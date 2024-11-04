Tyler Hart-McNally of West Albany voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Football Athlete of the Week (11/4/2024)
Congratulations to West Albany’s Tyler Hart-McNally for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Football Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 21-27.
Hart-McNally, a senior running back on the West Albany team, had 21 carries for 175 yards and three touchdowns for the Bulldogs in their 34-20 win over Dallas in a Class 5A Special District 3 contest.
Hart-McNally received 75.72% of the vote, beating out Kellen Lefebvre, a junior on the South Medford team, who finished second with 17.61%. Dylan Browner, a junior on the Clackamas team, was third with 2.69%, and Carter Bennett, a senior on the Forest Grove team, was fourth with 1.95%. There were nearly 3,000 votes tallied this week.
We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App