Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Oregon Girls Basketball Player of the Week (2/3/2025)?
Here are the candidates for High School on SI's Oregon Girls Basketball Player of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Alissa Alvarez, Phoenix
The junior guard had a huge game for the Pirates with 32 points, eight rebounds and eight steals in a 53-37 win over Klamath Union in a Skyline Conference contest played at Phoenix High School.
Sara Barhoum, Clackamas
The senior guard scored 26 points, with four 3-pointers and three rebounds while going 6 for 6 from the foul line in the Cavaliers’ 80-27 victory at Central Catholic in Mt. Hood Conference action.
Love Lei Best, Tualatin
The freshman guard had 14 points and seven assists for the Timberwolves in a 72-9 win at St. Mary’s Academy in a Three Rivers League contest.
Tenley Bozeman, Sherwood
The junior forward had a double-double for the Bowmen with 19 points and 14 rebounds in a nonleague setback at West Salem.
Kaylor Buse, West Linn
The sophomore stepped up with 20 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Lions in a 68-43 victory at Oregon City in a Three Rivers League contest.
Dylan Cheney, Redmond
The senior guard tallied 24 points, shooting at a 6-for-10 clip from 3-point range, while also having three rebounds for the Panthers in a 73-30 win over Bend in an Intermountain Conference contest.
Hadley Craig, Silverton
The senior wing had 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Foxes in a 57-18 victory at Woodburn in Mid-Willamette Conference action.
Jazzy Davidson, Clackamas
The senior guard scored a game-high 28 points on a 12-for-15 shooting night while also having 10 rebounds, three assists, four steals and four blocks for the Cavaliers in an 80-27 win at Central Catholic in a Mt. Hood Conference contest.
Taylor Donaldson, South Albany
The junior scored a game-high 26 points to help lead the RedHawks to a 52-40 win over Corvallis in a key Mid-Willamette Conference contest played at South Albany High School.
Grace Hayashida, Silverton
The senior wing had a game-high 17 points on 8 of 12 shooting to go with five rebounds, five steals and three assists in the Foxes’ 54-17 win over McKay in a Mid-Willamette Conference game played at Silverton High School.
Meagan Hellenthal, Umpqua Valley Christian
The sophomore post had a double-double for the Monarchs with 15 points and 13 rebounds while also four steals in a 47-22 home win against Days Creek in a nonleague tilt.
Rachel Jones, Barlow
The senior wing/guard had a double-double for the Bruins with 22 points and 11 rebounds in their 82-38 victory at Gresham in a Mt. Hood Conference contest.
Olivia Jordan, Lake Oswego
The senior captain had 16 points, seven rebounds and two assists in addition to playing a strong game on defense in helping the Lakers rally for a 44-43 win at rival Lakeridge in Three Rivers League action.
Kady Lindstrom, Eagle Point
The senior guard scored a game-high 25 points to go with six assists and six steals, while going 5 for 5 from the foul line, in the Eagles’ 69-31 win at Ashland in a Midwestern League contest. She also had 19 points on a 58-percent shooting night from the field and six steals in a 73-27 win at Churchill.
Braeli Martin, West Salem
The senior had a team-high 18 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block for the Titans in their 56-39 win over Sherwood in a nonleague contest played at West Salem High School.
Isabel McCauley, Cascade Christian
The senior forward had a game-high 18 points, seven rebounds, four steals, two assists and a block for the Challengers in their 60-31 win at Lakeview in a Southern Oregon Conference contest. She also had 17 points, five rebounds and three assists in a 59-35 win over Brookings-Harbor.
Gabi Moultrie, Wilsonville
The junior guard tallied a team-high 21 points, going 4 for 8 from 3-point range, while also having six assists, four rebounds and three steals for the Wildcats in their 69-36 win at La Salle Prep in a Northwest Oregon Conference contest.
Addison Nelson, Thurston
The junior scored 18 points on 7 of 10 shooting (3 for 5 from 3-point range) while also having five rebounds and four blocks for the Colts in a 59-38 win over Ashland in a Midwestern League game played at Thurston High School.
Dara Oluwafemi, Beaverton
The sophomore guard had 21 points, 10 rebounds and two steals for the Beavers in their 45-43 double-overtime victory over Jesuit in a Metro League showdown played at Beaverton High School.
Gretchen Orton, Jefferson (3A)
The senior guard poured in 42 points to lead the Lions to a 50-45 home win over Santiam Christian in a PacWest Conference contest. She also had 28 points in a 52-35 victory at Blanchet Catholic.
Mady Pratt, South Umpqua
The senior scored a game-high 19 points in addition to having four rebounds and three steals for the Lancers in their 44-20 home win over Douglas in Far West League action.
Caileigh Raines, North Medford
The senior turned in a double-double for the Black Tornado with 16 points and 10 rebounds while also having four assists in a 52-34 victory at Sheldon in a Southwest Conference contest.
Danika Richardson, South Umpqua
The junior recorded a double-double for the Lancers with 14 points and 12 rebounds while also having two blocks and two steals in a 36-27 home win over Siuslaw in a Far West League contest.
Ella Robinson, Ashland
The senior sank three 3-point baskets on her way to scoring 13 points for the Grizzlies in their Midwestern League contest with Eagle Point.
Sara Schmerbach, South Medford
The senior guard had a game-high 18 points to go with six assists, six steals and four rebounds in the Panthers’ 83-32 win over Roseburg in a Southwest Conference contest played at South Medford High School.
Jordyn Smith, Tualatin
The senior post had 16 points and six rebounds for the Timberwolves in a 72-9 win at St. Mary’s Academy in a Three Rivers League contest.
Lydia Traore, Crater
The senior post had a big game for the Comets with 15 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks in their 53-47 win over Springfield in a Midwestern League showdown played at Crater High School.
Morgan Walker, Grant Union
The senior center pulled down a whopping 22 rebounds and also scored 13 points for the Prospectors in a 50-36 home win over Irrigon in a Blue Mountain Conference clash.
