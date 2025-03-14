High School

Jazzy Davidson, Clackamas vs. Jefferson: Live score, updates of Oregon high school girls basketball 6A semifinal

The top-seeded Jefferson Democrats face the fifth-seeded Clackamas Cavaliers at the Oregon (OSAA) high school girls basketball 6A state tournament 

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Sara Barhoum and Clackamas take on Jefferson in an Oregon 6A girls basketball state semifinal.
Sara Barhoum and Clackamas take on Jefferson in an Oregon 6A girls basketball state semifinal.

The top-seeded Jefferson Democrats face the fifth-seeded Clackamas Cavaliers in an Oregon (OSAA) high school girls basketball 6A state tournament semifinal Friday at 1:30 p.m. at the University of Portland's Chiles Center.

Follow this post for live updates.

Players to watch for Jefferson

Abrianna Lawrence, Jefferson, senior

The Democrats’ star point guard and PIL player of the year is the straw that stirs the drink at the North Portland school, averaging 12 points and nearly 10 assists per game for an offense that averages 74 points per game.

Charisma Johnson, Jefferson, senior

Johnson’s contributions — 11 points per game and tenacious defense for a team that allows just 35.7 points per game — netted her all-PIL honorable mention and don’t go unnoticed by her teammates.

Chauncey Andersen, Jefferson, senior 

The UC Santa Barbara commit leads the high-powered Democrats attack, scoring 23 points per game in earning first-team all-PIL honors.

Lelia Nunez, Jefferson, senior

Nunez committed to Long Island University in the fall and averaged 10 points per game in making the all-PIL first team. 

Players to watch for Clackamas

Jazzy Davidson, Clackamas, senior

Davidson already has staked her claim as one of Oregon’s all-time best players, and the USC signee and three-time Gatorade player of the year broke the 6A career scoring record this season, averaging 29.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.

Allie Roden, Clackamas, senior

How deep are the Cavaliers? Their Colorado State-bound wing would have starred for 90% of teams around the state but instead played third banana for the Cavaliers, averaging 9.6 points and 4.5 rebounds as a second-team all-Mt. Hood Conference selection.

Avery Peterson, Clackamas, senior

The second-team all-Mt. Hood Conference point guard led the Cavaliers in assists (4.9) and was second in steals (2.7) while scoring 4.8 points per game.

Dylan Mogel, Clackamas, senior 

The Seattle University commit has overcome two torn ACLs during her career to earn Mt. Hood Conference defensive player of the year honors while averaging 6.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and two steals.

Reyce Mogel, Clackamas, senior

Mogel, a second-team all-Mt. Hood Conference pick and Southern Oregon commit, averages 5.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.3 steals.

Sara Barhoum, Clackamas, senior

Barhoum is Robin to Jazzy Davidson’s Batman in the Cavaliers’ pecking order, with the Oregon commit averaging 19.2 points while making 43.9% from 3-point range (she is the team’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made). 

First quarter

Published
