Tyler Basey of Dallas voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Football Athlete of the Week (11/18/2024)
Congratulations to Dallas’ Tyler Basey for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Football Athlete of the Week for the week of Nov. 4-10.
Basey, a senior linebacker on the Dallas team, stepped up for the Dragons’ defense with 14 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble in a 28-13 win against Hood River Valley in a Class 5A state playoff first-round game at Dallas High School.
Basey received 71.7% of the vote, beating out Tyler Hart-McNally, a senior on the West Albany team, who finished second with 24%. Jordan Braziel, a senior on the Dallas team, was third with 2.15%, and Wilson Medina, a senior on the Sherwood team, was fourth with 1.28%. There were nearly 2,000 votes tallied this week.
