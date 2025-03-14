Tualatin vs. Willamette: Live score, updates of Oregon (OSAA) high school girls basketball 6A semifinal
The second-seeded Willamette Wolverines face the third-seeded Tualatin Timberwolves in an Oregon (OSAA) high school girls basketball 6A state tournament semifinal Friday at 3:15 p.m. at the University of Portland's Chiles Center.
The winner will face Jazzy Davidson and Clackamas for the 6A state championship Saturday.
Follow this post for live updates.
Players to watch for Willamette
Brynn Smith, Willamette, senior
The University of Portland commit and first-team all-Southwest Conference pick returns to her future home this week looking to lead the Wolverines to their first title since winning in 5A in 2014, averaging 20 points per game and passing Lexi Bando as the school’s all-time leading scorer as she approaches 2,000 career points.
Diamond Wright, Willamette, senior
Wright transferred from Springfield over the summer and had an immediate impact for the Southwest Conference champion Wolverines, with the Grand Canyon University commit earning first-team all-SWC honors while averaging 15 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.
Izzie Harms, Willamette, senior
Harms, a first-team all-Southwest Conference selection and Boise State commit, averaged 17.5 points per game in helping the Wolverines snap South Medford’s streak of SWC titles at six and earn the program's first 6A conference championship.
Victoria Nguyen, Willamette, senior
The point guard sometimes gets overlooked as the facilitator (team-high five assists per game) for three high-scoring Division I commits, but the Western Washington commit and second-team all-Southwest Conference selection will play a critical role this week for the Wolverines.
Players to watch for Tualatin
Jordyn Smith, Tualatin, senior
Smith is the primary post presence for the Timberwolves, averaging 12.6 points while shooting a team-best 56.7% from the field and leading the team in rebounding (8.1) and blocked shots (1.9).
Kendall Dawkins, Tualatin, freshman
Dawkins did a little of everything for the Timberwolves in her first season, making the all-Three Rivers League first team while averaging 10.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.8 steals.
Love Lei Best, Tualatin, freshman
Best has hardly looked like a newcomer to the high school scene, leading the Timberwolves in scoring (14.4 points), assists (4.5) and steals (4.3) in earning first-team all-Three Rivers League honors and drawing interest from Oregon State, Louisville, Alabama and Arizona.
Maaya Lucas, Tualatin, junior
The versatile Lucas made the all-Three Rivers League second team after averaging 8.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals.
First quarter
Tualatin starting five: Love Lei Best, Jordyn Smith, Ries Miadich, Maaya Lucas, Kendall Dawkins
Willamette starting five: Brynn Smith, Isabella Harms, Diamond Wright, Victoria Nguyen, Harper Wagner
First basket of the game goes to Tualatin's Jordyn Smith after a steal by Kendall Dawkins. Willamette's Isabella Harms sinks a jumper on the other end. It's 2-2 after 1 minute.
Tualatin freshman Love Lei Best drives the lane for two points. Brynn Smith answers for Willamette. It's 4-4 after 2 minutes.
Brynn Smith for 3. Willamette leads 7-4.
Great move by Tualatin freshman Love Lei Best. It's 7-6 Willamette after 3 minutes.
Willamette's Victoria Nguyen nails a 3-pointer. It's 10-6.
Love Lei Best scores again for Tualatin. She has six points. Willamette leads 10-8.
Tualatin's Jordyn Smith ties it with a power move inside. 10-10 after 4 minutes.
Maaya Lucas for 3 for Tualatin, which leads 13-10.
Jordyn Smith scores inside for Tualatin. 15-10 lead.
Jordyn Smith again! Tualatin leads 17-10 with 1:21 left in the first quarter. Smith has eight points.
Tualatin freshman Love Lei Best for 3. She has nine points. Tualatin leads 20-10 after a 12-0 run.
Alex Padilla drains a 3 just before the quarter ends, giving Tualatin a 23-10 lead. It's a 15-0 Timberwolves run.
Tualatin 23, Willamette 10, end of first quarter. Love Lei Best has nine points; Jordyn Smith has eight. Tualatin closes the quarter on a 15-0 run.
Second quarter
Willamette's Isabella Harms makes two free throws for the first points of the second quarter. Tualatin gets them right back on a basket by Kendall Dawkins. It's 25-12 Tualatin.
Diamond Wright makes 1 of 2 free throws for Willamette, which trails 25-13.
Love Lei Best for 3! The Tualatin freshman has 12 points. It's 28-13 Timberwolves.
Willamette's Diamond Wright completes a 3-point play, bringing Wolverines within 28-16.
Tualatin's Alex Padilla wide open under the basket for an easy two — and a 30-16 lead.
Diamond Wright scores for Willamette, which trails 30-18.
Alex Padilla with a great post move and basket for Tualatin, which leads 32-18 with 3 minutes left in the half.
And now Ries Miadich is open under the basket for two more easy Tualatin points. It's 34-18 Timberwolves, 1:30 before halftime.
Harper Wagner sinks a 3 after a Willamette timeout, and then Diamond Wright gets a steal and two more points for a quick 5-0 Willamette run. It's 34-23.
Willamette forces another turnover, and Victoria Nguyen is fouled. She makes both free throws. It's a 7-0 run.
Tualatin 34, Willamette 25, end of second quarter. Willamette closes the half on a 7-0 run. Love Lei Best has a game-high 12 points for Tualatin; Alex Padilla has 10. Diamond Wright leads Willamette with eight points and four rebounds.
