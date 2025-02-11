Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Oregon Team of the Week (2/10/2025)?
Here are the candidates for High School on SI's Oregon High School Team of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week (any team, any sport), email danbrood91@gmail.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveor.
Burns wrestling
The Hilanders triumphed at the Frostbite Open, held at La Pine High School. Burns topped the field with a score of 220 points. Culver was second with 195. The Hilanders boasted five individual tournament champions in Hayden Cornell (120 pounds), Kale Cornell (132), Cannon Kemper (157), Easton Kemper (190) and Joe Weil (215).
Canby boys swimming
The Cougars wrapped up an undefeated performance in Northwest Oregon Conference dual meets by topping La Salle Prep 96-74 in a conference meet held at the Canby Swim Center. Ethan Beck won the 100 and 200-yard freestyle events and Andrew Hayhurst triumphed in the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly to help Canby get the team victory.
Cascade Christian boys basketball
The Challengers scored a 75-29 win at North Valley in a Southern Oregon Conference clash, giving Coach Brian Morse his 700th career victory. Jaren Fronckowiak scored 15 points in the milestone win, which upped the Challengers’ record to 6-0 in conference play and to 14-4 on the season.
Crane boys basketball
Crane, which is the top-ranked team in the latest Class 1A coaches poll, topped third-ranked Nixyaawii 84-60 in a nonleague game played at Baker High School. Senior Cody Siegner scored 42 points in the win for the Mustangs, who moved to 21-0 on the season.
Dallas girls wrestling
The Dragons continued their impressive season, triumphing at the Southridge Smackdown, held at Southridge High School. Dallas topped the 20-team tournament with a score of 252.5 points. Southridge was second with 193. The Dragons had four individual tournament champions in Marissa McGinnis (100 pounds), Sinae Fast (105), Polly Olliff (115) and Jenna Rogers (145).
Harrisburg girls wrestling
The Eagles battled to victory at the Cottage Grove Girls Invitational. Harrisburg triumphed at the event with 120 points. Oakridge was second with 109.5. The Eagles had a pair of individual tournament champions in Eden Ridgley (100 pounds) and Paxton Steele (110).
Harrisburg wrestling
The Eagles soared to victory at the Cottage Grove Invitational. Harrisburg took first place at the 28-team event with a score of 285.5 points. McMinnville was second with 228. The Eagles had three individual tournament champions in Jackson Peterman (132 pounds), Trayson Truesdell (138) and Brody Buzzard (190).
Hermiston girls wrestling
The Bulldogs won the championship at the Washington Class 3A District 6 tournament, held at Hanford High School in Richland, Wash. Hermiston triumphed at the event with 288 points. Kennewick, Wash., was second with 254. The Bulldogs had a pair of individual district champions in Lily Foreman (105 pounds) and Tutaitaga Sepeni (235).
Jefferson girls basketball
The Democrats took charge in the race for the Portland Interscholastic League title by scoring a 63-59 win over Benson in a PIL showdown played at Jefferson High School. Senior forward Leila Nunez scored 16 points for Jefferson, which moved to 11-0 in PIL play, and to 19-1 on the season, with its 16th straight victory.
Lakeridge girls swimming
The Pacers scored a 101-69 win over rival Lake Oswego in a Three Rivers League dual meet finale held at the Lake Oswego District Pool. Helena Huettemeyer won both the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 freestyle while Hailey Brandvold triumphed in both the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke for Lakeridge, which finished the TRL season at 4-2.
Marshfield boys basketball
The Pirates scored a 66-55 win over Marist Catholic in a Sky Em League game played at Marshfield High School to up their winning streak to 10 games. Marshfield, which also has won 16 of its last 17 contest, now stands at 8-0 in league play and at 17-2 on the season.
Redmond boys basketball
The Panthers tipped Caldera 62-61 in a key Intermountain Conference contest played at Caldera High School. Junior Wyatt Horner scored 26 points for Redmond and sank the game-winning free throw with 0.5 seconds left to play. With the win, the Panthers created a three-way tie atop the conference standings, with Redmond, Caldera and Summit all at 3-1.
Ridgeview girls wrestling
The Ravens triumphed at the Frostbite Girls Open, held at La Pine High School. Ridgeview took first place at the tournament with a score of 72.5 points. Sisters was second at 54. The Ravens had three individual tournament champions in Joselyn Jaimes (100-107 pounds), Isabelle Copeland (106-116) and Caydence Marshall (120-128).
Riverside girls wrestling
The Pirates captured the gold at the Stokes Landing Girls Invitational, held at Irrigon Junior/Senior High School. Riverside took first place at the event with a score of 97.5 points. Irrigon was second at 42. The Pirates had six individual champions at the tournament in Mayte Pacheco (100 pounds), Adalia Chavez (110), Megan Wiseman (130), Katelyn Wiseman (135), Juliah Williams (145) and Rebecca Wiltberger (170).
Roosevelt boys basketball
The Roughriders topped Grant 73-53 in a Portland Interscholastic League showdown played at Roosevelt High School. Senior guard Owen Nathan had a triple-double, with 28 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in the win for Roosevelt, which moved to 11-0 in PIL play and to 14-6 on the season.
Scappoose girls wrestling
The Indians triumphed at the Guardian Invitational, held at Wells High School. Scappoose topped the 18-team field with a score of 132 points, edging second-place Sunset, which scored 127. The Indians had three individual tournament champions in Emmerson Jarman (100 pounds), Mayzie Deinger (140) and Alivia Abouchani (145).
Silverton girls basketball
The Foxes ran to a 66-44 win over West Albany in a key Mid-Willamette Conference contest. With the victory, Silverton improved to 10-1 in conference play (16-2 overall), putting the Foxes in a tie with South Albany for first place in the league standings. Hadley Craig scored 29 points to help lead Silverton to the win at West Albany.
Southridge girls basketball
The Skyhawks claimed sole possession of first place in the Metro League standings by scoring a 69-58 victory against Beaverton in a league showdown played at Southridge High School. Sara Mangan and Camryn Herzberg combined for 45 points and 12 rebounds for the Skyhawks, who moved to 5-1 in league play and to 13-7 for the season.
Tualatin girls basketball
The Timberwolves scored a 55-30 win over West Linn in a Three Rivers League first-place showdown played at Tualatin High School. Freshman guard Love Lei Best tallied a game-high 18 points for Tualatin in the victory. The Timberwolves, who also bested Oregon City 63-12, improved to 7-0 in league play and to 17-1 on the season.
Wilsonville girls basketball
The Wildcats picked up their fourth win in a row, and improved to 8-0 in Northwest Oregon Conference play, by scoring a 62-17 win against Hood River Valley in a game played at Wilsonville High School. Junior guard Gabi Moultrie had 21 points, six assists, five steals and three rebounds in the victory.
