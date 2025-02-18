Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Oregon Team of the Week (2/17/2025)?
Here are the candidates for High School on SI's Oregon High School Team of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week (any team, any sport), email danbrood91@gmail.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveor.
Amity girls basketball
The Class 3A Warriors stayed unbeaten, moving to 24-0 by notching a 59-37 win over Class 4A Philomath in a nonleague game at Amity High School. Alyssa McMullen tallied a game-high 15 points, and Eliza Nisly added 12. Amity then bested Dayton 81-42, with McMullen having 17 points.
Banks girls basketball
Banks picked up its 14th consecutive victory by getting a 49-29 win over St. Helens in a nonleague contest at St. Helens High School. Banks, which has clinched the Coastal Range League regular-season title, improved to 21-3 overall.
Bend boys swimming
The Lava Bears won their first conference title in the past seven years, triumphing at the Intermountain Conference district championships at the Juniper Swim & Fitness Center in Bend. The Lava Bears had 273 points, edging second-place Caldera, which had 256. Freshman Trevor Bagdanoff won the 200-yard individual medley, and freshman Marker Still was victorious in the 100 breaststroke.
Bend girls swimming
Bend turned in a dominant performance in winning the title at the Intermountain Conference district championships at the Juniper Swim & Fitness Center in Bend. The Lava Bears had 406.5 points. Redmond was second with 233. Senior Hadley Hayes triumphed in the 500-yard freestyle and 100 breaststroke, and junior Maddie Thornton was victorious in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke.
Canby wrestling
The Cougars turned in a powerful performance in winning the Northwest Oregon Conference district title at the tournament at Canby High School. The Cougars had 468.5 points. Canby had seven individual district champions in Dean Williams (126 pounds), Nico Yazzolino (138), Matthew Young (144), James Keinonen (165), Isaiah Parsons (175), Jackson Doman (215) and Alexander Maurer (285).
Churchill girls swimming
The Lancers turned in a strong performance in winning the team title at the Midwestern League district championships at the Willamalane Pool in Springfield. Churchill had 422 points. Thurston was second with 282. Sophomore Mary Mokrohisky triumphed in the 200-yard individual medley, and senior Madison Lay won the 500 freestyle.
Harrisburg girls wrestling
The Eagles soared to victory at the Class 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 1 tournament at Cottage Grove High School. Harrisburg had 153 points. The Eagles had two individual district champions in Eden Ridgley (100 pounds) and Gracie Williams (105).
La Grande girls wrestling
The Tigers triumphed at the Class 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 3 tournament at La Grande High School. The host squad had 273.5 points. The Tigers had two individual district champions in Lyndie Isaacson (120 pounds) and Paige Allen (145).
Lakeridge boys swimming
The Pacers swam to victory at the Three Rivers League district championships at the Chehalem Aquatic Center in Newberg. Lakeridge had 471 points. Lake Oswego was second with 360. Sylvan Schoenheit won the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 freestyle.
Marist Catholic boys swimming
The Spartans claimed victory at the Class 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 4 Championships at the Albany Community Pool. Marist Catholic triumphed with 270 points. Sweet Home was second with 251. Jonathan McDonough won the 100-yard butterfly and the 100 backstroke.
Marshfield boys basketball
The Pirates notched a 57-28 win over Junction City and bested North Bend 67-54 in Sky Em League contests at Marshfield High School. With the two victories, which pushes the Pirates’ win streak to 12, Marshfield improved to 10-0 in league contests and to 19-2 overall.
Mazama boys basketball
The Vikings recorded a 54-46 win over rival Klamath Union in a Skyline Conference game at Mazama High School behind 16 points from senior Kai Hunt. Mazama got its first season-series sweep over the Pelicans since the 2017-18 season. It also gave the Vikings their first sweep against both of their in-town foes, Klamath Union and Henley, since the 2014-15 season.
McDaniel wrestling
The Mountain Lions stepped up to win the team title at the Portland Interscholastic League district tournament at Lincoln High School. McDaniel had 374.5 points. Grant was second with 230.5. The Mountain Lions had four individual district champions in Ahmeil Keys (138 pounds), Mohamed Fofanah (144), Ethan Holstein (150) and Lucas McCall-Petke (215).
McMinnville boys swimming
The Grizzlies claimed the team title at the Pacific Conference district championships at the McMinnville Aquatic Center. McMinnville had 520 points. Newberg was second with 336. Keller Shea won the 100-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke races.
North Douglas girls basketball
The Warriors clinched the Skyline League title and handed New Hope Christian its first loss of the season with a 37-35 road victory. Senior guard Brooklyn Cyr scored a team-high 22 points and had the winning basket, coming with 12.7 seconds left. North Douglas, which also got a forfeit win over Riddle, improved to 10-0 in league play and to 19-3 overall.
North Eugene boys swimming
The Highlanders took the crown at the Midwestern League district championships at the Willamalane Pool in Springfield. North Eugene had 404 points. Churchill was second with 345. Junior Josiah Hays won the 100-yard butterfly and 100 backstrokes.
Redmond wrestling
The Panthers triumphed at the Intermountain Conference district tournament at Ridgeview High School. Redmond had 411 points. Bend was second with 271. The Panthers boasted five individual district champions in Ryder Lee (126 pounds), Billy Jackson (132), Mason Thynes (138), Gannon McNulty (157) and Orinn Hubbard (190).
Roseburg wrestling
Roseburg claimed the championship at the Southwest Conference district tournament at Oakdale Middle School in Medford. Roseburg had 447.5 points. Grants Pass was second with 378. Roseburg had four individual district champions in Drew Dawson (113 pounds), Carter Dawson (120), Roman Leaton (132) and Izak Hutchins (144).
Sandy wrestling
The Pioneers, who had 340.5 points, edged Barlow, which had 340, to claim the title at the Mt. Hood Conference district tournament at Gresham High School. Sandy had two individual district champions in Nicholas Yarnell (144 pounds) and Seth Hooley (157).
Scappoose girls wrestling
Scappoose, with 194.5 points, triumphed at the Class 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 1 tournament at Scappoose High School. Alivia Abouochani won an individual district title at 145 pounds.
Sherwood girls swimming
The Bowmen won the team crown at the Pacific Conference district championships at the McMinnville Aquatic Center. Sherwood had 487 points. Newberg was second with 385. Avery Contreras triumphed in the 200-yard individual medley.
South Salem girls swimming
The Saxons turned in a strong performance in triumphing at the Central Valley Conference district championships at the Kroc Center in Salem. South Salem had 490 points. West Salem was second with 454. Sophia Buswell won the 100-yard butterfly race, and Malia Davis took first in the 100 breaststroke.
Sprague wrestling
The Olympians won gold at the Central Valley Conference district tournament at Sprague High School. The host school took first place with 418.5 points. McNary was second with 285.5. The Olympians had eight individual district champions in Andres Mendoza (113 pounds), Kylan Baker (126), Jonas Camillo (132), Judah Parr (138), Jaxon Camillo (157), Sullivan Puckett (165), Seamus Glade (175) and Kenya Johnson (190).
Sweet Home girls swimming
The Huskies claimed the crown at the Class 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 4 Championships at the Albany Community Pool. Sweet Home had 235 points. Junction City was second with 178. Kirsten Sautel won the 200-yard freestyle and 100 breaststroke races, and Khloe Sautel triumphed in the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle.
Thurston wrestling
The Colts, with 484 points, edged Crater, which had 480, to claim the team title at the Midwestern League district tournament at Springfield High School. Thurston had three individual district champions in Lukas Salas Sanchez (106 pounds), Michael Salas Sanchez (113) and Sawyer Greenstreet (126).
West Linn wrestling
The Lions roared in winning the Three Rivers League district tournament at West Linn High School. West Linn had 410 points. Tigard was second with 300.5. The Lions boasted eight individual district champions in Max Bell (106 pounds), Darion Johnson (113), David Wheeler (120), Ryder Sprague (132), Oscar Doces (144), Maclain Culp (157), Michael Smith (165) and Lucas Gray (175).
West Salem boys swimming
The Titans were victorious at the Central Valley Conference district championships at the Kroc Center in Salem. West Salem had 450 points. South Salem was second with 440. Jarrod Coy won the 200 and 500-yard freestyle races, and Hunter Heidrick took first in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
Westview boys basketball
The Wildcats claimed control of the race for the Metro League championship by tipping Southridge 52-51 in a league showdown at Southridge High School. Westview improved its Metro League-leading record to 8-0 (16-4 overall). Second-place Southridge moved to 7-2 in league games (18-4 overall). Kai Russell scored a team-high 13 points for Westview.
