Prediction: Washington Huskies to flip coveted Oregon prospect
The Washington Huskies hosted a big contingent of visitors this weekend for "Luau at the Lake," and one visitor was of particular note.
Central Catholic (Oregon) offensive tackle Zac Stascausky, a Minnesota pledge, added an offer from Jedd Fisch's program less than 10 days ago.
But his weekend visit was viewed as a potential chance for the Huskies to address their tackle need with a high-ceiling prospect from the Pacific Northwest, a region that has seen improved results in recent months.
It sounds as though the trip couldn't have gone much better.
Prediction: Zac Stascausky to Washington Huskies
The 6-foot-6, 275-pound lineman had high praise for his trip to Seattle.
“It was really good," Stascausky said. "I met the coaches and the new staff and got a chance to see what they'll keep and what they'll bring in as a new staff."
So, does the trip already have him re-thinking his commitment status.
"Yeah, it did," he said. "It’s hard to ever 100 percent say you’re recruitment is done, done. I have to do what’s best for me and go where I'm most comfortable."
Analysis
While 247Sports lists Stascausky as the No. 911 overall prospect and No. 2 player in Oregon, my evaluation is quite different.
Frankly, I think he's roughly 500 spots too low.
I've got the Central Catholic star as the state's top recruit and a four-star prospect, one that has NFL upside.
Stascausky, who could play left or right tackle, still needs to add strength, but his combination of size, length and athleticism give him a true Sunday ceiling as he comes together physically.
Former Central Catholic coach Steve Pyne has coached several big-time offensive line prospects and future NFL players and he has consistently lauded Stascausky as a top-tier prospect.
If, in fact, Washington completes the flip it would be the latest evidence that they are making an impact in the state of Oregon, one that the Ducks have largely moved on from in search of national recruits and Oregon State has struggled to corral as a member of the Pac-2.
Fisch has already secured 2025 commitments from West Linn four-star tight end/defensive end Baron Naone and Nelson three-star defensive lineman Dominic Macon, as well as 2026 Lakeridge four-star running back/athlete Ansu Sanoe.
According to my rankings, that would give Washington three of the top four players in 2025, only missing Canby three-star tight end Jackson Doman, who will attend BYU after a two-year LDS mission.
That's quite the haul for the Huskies.
Will they complete the pack? Washington fans may not have to wait too long to find out.