Vote: Who Should be Iowa’s High School Athlete of the Week? (12/28/2025)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for Dec. 22-27. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 4. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Nataliya Linder, North Mahaska girls basketball
Linder recorded 22 points with 17 rebounds, five assists and a blocked shot in a win over Keota.
Brittney Bodensteiner, Waverly-Shell Rock girls basketball
Bodensteiner had a monster double-double vs. Aplington-Parkersburg, scoring 22 points with 19 rebounds.
AJ Harder, Tri-Center boys basketball
Harder scored 22 points with four rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in a win over Underwood.
Macey O’Brien, Hudson girls basketball
The junior filled her line of the box score with 14 points, 10 steals, nine rebounds, seven assists and a blocked shot.
Bentley Dill, Cedar Rapids Kennedy girls basketball
In an upset of Cedar Rapids Prairie, Dill scored 34 points with eight rebounds, five steals and three assists.
Elijah Evans, Columbus Catholic boys basketball
Evans drained seven 3-pointers and scored 26 points in a win over Sumner-Fredericksburg.
Teagen Renze, Carroll boys swimming
The senior has several Top 5 postings this season, including the fastest clocked swims in the 50 freestyle at 20.90 and 100 freestyle at 46.05.
Kinnick Geers, West Marshall boys wrestling
Geers reached the 100-win mark during action for the Trojans.
Trey Tassell, Carroll boys basketball
Tassell led the way for the Tigers in an upset of Kuemper Catholic, scoring 23 points. He was a perfect 6-for-6 at the free throw line.
Jaxx DeJean, OABCIG boys basketball
Shortly after committing to Iowa to play football, DeJean posted 19 points with 16 rebounds and two blocks in a win over East Sac County.
