskas played right guard and right tackle for the Mavericks last season, earning third-team all-Metro League honors.
Aiden Keister, Tualatin, senior
The 6A runner-up Timberwolves had six offensive linemen make the all-Three Rivers League roster last year, but only Keister (an honorable mention selection at center) returns this season.
Adrian Machic, Sunset, senior
Machic, a second-team all-Metro League guard, played a significant role in the Apollos winning the 2023 Columbia Cup title.
Austin Streety, South Salem, senior
The all-South Central Football Conference second-team center anchored an offensive line that protected one of 6A’s most prolific offenses last season.
Bobby Garibay, North Salem, senior
Running back Jamahl Wilson was a South Central Football Conference co-offensive player of the year last season in part because of the play of linemen such as Garibay, an honorable mention all-SCFC selection at guard.
Brady Ackerman, Canby, senior
Ackerman’s future likely is on the baseball diamond — he was the Northwest Oregon Conference player of the year last spring — but he’s also a solid presence in the trenches for the Cougars as a returning second-team all-conference center.
Brady Holland, Lincoln, junior
As a sophomore, Holland finished with 31 tackles (seven for loss) and a sack, making the all-PIL first team on defense and second team as an interior offensive lineman. He has an offer from the Air Force Academy.
Brady Russell, Philomath, senior
Russell was a first-team all-Oregon West Conference selection at guard and second-team pick on the defensive line last season for the Warriors.
Brando Lopez, Thurston, senior
Lopez, a 5A all-state honorable mention selection last fall, will anchor the Colts offensive line this season as they bid for a seventh consecutive Midwestern League championship.
Brandon Church, Creswell, junior
Church received some varsity action during the second half of last season, and Bulldogs coach Scott Worsham said the 6-6, 275-pounder “will be a big-time contributor this year. He’s a big kid, strong and coachable.”
Brash Henderson, Silverton, senior
Henderson, a first-team 5A all-state offensive lineman last year, anchored a stout front five that helped the Foxes amass more than 3,000 total yards and reach the state semifinals. He was an honorable mention all-Mid-Willamette Conference defensive lineman (41 tackles, one sack), and in the winter, he capped an undefeated wrestling season by winning the 285-pound state title.
Brody Borrevik, Sheldon, senior
Borrevik last season was a two-way standout for the Irish, making the all-South Central Football Conference second team on offense and finishing second on the team with 47 tackles.
Bryson Harvey, Marshfield, junior
Harvey became the Pirates’ starting center as a sophomore and made the all-Big Sky Conference second team.
Carter Bennett, Forest Grove, senior
Bennett was a first-team all-Northwest Oregon Conference selection on both sides of the ball as a junior and received 5A all-state honorable mention on defense, finishing with nine tackles for loss and four sacks.
Carter Paul, Lakeridge, junior
Paul, a third-team all-Metro League tackle in 2023, transferred from Westview during the summer.
Cassius Weaver, Clackamas, senior
Weaver last season not only was a second-team all-Mt. Hood Conference guard but also was part of the defensive line rotation for the Cavaliers, finishing with 16 tackles (four for loss).
Chris Entrekin, Baker, senior
Entrekin, a second-team all-Greater Oregon League tackle, helped power an offense that propelled the Bulldogs to the 2023 league title.
Cole Wilson, Banks, junior
Wilson was a 3A all-state honorable mention selection at guard in helping Banks reach the 2023 state championship game.
Connor LaGrow, Tualatin, junior
LaGrow can play tackle or guard for the Timberwolves, and coach Dominic Ferraro has penciled him in as a starter this year. “Connor has worked really hard this offseason and matured a bunch,” Ferraro said. “We expect him to have a big season.”
Cooper Carlascio, Scappoose, senior
Carlascio, a first-team all-Cowapa League tackle last season, helped Scappoose win a share of the league title and reach the 4A state semifinals.
Damon Bossy, South Salem, senior
The Saxons’ high-powered offense relied on its horses along the line, and one of its biggest workhorses was Bossy, a first-team all-South Central Football Conference selection last fall.
Daniel Mehrer, La Salle Prep, senior
The Falcons last season won their first league title in more than a decade with Mehrer, a first-team all-Tri-Valley Conference guard, leading their line play.
David Finch, Lowell, junior
As a sophomore, Finch made 40 tackles (four for loss) for the 2A state champion Red Devils, but it’s along the offensive front where the first-team all-state lineman really made his mark.
Dawson Relling, Marist Catholic, senior
Relling was a two-way 4A all-state selection last season, when he made 50 tackles with two sacks and two fumble recoveries to help the Spartans reach the state final.
Deacon Pace, Pendleton, senior
Pace plays center on offense, and he anchored the Buckaroos defensive line last season, finishing with five tackles for loss in earning 4A all-state honorable mention.
Dillan Chavez, Southridge, senior
As a junior, Chavez was a second-team all-Northwest Oregon Conference selection at left tackle for the Skyhawks, who return to 6A this season in the Metro League. Southridge coach Kevin Bickler called him “a big and strong lineman that defenses will have to pay attention to because of his skill set.”
Drake Cummings, Redmond, senior
Cummings made the all-Intermountain Conference second team at guard last fall for the Panthers.
Dylan Monaco, Weston-McEwen/Griswold, senior
Monaco has played a big role for the two-time reigning 2A runner-up TigerScots, making the all-state second team at center last season.
Eli Willis, Silverton, senior
Willis was the 2023 Mid-Willamette Conference defensive lineman of the year and a first-team 5A all-state selection, finishing with 42 tackles and four sacks, and he made the all-state second team as an offensive lineman.
Enrike Aguilar, North Salem, senior
Aguilar was a second-team all-South Central Football Conference tackle on both sides of the ball for the Vikings last season.
Gabe Haines, Central, senior
The 6-foot-4, 280-pound left tackle will try to build off a sparkling junior season for which he received 5A all-state honorable mention.
Gabe Harder, Imbler, senior
Harder last year was a second-team 1A eight-man all-state selection at guard, helping the Panthers reach the state playoffs.
Gavyn Welch, Oregon City, junior
Welch played the opposite tackle from first-team all-Three Rivers League selection Finton McGuire last season and earned all-league honorable mention.
Gino Longoni, Vale, senior
Longoni went from receiving all-state honorable mention as a sophomore to being named the 3A offensive lineman of the year last season.
Hudson Smith, Estacada, junior
The Rangers’ power running game relies on linemen such as Smith, a first-team all-Tri-Valley Conference tackle last year, to be successful.
IJ Marsh, Franklin, senior
Marsh sat behind all-PIL honorable mention center Abram Redlock until last season, when he took over and became a first-team selection for the Lightning.
Isaac Jordan, Lebanon, senior
Jordan led 5A with 16 tackles for loss and had eight sacks last year as he made the all-state honorable mention list on both sides of the ball.
Jace Eveland, Redmond, senior
Eveland has been one of the Northwest’s top offensive line recruits since his freshman season at Putnam. He moved to Central Oregon last year after his father, Jesse, got the athletic director job at Redmond and made an immediate impact for the Panthers, becoming their first 5A all-state first-team pick since 2016. He is ranked No. 17 among state recruits by 247Sports and has offers from Dartmouth, Harvard and Princeton.
Jack Miller, Hood River Valley, junior
As a sophomore, Miller was a two-way second-team all-Northwest Oregon Conference selection on both lines for the Eagles.
Jackson Jones, Wells, senior
Jones, a second-team all-PIL tackle last season, helped the Guardians win their first league championship since 2012.
Jacob Fairbanks, McMinnville, senior
Fairbanks was a second-team all-Pacific Conference tackle for the Grizzlies last season.
Jaime Cavan, Heppner, senior
Cavan improved from an all-conference honorable mention selection as a sophomore to making the 2A all-state second team at center last season.
Jake Normoyle, West Linn, senior
Normoyle burst onto recruiting radars as a sophomore playing for the 2022 6A state champion, becoming one of five Lions to earn all-state recognition on the offensive line. He moved up from the honorable mention list to the all-state first team last season, when he was the Three Rivers League offensive lineman of the year. He is 247Sports’ No. 3-ranked recruit in the state and has committed to Oregon State.
Jakobi Cole, Crater, senior
Cole was a key player on an offensive line that blocked for 1,400-yard rusher Valentin Rodriguez last year, making the all-Midwestern League second team at guard.
Jantz Jahl Jr., Henley, junior
The second-team 4A all-state selection was a big reason running back Logan Whitlock was the state offensive player of the year last season and the Hornets won a state title.
Joe Weiler, Lakeridge, junior
Weiler kicked off a promising high school career by making the all-Three Rivers League honorable mention list at tackle as a sophomore. Prep Redzone recently ranked him the No. 14 prospect in the state’s junior class and No. 1 offensive tackle.
John McGregor, Central Catholic, senior
A year ago, McGregor had to be coaxed by then-Rams coach Steve Pyne to return for his junior season. By year’s end, he was a second-team all-state selection and an anchor for the 6A state champions’ offensive line.
Jonathan Hinson, Marist Catholic, senior
Hinson formed a connection with 4A passing leader Nick Hudson last season, making the all-Oregon West Conference second team as a center.
Kaleb Moore, Junction City, junior
Moore had a breakthrough sophomore season for the Tigers, earning second-team all-Oregon West Conference recognition at tackle.
Kam Hood, Clackamas, senior
Hood last season anchored an offensive line that included all-state tackle Devin Brooks, making the all-Mt. Hood Conference second team.
Kane Lamberton, Gold Beach, senior
Lamberton was a third-team 2A all-state guard for the Panthers last year, helping them advance to the state quarterfinals.
Kellen Colletta, La Salle Prep, senior
Colletta was another member of a dominant offensive line that last season helped the Falcons end an 11-year league championship drought, earning second-team all-Tri-Valley Conference honors at guard.
Kellen Crenshaw, Joseph, senior
Crenshaw made the 2023 all-state team for the 1A six-man runner-up Eagles, earning first-team honors on offense and second-team recognition on defense.
Kinley Sizemore, Corvallis, senior
Sizemore was a bright spot on the offensive line for the Spartans last season, when he received second-team all-Mid-Willamette Conference recognition.
Lake Mulberry, Philomath, junior
Mulberry shined as a tackle for the Warriors last year, making the all-Oregon West Conference second team.
Landon Fay, McMinnville, senior
Fay earned first-team all-Pacific Conference honors on defense last year with a team-high 50 tackles (10 for loss), 3½ sacks and two fumble recoveries. He was a second-team pick on offense.
Leonard Correani, Lincoln, sophomore
Correani not only made the 2023 all-PIL second team as a linebacker but also at center, where he anchored the Cardinals offensive line.
Leviante Revels-Williams, McDaniel, sophomore
The difference in the 6-foot-4, 345-pounder from a year ago to the start of camp this season is pronounced. “If you would have told me that he would be this far ahead in August, I wouldn’t have believed you,” said Mountain Lions coach Russell Millage, crediting his line coaches for Revels-Williams making the biggest leap of any player this offseason.
Logan Hartman, Bend, senior
Hartman, a two-way all-Intermountain Conference second-team selection, also is a standout wrestler for the Lava Bears, qualifying for the 5A state meet as a junior.
Logan Miller, La Salle Prep, senior
Miller is a third all-Tri-Valley Conference lineman coming back for the Falcons this season, returning at tackle after receiving second-team honors as they move back to the 5A Northwest Oregon Conference.
Logan Phillips, Marist Catholic, senior
Phillips transferred across town from Churchill, where he played guard and tackle for the Lancers. First-year coach Zach Loboy said Phillips will start somewhere on the offensive line for the Spartans this season.
Lucas Folau, Marshfield, senior
A two-way lineman, Folau recorded a 4A-leading 20½ tackles for loss and shared the sack title with 12 as a junior. He finished with 54 tackles en route to receiving first-team all-state honors.
Luke Bigsby, Banks, senior
Bigsby last season was a 3A co-defensive lineman of the year and made the all-state first team as an offensive tackle. He finished with 54 tackles (a team-high 23 for loss), 5½ sacks, 11 hurries, two interceptions and three blocked kicks.
Luke Rowe, Wells, senior
The Guardians’ power-running game relies on its guards to lead the way, and Rowe — a first-team all-PIL selection last fall — was among the best in the state at his position in 2023.
Lyric Burroughs, Stayton, senior
Burroughs last season made the all-Oregon West Conference second team at guard.
Marcos Chavez, South Wasco County, senior
Centers have to do it all in the six-man game — including getting downfield as a pass catcher — and Chavez, a second-team all-state selection last year, was one of the best.
Mason Stewart, Ridgeview, junior
Stewart earned a starting role last year before suffering a season-ending injury in Week 2. Ravens coach Patrick Pileggi pegs him to be a major factor on the offensive front this fall.
Matthew Rausch, Elkton, senior
Rausch was a two-way 1A six-man all-state selection for the Elks last season, earning honorable mention at defensive end (42 tackles, six sacks) and making the second team at guard, where besides being a solid blocker, he caught 13 passes for 359 yards and eight touchdowns.
Miles Rice, Sunset, senior
Rice, a third-team all-Metro League tackle, helped the Apollos earn the 6A Columbia Cup championship in 2023.
Neil Steger, Sherwood, senior
While behemoth offensive tackle Suliasi Laulaupea’alu mans the left side of the line, Steger holds down the right side, and he earned all-Pacific Conference honorable mention as a junior.
Noah Ueker, Lake Oswego, senior
Ueker, an all-Three Rivers League honorable mention selection at center as a junior, is the only all-TRL lineman returning for the Lakers.
Nolan Darcy, Lakeridge, senior
Darcy is one of the top long snapper prospects in the state and earned all-Three Rivers League recognition last fall in his specialty.
Paul Clark, Lowell, senior
Clark last season was a two-way 2A all-state selection for the state-champion Red Devils, making the first team on offense and the second team on defense, where he had 34 tackles (22½ for loss) and four sacks.
Peyton Eveland, Redmond, sophomore
Eveland started every game as a freshman in the Intermountain Conference, and the 6-foot-8, 290-pounder looks well on his way to joining older brother Jace as a top line prospect in the Pacific Northwest. Peyton is the No. 5 recruit in the class of 2027 according to Prep Redzone.
Quinton Sleeth, Ridgeview, senior
As a guard, Sleeth made the all-Intermountain Conference list for the second time last fall, moving up from the second to the first team. He made 18 tackles as a rotation player on the defensive front.
Raul Gonzalez, Vale, senior
Gonzalez stands just 5-8, 180 pounds, but he plays much bigger at guard for the Vikings, earning 3A all-state honorable mention as a junior.
Reagan Gowen, Crater, senior
After earning all-Midwestern League honors at guard each of his first two years, Gowen had his junior season hampered by injuries. He’s now 100% healthy, and Comets coach Seth Womack believes the four-year starter will regain his status as one of the league’s top linemen. “As soon as wrestling season was over, he went to work, and he’s had a good offseason,” Womack said.
Rowan Krahel, Beaverton, senior
Krahel returns to anchor the Beavers line after earning third-team all-Metro League honors at tackle last fall.
Ryan Gasken, North Valley, senior
Gasken helped the Knights reach the 3A state quarterfinals last season, earning all-state honorable mention at tackle.
Ryan Holmes, West Linn, senior
Holmes was part of one of the state’s best offensive lines last year and made the all-Three Rivers League second team on both sides of the ball.
Sam Iongi, Lakeridge, senior
The 6-3, 310-pound left tackle moved from David Douglas, where he was an honorable mention all-Mt. Hood Conference selection, to Lakeridge this season.
Sam Seus, Cascade Christian, senior
Seus primarily plays left guard for the two-time defending 3A state champion Challengers, taking over as the starter last season and making the all-Far West League first team.
Scotty Van Dyck, Cascade Christian, senior
With all-league right guard Luke Ryder’s graduation, a spot opened for Van Dyck, a 6-0, 220-pounder who swung between JV and varsity last year but should start this season after finishing ninth in the spring trap season in the Oregon High School Clay Target League. “Scotty has put himself in this position due to his strong work ethic and team-first attitude,” said Challengers coach Jon Gettman.
Soren Gaston, Jesuit, senior
Gaston is another breakthrough lineman to join The Franchise, the nickname for the Crusaders’ vaunted offensive line that regularly churns out all-state caliber players — he made the 6A honorable mention list last season.
Suliasi Laulaupea’alu, Sherwood, senior
The 6-2, 350-pounder is a dominating presence in the Bowmen’s wing-T offense, making the all-state honorable mention list last year for a 6A semifinalist.
Tanner Fairfield, Cascade, senior
Fairfield anchored the Cougars line last season as a first-team all-Oregon West Conference selection at center.
Tobin Holloway, West Albany, senior
Holloway, a 5A all-state honorable mention lineman, was the fulcrum to an offense that averaged more than 300 yards per game last season.
Trace Spreen, Jesuit, senior
The Crusaders pride themselves on churning out offensive linemen to join The Franchise, and their second-team all-Metro League guard emerged last fall to become one of the latest to make a mark.
Trae Mackaravitz, Sprague, senior
Mackaravitz likely will play defensive end in college — he’s drawn interest from Eastern Washington, Oregon State and Western Oregon — but it was at offensive tackle that he earned all-South Central Football Conference honorable mention last fall. “He is big, strong, athletic, and consistently wins his blocking assignments,” Olympians coach AJ Robinson said.
Trevor McIntosh, Crater, junior
McIntosh started at times at guard as a sophomore, and Comets coach Seth Womack said McIntosh solidified his hold on a full-time starting job during the offseason. “He plays with a toughness that a lot of underclassmen don’t have,” Womack said.
Vai Takau, Roosevelt, senior
Takau last season earned 6A all-state honorable mention for the Roughriders as a road-grading tackle in their power running game.
Walter Dahme, Sherwood, junior
Dahme was a critical player during the Bowmen’s run to last year’s 6A semifinals, earning first-team all-Pacific Conference honors.
Whiatt Deutschman, Eagle Point, senior
Deutschman made the all-Midwestern League second team at guard for the Eagles last season.
Wyatt Cox, Vale, junior
Cox turned out for football for the first time last season, and Vikings coach Jeff Aldred shifted him over the summer from running back to the offensive line, where he projects to start at left guard.
Zac Stascausky, Central Catholic, senior
Stascausky took a big step in his development during his junior season, rapidly climbing the recruiting rankings as he showed immense improvement week to week. He earned 6A first-team all-state honors for the state champion Rams and committed to (then decommitted from) the University of Minnesota. He’s received an offer from Washington and could head to Seattle.
Zach Coburn, Lakeridge, junior
Coburn was thrown into the fire as a first-year starter at right guard as a sophomore, and he thrived enough to earn all-Three Rivers League honorable mention.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App