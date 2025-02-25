Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Oregon Girls Basketball Player of the Week (2/24/2025)?
Macie Arzner, McMinnville
The senior guard had a huge double-double for the Grizzlies with 33 points and 15 rebounds in their 59-48 victory at Forest Grove in a Pacific Conference game.
Brielle Balensifer, West Linn
The freshman scored a game-high 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting with five assists and four rebounds for the Lions in their 86-22 win at Lakeridge in a Three Rivers League contest.
Sara Barhoum, Clackamas
The senior guard poured in 35 points on 14-of-16 shooting (7 of 9 from 3-point range) with three assists for the Cavaliers in their 97-20 win over Reynolds in a Mt. Hood Conference game at Clackamas.
Ava Barnett, New Hope Christian
The senior guard scored a game-high 24 points with six rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Warriors in a 56-41 home win over Camas Valley in a Skyline League playoff game.
Audrey Bayless, Jesuit
The senior guard scored 18 points, sinking five 3-pointers, in helping lead the Crusaders to a 51-29 win over Westview in a Metro League game at Jesuit.
Kaylin Christ, Summit
The junior recorded a double-double for the Storm with 17 points and 10 rebounds in a 53-21 victory against Bend in an Intermountain Conference game at Bend.
Sophia Costarella, Jesuit
The junior guard stepped up with 14 points and nine rebounds in the Crusaders’ 51-29 victory over Westview in a Metro League game at Jesuit.
Audrey Counts, Wilsonville
The senior guard had 20 points, three rebounds, four assists and two steals in the Wildcats’ 91-16 win at Hillsboro in a Northwest Oregon Conference clash.
Hadley Craig, Silverton
The senior wing recorded two double-doubles for the Foxes. She had a near triple-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, as well as four blocks and two steals, in a 53-22 win at Central in a Mid-Willamette Conference game. She had 25 points and 10 rebounds in a 55-39 victory over Crescent Valley.
Brooklyn Cyr, North Douglas
The senior guard poured in 29 points, connecting on three 3-pointers, in leading the Warriors to a 45-38 win over Umpqua Valley Christian in the title game of the Skyline League tournament at Sutherlin.
Jazzy Davidson, Clackamas
The senior guard had 27 points, seven rebounds, five steals, four blocks and three assists for the Cavaliers in a 97-20 victory against Reynolds in a Mt. Hood Conference game at Clackamas. She had 33 points and 12 rebounds in an 81-31 win over Central Catholic.
Bailie Detzer, Myrtle Point
The junior stepped up to score a team-high 20 points to lead the Bobcats to a 44-41 overtime home win against Oakland in a Sunset Conference playoff game.
Nayenaye Garrett, Centennial
The sophomore guard scored 15 points for the Eagles in a game against Parkrose, she had 15 points against Woodburn, and she tallied 21 points against Hood River Valley. She had at least five rebounds in each of those games.
Cadence Gonzales, New Hope Christian
The sophomore guard had a double-double for the Warriors with 15 points, 10 rebounds, six steals and three assists in a 56-41 home win over Camas Valley in Skyline League playoff action.
Izzy Harms, Willamette
The senior wing scored a game-high 20 points, sinking four 3-pointers, in leading the Wolverines to a 59-46 win over North Eugene in a Southwest Conference game at Willamette.
Meagan Hellenthal, Umpqua Valley Christian
The sophomore post had a double-double for the Monarchs with 10 points and 16 rebounds in their 42-34 win over New Hope Christian in a Skyline League tournament game at Sutherlin.
Sahara Kramer, Oakland
The sophomore guard scored a game-high 28 points for the Oakers in a 44-41 overtime loss at Myrtle Point in a Sunset Conference playoff game.
Karlee Martirano, West Albany
The sophomore had a huge double-double for the Bulldogs with 30 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals in a 95-42 win over McKay in a Mid-Willamette Conference game at West Albany.
Isabel McCauley, Cascade Christian
The senior forward had 22 points, seven rebounds and three steals for the Challengers in a 57-42 home win over Lakeview in a Southern Oregon Conference game. She had 22 points, seven rebounds and three steals in a 57-42 win over Lakeview.
Gabi Moultrie, Wilsonville
The junior guard had a near triple-double for the Wildcats with 29 points (going 7 for 11 from 3-point range), nine steals and eight assists in a 91-16 win at Hillsboro in a Northwest Oregon Conference game.
Hazel Pepperling, Lebanon
The sophomore had a double-double for the Warriors with 25 points, 12 rebounds and five steals in a 63-53 loss at West Albany in a Mid-Willamette Conference game.
Caileigh Raines, North Medford
The senior had a game-high 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals in helping the Black Tornado post a 45-33 win over Grants Pass in a Southwest Conference game at North Medford.
Sara Schmerbach, South Medford
The senior guard scored a game-high 24 points on an 11-for-11 shooting night with six steals, three assists and three blocks for the Panthers in their 81-3 win at South Eugene in a Southwest Conference contest.
Payton Starwalt, West Albany
The sophomore point guard averaged 25 points, nine assists, four rebounds and four steals per game for the Bulldogs in Mid-Willamette Conference wins against McKay and Lebanon. She scored her 1,000th point in high school play.
Holli Vigue, Coquille
The senior post/guard sank six 3-pointers on her way to scoring a game-high 23 points for the Red Devils in their 67-17 win at South Umpqua in a Far West League contest.
Peyton Vorderstrasse, Lebanon
The junior had 20 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals for the Warriors in a 63-53 loss at West Albany in a Mid-Willamette Conference game.
Lisette Watah, Klamath Union
The sophomore forward had a team-high 21 points, seven rebounds and three assists to help lead the Pelicans to a 61-42 win against Phoenix in a Skyline Conference game at Klamath Union.
Sage Winslow, Crater
The senior guard recorded a triple-double for the Comets with 25 points, 13 assists and 12 steals in a 93-31 win over Eagle Point in a Midwestern League game at Crater.
Taylor Young, Crater
The junior guard had a huge performance for the Comets with a game-high 31 points, nine steals and eight assists in their 93-31 home win against Eagle Point in a Midwestern League game.
