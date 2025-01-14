Vote: Who should be SBLive’s Oregon High School Team of the Week (1/13/2025)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Oregon High School Team of the Week. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
Barlow boys basketball
The Bruins earned a 79-72 nonleague win at Tualatin in a Class 6A showdown. Senior forward Brayden Barron had 21 points and 16 rebounds, and senior guard Jalen Atkins had 23 points and eight assists. The Bruins improved to 10-1 while Tualatin moved to 10-3.
Cascade girls swimming
The Cougars swam to victory at a three-team meet at the Clemens Community Pool in Philomath. Cascade had 86 points. Philomath was second with 83. McKenna Cummins triumphed in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 freestyle.
Crater girls basketball
The Comets, who are No. 1 in the latest Class 5A coaches poll, notched a 60-44 win over Philomath, the top-ranked Class 4A squad, in a nonleague showdown at Philomath High School. Senior Sage Winslow had 21 points for Crater, which improved to 12-1.
Grant girls basketball
The Generals got off to a 3-0 start to Portland Interscholastic League play, getting a 67-34 win at Lincoln, a 47-32 home victory over Cleveland and a 55-40 win at Roosevelt. Finley Dalton had a game-high 21 points at Roosevelt for Grant, which improved to 8-4.
Grant Union girls wrestling
The Prospectors claimed gold at the Woodfin Johnson Robinson Memorial tournament at Burns High School. Grant Union had 61 points. Burns was second with 36. Zoey Beam won an individual title at 98-111 pounds.
Jefferson girls basketball
The Democrats recorded a 76-60 win over Benson in a Portland Interscholastic League showdown, as part of the PIL Showcase, played in front of a large crowd at Franklin High School. Jefferson, which improved to 3-0 in PIL play and to 10-1 overall, got a game-high 32 points from senior forward Chauncey Andersen. Senior guard Charisma Johnson added 17 points, five steals, four rebounds and three steals, and senior guard Abrianna Lawrence had 12 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and five steals.
Jesuit girls skiing
The Crusaders raced to victory at the Metro League slalom event at Mt. Hood Meadows. Jesuit had a team time of 2 minutes, 17.07 seconds. Oregon Episcopal School was second in 2:17.49. Elissa Ping finished in third place in 42.16.
Madras wrestling
The White Buffaloes triumphed at the High Desert Classic at Mazama High School. Madras had 259 points. Hidden Valley was second with 145.5. The White Buffaloes had five individual champions in Emmett Oliver (106 pounds), Mike Young (120), Daniel Jackson (132), Earl Oliver (150) and Tryg Zemke (175).
Mazama girls wrestling
The Vikings claimed the crown at the High Desert Classic at Mazama High School. Mazama, with 86 points, edged second-place Lakeview, which had 83. The Vikings had four individual champions in Abigail Irish (109-112 pounds), Shyla Sells (132-142), Mila Wonzer (157-164) and Lizabeth Henderson (212-219).
Newberg wrestling
The Tigers battled their way to the top at the Earl Gillis Invitational, a dual match tournament at Newberg High School. The Tigers opened with a 77-6 win over Aloha. They bested Mountainside 52-24 in the semifinals before downing Thurston 45-33 in the championship match. Kiah Worthington (106 pounds), Kingston Meadors (126), Gus Amerson (165), Braxton Braccailini (190), Zadek Bowlby (215) and Austin Philips (285) won their matches by fall against the Colts.
Nyssa wrestling
The Bulldogs took first place at the Woodfin Robinson Johnson Memorial tournament at Burns High School. Nyssa had 305.5 points. Burns was second with 291. The Bulldogs had two individual champions in Jose Jimenez (106 pounds) and Nash Froerer (150).
Parkrose boys basketball
The Broncos posted a 57-50 win over Canby at Parkrose High School to move to 3-0 in Northwest Oregon Conference play. Senior guard Julius Blair had 23 points to lead the way for Parkrose, which also posted conference wins over Hillsboro and Milwaukie.
Philomath boys swimming
The Warriors triumphed at a three-team meet at the Clemens Community Pool in Philomath. The host squad had 105 points. Cascade was second with 73. Lucas Brandt won the 100-yard butterfly and 100 breaststroke events, and Cameron McLennan was victorious in the 500 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
Roosevelt boys basketball
The Roughriders got off to a 3-0 start to Portland Interscholastic League play, winning 68-41 at Cleveland, besting Jefferson 92-45 at home and edging Grant 75-70 at the PIL Showcase at Franklin High School. Roosevelt, which improved to 5-6, was led by senior Owen Nathan, who averaged 16 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals per game in the three victories, and Fuzzy Montague, who averaged 15 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Roseburg boys swimming
Roseburg posted a 138-64 win over South Medford in a Southwest Conference dual meet at the Rogue X complex in Medford. Brayden Powell won the 200- and 50-yard freestyle races, Jonathan Hlavinka triumphed in the 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle, and Cameron McDonald took first place in the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle.
Santiam Christian wrestling
The Eagles, with 203 points, edged Philomath, which scored 200.5, to take first place at the Benton County Championships at Philomath High School. Santiam Christian had four individual champions in Kamran Ness (157 pounds), Jeremy Ness (165), Jordan Ness (175) and Jacob Roden (190).
Sherwood wrestling
The Bowmen turned in a strong performance in winning the Tigard Invitational at Tigard High School. Sherwood had 322 points. Lebanon was second with 218.5. The Bowmen had three individual champions in Caden Burnett (106 pounds), Alex Cherry (138) and Andres Hernandez (190).
South Albany boys basketball
The RedHawks notched a 56-55 win over rival West Albany in a Mid-Willamette Conference game at West Albany High School to start 3-0 in conference play. Senior Colin Cordle had 22 points and four assists for South Albany, which improved to 6-3.
South Medford girls basketball
The Panthers earned a 66-30 win over Sheldon in a Southwest Conference opener at South Medford High School to run their conference win streak to 50 games. South Medford, which improved to 11-2, received a game-high 19 points from junior guard Dyllyn Howell.
Southridge girls wrestling
The Skyhawks recorded a thrilling 40-39 win over Mountainside in a Metro League dual match. Southridge got the winning margin when Selena Cortez won by fall in the 235-pound bout. The Skyhawks also got falls from Zoe Espinoza at 135 and Helena Calderia at 155.
Sunset boys skiing
The Apollos claimed victory at the Metro League slalom race at Mt. Hood Meadows. Sunset triumphed with a team time of 1 minute, 54.62 seconds. Jesuit was second at 1:58.09. Rohin Gupta finished in third place in the individual standings with a time of 36.52.
Thurston girls wrestling
The Colts emerged victorious at the Lady Dragon Duals at Dallas High School. Thurston opened the event with wins over Woodburn (64-15) and South Salem (78-6) in pool matches. In the top bracket semifinals, the Colts topped Forest Grove 50-27 before they edged Dallas 40-36 in the championship bout. Kassidy Hadden (130 pounds), Kristal Zamora (145), Allison Cummings (170), Izabella Castlebery (190) and Katiry Day (235) won their matches by fall against the Dragons. The Colts also claimed the title at the Lady Dragon Invite, also held at Dallas High School.
Warrenton wrestling
The Warriors battled their way to the championship at the Knappa Winter Bash. Warrenton topped the 19-team field with 167.5 points. Liberty was second with 132.5. The Warriors boasted five individual champions in Finley Marshall (120 pounds), Ryder Sturgell (150), Brayden Greenwald (157), Sean Irwin (190) and Kaison Smith (285).
