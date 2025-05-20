Vote: Who should be High School On SI's Oregon Baseball Player of the Week (5/19/2025)?
Here are the candidates for High School On SI's Oregon Baseball Player of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
—
Brady Ackerman, Canby
The senior right-handed pitcher had a clutch performance for the Cougars in their 9-0 win at La Salle Prep in a key Northwest Oregon Conference contest. On the mound, he threw six shutout innings, allowing five hits while striking out seven and walking two. At the plate, he went 2 for 4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs.
Logan Anzellotti, Central Catholic
The senior right-handed pitcher threw a two-hit shutout, striking out eight and walking one for the Rams in their 7-0 win at Nelson in a Mt. Hood Conference clash.
Benjamin Boman, Putnam
The sophomore pitcher threw six strong innings for the Kingsmen, allowing one unearned run on one hit while striking out 12 and walking five in a Northwest Oregon Conference game played at Putnam High School.
CJ Bonner, Cascade Christian
The senior went 4 for 4 at the plate with a home run and six RBIs to help power the Challengers to a 14-6 home win over Brookings-Harbor in a Southern Oregon Conference clash.
James Collier, Silverton
The sophomore first baseman went 3 for 4 at the plate with a home run, a double, two runs and three RBIs in the Foxes’ 10-1 win over Woodburn in a Mid-Willamette Conference game played at Silverton High School.
Cole Crossley, Mountainside
The senior left-handed pitcher tossed six shutout innings, allowing three hits while striking out six and walking two in the Mavericks 1-0 win over Aloha in a Metro League game played at Mountainside High School.
Jadon Dinh, Century
The junior outfielder went 3 for 3 at the plate with three runs and three RBIs for the Jaguars in their 17-0 win over North Salem in a nonleague game played at Century High School.
Riley DuBois, Scappoose
The senior catcher went 2 for 4 at the plate with a home run and four RBIs for the Indians in a 10-0 win over Astoria in a Cowapa League game played at Scappoose High School.
Zach Edwards, St. Helens
The senior pitcher spun a three-hit shutout, striking out nine and walking four in the Lions’ 2-0 win over Seaside in a Cowapa League contest played at St. Helens High School.
JT Girod, Central
The sophomore third baseman had a big day at the plate for the Panthers, going 3 for 4 with two home runs, a walk, three runs and five RBIs in their 14-11 win over Corvallis in a Mid-Willamette Conference game played at Central High School. He also went 2 for 2 with a home run, a double, two runs and two RBIs in a 15-13 victory at Dallas.
Carter Hess, Summit
The senior outfielder went 2 for 3 at the plate with a home run, two runs and three RBIs to help the Storm post an 11-1 home win over Caldera in Intermountain Conference action.
Ryder Hockema, Newport
The junior right-handed pitcher spun a two-hit shutout, striking out 15 and walking three in the Cubs’ 1-0 win at Cascade in an Oregon West Conference clash.
Ryne Hockman, Silverton
The senior right-hander tossed a four-hit shutout, striking out four and walking three in the Foxes’ 2-0 win over Lebanon in a Mid-Willamette Conference game played at Silverton High School.
Cameron Hyder, McMinnville
The junior left-handed pitcher spun a three-hit shutout, striking out three and walking three in the Grizzlies’ 5-0 win over Sherwood in a key Pacific Conference game played at Patton Middle School.
Brennan Jones, Bandon
The junior hit a home run, a triple and drove in six runs to power the Tigers to a 14-1 home victory against Waldport in a Class 2A/1A Special District 4 game.
Grady Keljo, Jesuit
The senior hit a home run, a double, scored twice and drove in three runs for the Crusaders in their 11-1 win over Southridge in a Metro League game played at Jesuit High School.
Brady Kennedy, Mountain View
The senior outfielder went a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate with a pair of doubles, two runs and three RBIs for the Cougars in their 10-7 victory over Bend in an Intermountain Conference game played at Mountain View High School.
CJ La Plante, Milwaukie
The sophomore pitcher threw a three-hit shutout, striking out five and walking two for the Mustangs in their 4-0 win over Parkrose in a Northwest Oregon Conference game played at the Lake Road Fields.
Jake Lewis, South Medford
The junior right-hander threw a one-hit shutout, striking out 10 and walking one in the Panthers’ 5-0 home victory against Willamette in a Southwest Conference contest.
Kaden Martirano, West Albany
The senior outfielder went 3 for 4 at the plate with a pair of triples, three runs and an RBI in the Bulldogs’ 7-3 victory at Lebanon in a Mid-Willamette Conference clash.
Joe Mendazona, Central
In wins against Corvallis and Dallas, the sophomore catcher went 6 for 7 at the plate for the Panthers with a double, a home run and eight runs.
Elliot Raiton, Grant
The junior outfielder/designated hitter had a big week at the plate for the Generals. In three games, all wins, he hit for an .833 average with three doubles, a home run, six runs and six RBIs.
Cal Robbins, Roseburg
The junior went a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate with a home run, a triple and five RBIs for the Indians in their 13-3 win over South Eugene in a Southwest Conference game played in Roseburg.
Cody Roletto, Wells
The senior went a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate with a home run, a double, two runs and four RBIs in the Guardians’ 24-4 win at Franklin in a Portland Interscholastic League contest.
Brayden Sievertsen, Sandy
The senior right-hander spun a one-hit shutout, striking out five and walking four in the Pioneers’ 1-0 win over Clackamas in a Mt. Hood Conference game played at Sandy High School.
Tyson Smith, Country Christian
The junior pitcher threw six shutout innings, allowing one hit while striking out 12 and walking one in the Cougars’ 1-0 victory at Salem Academy in a Class 2A/1A Special District 2 game.
Owen Sonne, McDaniel
The senior third baseman went 3 for 5 at the plate with a home run, a double, a stolen base, three runs and five RBIs to help power the Mountain Lions to a 15-8 win over Roosevelt in a Portland Interscholastic League game played at McDaniel High School.
Jinki Tomita, Grant
The junior right-hander threw a four-hit shutout, striking out seven and walking one for the Generals in their 3-0 win at Wells in a key Portland Interscholastic League contest.
Alexander Via, Summit
The senior right-hander tossed a complete-game shutout, allowing five hits while striking out nine and walking one in addition to going 2 for 3 at the plate for the Storm in its 9-0 victory at Caldera in an Intermountain Conference clash.
August Ware, Glencoe
The junior left-hander threw a complete-game no-hitter, striking out 18 and walking two in the Crimson Tide’s 5-0 win at Liberty in a Pacific Conference contest.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App