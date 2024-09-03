Top 75 wide receivers in Oregon high school football
You recently read our list of 200 players we can’t wait to see in action during the 2024 Oregon high school football season.
But that list hardly scratched the surface of players to watch throughout the state. Now, we’re taking a deeper, position-by-position look at Oregon’s top players.
In this list, we focus on the wide receivers. Who are the top wide receivers in Oregon high school football? After you read our list, let us know of any players you think should be added.
TOP WIDE RECEIVERS IN OREGON
Aaron Bidwell, Marist Catholic, senior
With three Spartans receivers earning all-state nods last year — including Bidwell’s older brother, Brady — Aaron went a bit overlooked in the postseason honors, garnering only all-Oregon West Conference honorable mention after catching 18 passes for 352 yards and six touchdowns for the 4A runner-up. This season, first-year coach Zach Loboy said people will see the emergence of “one of the best wide receivers in the state. He’s 6-4, 185, with a huge catch radius.”
Aidan Andresen, Sprague, senior
Andresen is the Olympians’ top returning receiver after catching 32 passes for 494 yards and three touchdowns last season, earning all-South Central Football Conference honorable mention. “He is a fast and dynamic playmaker who excels in catching deep passes,” Sprague coach AJ Robinson said.
Alex Nunez, Ontario, junior
Nunez caught 18 passes for 283 yards and four touchdowns in the Tigers’ first four games last season before moving to quarterback after Diego Rodriguez broke a hand. With Rodriguez back, Nunez can return to being one of 4A’s top receivers. “He’s sure-handed, a great route runner, very shifty,” Ontario coach Greg Simmons said. “He’s a game-breaker with the ball in his hands.”
Andrew Ramtel, Mountainside, junior
Last season was a breakthrough one for Ramtel, a 6A honorable mention all-state pick who finished second in the Metro League with 607 receiving yards on 35 catches with three touchdowns.
Austin Simmons, West Albany, senior
Simmons was a 5A all-state honorable mention receiver and a second-team all-Mid-Willamette Conference linebacker as a junior, finishing among the state leaders with 39 catches for 714 yards and eight touchdowns. Defensively, he had 31 tackles (three for loss), two sacks and an interception. The state’s No. 8 recruit in 247Sports’ rankings has committed to Washington State.
Braxton Singleton, North Salem, junior
Singleton had a breakthrough sophomore season for the Vikings, catching four touchdown passes and recording 52 tackles and four interceptions (returning two for scores) in making the all-South Central Football Conference second team on both sides of the ball.
Brennan Ward, Westview, senior
Ward averaged close to 14 yards per reception as a junior and earned third-team all-Metro League honors.
Brody Thomas, Sheldon, senior
Thomas, the younger brother of former all-state quarterback Brock Thomas, is looking to have a big senior season after making the all-South Central Football Conference honorable mention list with 11 catches for 142 yards and a touchdown last year. He had 38 tackles and two fumble recoveries as a defensive end.
Carson Schwindt, Lake Oswego, senior
Schwindt led the 2023 Lakers with 28 catches for 420 yards and three touchdowns and received all-Three Rivers League honorable mention.
Cash Landau, Franklin, senior
Landau will play tight end at the University of Idaho, but for now, he’s a standout receiver for the Lightning who teamed with PIL offensive player of the year Will Reid last season to form the league’s top passing tandem. Landau caught 51 passes for 829 yards and a 6A-leading 15 touchdowns and made the all-state honorable mention list.
CD Nuno, Philomath, junior
Nuno was a two-way 4A all-state selection for the Warriors last year, making the second team on offense after finishing second in 4A with 828 yards receiving (52 catches) with seven touchdowns. He made the honorable mention list in the secondary.
Christian Guerrero, Marist Catholic, senior
Guerrero last season was the No. 3 receiver alongside first-team 4A all-state seniors Brady Bidwell and Kaden Erlenbush, earning second-team honors for the state finalist Spartans with 45 catches for 744 yards and nine touchdowns. He is one of the best kickers in 4A with 40-yard range on his field goals.
C.J. Giustina, Marist Catholic, junior
Giustina, like Bidwell, was lost in the shuffle of receiving talent the Spartans boasted last year, also receiving all-Oregon West honorable mention after catching 23 passes for 292 yards and three touchdowns as a sophomore.
Caden Larson, Southridge, senior
Larson, a three-year varsity player, will get his chance to shine in the Skyhawks offense this season. “He runs great routes and has great hands,” Southridge coach Kevin Bickler said. “He can score every time he has the ball and stretches the field really well.”
Cole Thomas, Newberg, senior
Thomas became one of first-year starter Parker Sellner’s favorite targets last season en route to earning second-team all-Pacific Conference recognition.
Colin Smith, Oregon City, sophomore
Smith earned Offensive MVP for the Pioneers freshman team last season, then tore up the track in the spring, earning Freshman All-American honors with a fifth-place finish at Nike Outdoor Nationals after running 11.04 seconds in the prelims. He and returning all-Three Rivers League senior Keaton Moore (10.85 in the 100, fifth at 6A state meet) will form a blazing duo on the perimeter.
Corinthian Littleton, Parkrose, junior
Littleton led the Broncos with 25 catches for 457 yards and three touchdowns last year. He received second-team all-Tri-Valley Conference recognition.
D’Marieon Gates, Central Catholic, senior
Gates was one of several high-profile transfers to join the Rams last season, coming over from Jefferson and helping them win the 6A state title. He was a second-team all-Mt. Hood Conference pick on offense with 19 catches for 345 yards and six touchdowns and as a kick returner (24-yard average on punt returns), and he had 42 tackles (5½ for loss), three pass breakups and an interception.
Danny Wideman, West Linn, senior
Wideman was one of Lions coach Jon Eagle’s picks to have a breakthrough season last year, but even Eagle might not have imagined the season Wideman would have. In the Lions’ crowded wide receiver room, Wideman led the way with 60 catches for 943 yards and 12 touchdowns. And football isn’t his best sport — the University of Oregon commit and first-team all-state outfielder led the Lions to an unprecedented third baseball state title in a row.
David Macdonald, Thurston, senior
Macdonald bided his time in a loaded Colts receiving corps last season, getting time as a WR4 or WR5 and catching 13 passes for 215 yards and four touchdowns. “He has been quite a playmaker this past spring and summer,” Thurston coach Justin Starck said.
Drew Baltz, West Linn, senior
The graduation of two of the Lions’ top receivers opens an opportunity for Baltz to play a bigger role in the offense. He caught five passes in limited action last season.
Easton Raber, Eagle Point, senior
Raber received all-state honorable mention on both sides of the ball last season, when he finished among the top 10 in 5A in receiving yards with 642 on 37 catches (12 for touchdowns) and had two interceptions.
Elijah Fox, Marshfield, senior
Fox missed a month of the 2023 season because of injury but still made the all-Big Sky Conference honorable mention list after catching 27 passes for 334 yards and a touchdown.
Evan Hopper, North Marion, senior
Hopper earned second-team all-league honors last season, when he caught a team-high 40 passes for 492 yards and two touchdowns.
Evan Roseborough, Franklin, junior
Roseborough played the No. 3 receiver role for the Lightning last season, catching 17 passes for 198 yards, including his only touchdown reception in their playoff defeat against Newberg. “He has an incredible work ethic and will be a great complement to Cash Landau,” Franklin coach Adam Grimes said.
Evan Wusstig, West Salem, junior
Wusstig’s older brother, Zach, was a standout at Jefferson in the Willamette Valley and at South Salem a couple of years ago, and Evan is poised to have just as stellar a career after breaking through as a sophomore for the Titans. He garnered 6A all-state honorable mention at receiver (19 catches for 481 yards and seven touchdowns) and was voted first-team all-South Central Football Conference on defense (55 tackles).
Evin Warner, Myrtle Point, senior
Warner finished among 1A eight-man receiving leaders with 1,090 yards and 23 touchdowns last season, earning first-team all-state honors on offense for the Bobcats. He was a second-team all-state selection for a state semifinalist.
Gavin Aguero, McKay, junior
Aguero was the third-leading receiver in the Royal Scots’ high-flying passing attack last year, catching 35 passes for 397 yards and five touchdowns and receiving all-Mid-Willamette Conference honorable mention.
Graysen Gardner, Dallas, senior
Gardner last year made the all-Mid-Willamette Conference first team in the secondary and caught 12 passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns to help the Dragons qualify for the 5A state playoffs.
Griffyn Boomer, Tillamook, junior
Boomer, a second-team all-state selection, finished last season fourth in 4A in receiving yards (883 on 44 catches) with nine touchdowns, and he made 31 tackles, three interceptions and two pass breakups in the secondary.
Hayden Silbernagel, Corvallis, senior
Silbernagel last season started opposite all-state receiver Truman Brasfield and caught 34 passes for 383 yards. He made the all-Mid-Willamette Conference honorable mention list.
Isaac Tindall, Yamhill-Carlton, junior
Tindall was a swing player in the receiving corps and the secondary for the Tigers last year, but coach Brad McKechnie expects him to become an impact player this season. “All spring and summer, he has been putting in a ton of work not only in the weight room, but with his route-running and catching,” McKechnie said.
Jack Foley, Mountain View, senior
Foley was a two-way standout for the 5A finalist Cougars last season, receiving all-state honorable mention in the secondary but making his bones as a first-team receiver, returning from a Week 1 injury to finish with 44 receptions for 709 yards and 17 touchdowns. He is the No. 13 recruit in the 247Sports’ state rankings and has offers from Air Force and Washington State.
Jackson Doman, Canby, senior
Doman only scratched the surface of his potential last season, when he was an all-Northwest Oregon Conference honorable mention selection on both sides of the ball, catching five touchdown passes and making 51 tackles (five for loss). He vaulted to No. 2 on 247Sports’ state rankings (No. 5 in Rivals) and committed to BYU in June, continuing a family legacy that has 22 family members donning a Cougars uniform.
Jackson Poole, Wells, senior
Receivers don’t get much downfield work in the Guardians’ scheme, but Poole — a second-team all-PIL selection last year — usually was good to sneak behind stacked defenses for one or two big plays per game, catching three touchdown passes.
Jaiden Smith, Scappoose, senior
Smith played a backup role for 4A semifinalist Scappoose last season, catching 22 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown in six games. Co-coach Joe Nowlin lauded Smith’s 7-on-7 during summer ball, adding that “he appears to be ready for a breakout role for us offensively.”
Jalen Black, Grant, senior
Black was a second-team all-PIL selection for the Generals last season, catching 16 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown.
James Richards, Sandy, sophomore
Richards shined on the subvarsity last season, and Pioneers coach Josh Dill believes he’s ready to make the big step this year as a slot receiver. “He’s done a phenomenal job preparing for this opportunity in the weight room, on the track and in workouts,” Dill said.
Jasmere Davis, Roosevelt, senior
Davis averaged more than 18 yards per reception as a junior, catching 13 passes for a team-high 242 yards and four touchdowns in making the all-PIL honorable mention list.
Jaxson Crawford, McNary, junior
Crawford played mostly on the JV team for the Celtics last year but received some varsity snaps toward the end of the season. He entered the starting lineup in Week 9. “We’re excited to continue to watch him grow and develop his leadership skills that he has been showing already and have a breakout year,” McNary coach Connor Astley said.
Joe Stimpson, Jesuit, junior
Stimpson showed flashes of potential last season but suffered an early injury that sidelined him after he made only one catch. “He’ll be a big playmaker for us,” Jesuit coach Ken Potter said.
Jordan Araiza, Tualatin, senior
Araiza was an honorable mention all-South Central Football Conference receiver at McNary last year before transferring to join the Timberwolves for his final high school season.
Jordan Westerholm, Seaside, senior
Westerholm was a second-team 4A all-state selection in the secondary last year, and he received his share of touches in the running and passing games for the Seagulls to help them reach the state semifinals.
Kaden Austin, Roseburg, senior
Austin led Roseburg with 30 catches for 317 yards last season. He made the all-South Central Football Conference honorable mention list.
Keaton Moore, Oregon City, senior
Expect this all-Three Rivers League honorable mention selection to take on a bigger role for the Pioneers this year after finishing 2023 with 15 catches for 270 yards and three touchdowns to go with 20 tackles and a 25.3-yard average on kickoff returns.
Kol Tolan, Taft, junior
Tolan is also listed as a quarterback, but it was at receiver where he shined as a sophomore, catching 33 passes for 472 yards and six touchdowns. He made the 3A all-state honorable mention list.
Kyle Fabela, Forest Grove, senior
Fabela finished in the top 10 in 5A last season in receiving yards (571 on 42 catches) and touchdown receptions (eight) in making the all-Northwest Oregon Conference first team.
Kyler Colwell, Elmira, senior
As a junior, Colwell was a big-play threat in the Falcons passing attack, averaging more than 24 yards per reception (18 catches for 434 yards and four touchdowns). He made the 3A all-state second team and helped Elmira reach the state playoffs.
Landon Kelsey, Central Catholic, senior
Kelsey was one of the big-name transfers last year for the Rams, crossing the Columbia River from Ridgefield to become the 6A state champion’s leading target — he caught a team-high 33 passes for 758 yards and 10 touchdowns and earned first-team all-state honors. The state’s No. 9-ranked recruit by 247Sports recently announced his commitment to Eastern Washington.
Logan Nakamura, Ridgeview, senior
As a junior, Nakamura led the Ravens with 25 catches for 314 yards, making the all-Intermountain Conference first team.
London Walker, Jefferson, senior
Walker had a solid junior season for the Democrats, highlighted by his four-touchdown performance against Liberty in which he caught seven passes for 110 yards. He made the all-PIL first team.
Lukas Ikjaer, Crescent Valley, senior
Ikjaer was one of three Raiders to catch 35 or more passes last season, finishing third on the team with 35 receptions for 466 yards and five touchdowns. He made the all-Mid-Willamette Conference second team.
Luke Baker, Clackamas, senior
Baker was a Swiss army knife weapon on both sides of the ball last year for the Cavaliers, with his biggest impact coming as their No. 1 receiver with 39 catches for 331 yards. He rushed for six touchdowns and earned second-team all-Mt. Hood Conference honors.
Madden Tanuvasa, Mountainside, senior
Tanuvasa excelled in all three phases for the Mavericks as a junior and was a first-team all-Metro League selection in the secondary.
Maliq Smith, Tualatin, senior
Smith caught a team-high 26 passes for 315 yards and three touchdowns in earning first-team all-Pacific Conference honors for Glencoe last season. He transferred to 6A runner-up Tualatin over the summer.
Marcos Mueller, Valley Catholic, junior
Mueller’s sophomore season was derailed by an injury on the first play of Week 1, but he returned for the Valiants’ final two games. “He is a really good possession receiver for us,” Valley Catholic coach Michael Snyder said. “He has very long arms, and we’ll be getting him the ball a lot this season. His range on both sides of the ball is elite.”
Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville, senior
Wiepert staked his claim as the state’s top two-way player last season, when he won 5A defensive player of the year honors for his play at safety for the state champions, making 121 tackles (seven for loss), and garnered first-team all-state recognition on offense with 72 catches for 1,465 yards and 20 touchdowns. And to think, football isn’t his top sport — the all-state catcher is committed to Oregon State.
Mason Mueller, La Salle Prep, senior
Mueller played an integral role in the Falcons’ first league championship in more than a decade, making the all-Tri-Valley Conference first team on both sides of the ball and the 4A all-state second team in the secondary. He finished with 445 rushing yards and four touchdowns, 22 catches for 433 yards and two scores, and 36 tackles and four interceptions.
Mason Riney, Crescent Valley, senior
Riney is the Raiders’ leading returning receiver after the graduation of all-state second-teamer Luey Campos. As a junior, he caught 36 passes for 481 yards and six touchdowns, receiving all-Mid-Willamette honorable mention.
Mason Orem, Heppner, senior
Orem received 2A all-state third-team honors after catching 17 passes for 281 yards and five touchdowns for the Mustangs last season.
Matt Salzman, Liberty, senior
Salzman caught a team-high 32 passes for 419 yards and five touchdowns for Hillsboro last year, making the all-Northwest Oregon Conference honorable mention list and helping the Spartans reach the 5A playoffs before transferring across town to Liberty for his final season.
Matthew Newell, Thurston, junior
As a sophomore, Newell was a solid third option behind all-state receivers Walker Bonar and Lombel Doreen, catching 32 passes for 385 yards and three touchdowns and earning second-team all-Midwestern League honors.
Max Spear, Beaverton, senior
Spear was a two-way all-Metro League selection last season, making the second team on defense and the third team on offense (14 catches for 194 yards).
Nick Crowley, Wilsonville, senior
As a junior, Crowley starred in the Wildcats’ high-powered aerial attack opposite first-team 5A all-state receiver Mark Wiepert, making the all-state second team after catching 58 passes for 1,055 yards and 15 touchdowns for the state champions.
Noah Boria, Nelson, senior
Boria is the top returning receiver for the Hawks after catching 22 passes for 353 yards and three touchdowns last year, when he received all-Mt. Hood Conference honorable mention.
Nolan Kelly, North Medford, senior
Kelly, a second-team all-South Central Football Conference receiver, finished second on the Black Tornado with 23 catches for 299 yards and three touchdowns last season.
Oliver Luebkert, Beaverton, junior
Luebkert’s future might be on the basketball court, but he’s also a two-way standout on the gridiron for the Beavers, making the 2023 all-Metro League second team at receiver (17 catches for 205 yards and five touchdowns).
Quinton Olson, Scappoose, senior
Olson last year earned first-team all-state honors in the secondary for a 4A state semifinalist, making a team-high 94 tackles (fifth in 4A) with three interceptions, four pass breakups and five fumble recoveries. He was just as important on the other side of the ball, catching a team-high eight touchdown passes among his 48 receptions for 653 yards.
Rasean Jones, Baker, junior
Jones has been a can’t-miss prospect in the shadow of the Wallowa Mountains since arriving on campus as a freshman. Last year, the all-state first-teamer ranked in the top three in 4A in all three receiving categories — 76 catches (No. 2) for 985 yards (No. 3) and 11 touchdowns (No. 3) — to help the Bulldogs recover from an 0-4 start to win the Greater Oregon League championship. Jones also is a top hurdling prospect, winning his second state titles in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles in the spring in times that ranked in the top 10 nationally for the class of 2026.
Reece Hartenstein, North Marion, senior
Hartenstein made the all-Coastal Range League first team last season for the Huskies, catching 20 passes for 443 yards and six touchdowns.
Rocco Graziano, Sheldon, senior
Graziano wears many hats for the Irish — he caught 20 passes for 270 yards as a junior and made seven tackles as a backup linebacker — but his biggest value comes on special teams, where he was a second-team 6A all-state honoree as a kicker and punter. He was 20 of 21 on PATs and 5 of 6 on field goals with a long of 46 yards.
Rodell Akins, Reynolds, senior
When the Raiders needed a big play in the passing game last season, they turned to Akins, who averaged 18.2 yards on his 18 catches (327 yards, two touchdowns) in making the all-Mt. Hood Conference honorable mention list.
Romly Luster, South Salem, senior
Luster figures to play an even bigger role in the Saxons’ passing game under first-year coach Josh Vanlue after finishing third on the team last year with 26 catches (most of any returning player) for 303 yards and two touchdowns. He received all-South Central Football Conference honorable mention.
Ryan Wilks, Tillamook, senior
Wilks joined 4A all-state receiver Griffyn Boomer on the all-Cowapa League first team last season, with Wilks catching 20 passes for 281 yards and a touchdown for the Cheesemakers.
Skyler Cade, Vale, senior
Cade was a 3A all-state honorable mention selection for the Vikings last season, catching 22 passes for 388 yards and seven touchdowns. He was chosen to play in the Dream All-American Bowl’s Rising Stars Game in Los Angeles and the All-United States Bowl Game in San Antonio, and he’s received offers from Grinnell College and Eastern Oregon.
Steele Carpenter, Marshfield, senior
Carpenter last season was an all-Big Sky Conference honorable mention selection on both sides of the ball for the Pirates, catching 27 passes for 232 yards and three touchdowns at receiver and intercepting a team-high four passes and making 33 tackles at safety.
Tanner Starbuck, Stayton, senior
Starbuck was a do-it-all slotback for the Eagles last season, rushing for a team-high 637 yards and five touchdowns on 141 carries and catching 33 passes for 287 yards and a touchdown. He earned second-team all-Oregon West Conference honors.
Trevin Laird, Tigard, senior
As a junior, Laird caught a team-high 26 passes for 372 yards and amassed 65 tackles and three interceptions, garnering all-Three Rivers League honors on offense (honorable mention) and defense (second team).
Truman Brasfield, Crescent Valley, senior
A breakthrough junior season at Corvallis led Brasfield to receive 5A all-state honorable mention after catching a Mid-Willamette Conference-leading 56 passes for 712 yards and eight touchdowns.
Tyson Rather, Willamette, senior
Rather, a second-team all-Midwestern League receiver in 2023, should be a much-improved player this season with former Sheldon coach Josh Line taking over the Wolverines.
Warwick Bushnell, Philomath, senior
Bushnell was an all-Oregon West Conference honorable mention selection last year after catching 22 passes for 419 yards and four touchdowns for the Warriors.
Wyatt Smiley, West Linn, senior
With all the talent the Lions featured at wideout last year, it was hard for Smiley (14 catches, 307 yards, four touchdowns) to get many touches, but he still received all-Three Rivers League honorable mention.
Zhaiel Smith, Tualatin, senior
Smith hoped to follow a sophomore season in which he earned 6A all-state honorable mention with an even bigger junior year for Central Catholic, but a midseason ankle injury cost him three games, and he ended up catching just 20 passes for 297 yards for the state champions — including a team-high six catches in the final, a 49-21 win over Tualatin, to which the University of Idaho commit transferred during the offseason to join the Timberwolves’ “Ricky Bobby” passing offense.
Zyon Floyd, Lakeridge, senior
A 6A all-state honorable mention free safety as a junior, Floyd is attracting college interest on both sides of the ball. He had 47 tackles, three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and an interception in the secondary last year and caught 28 passes for 414 yards and a touchdown.
