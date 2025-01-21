Vote: Who should be SBLive’s Oregon High School Team of the Week (1/20/2025)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Oregon High School Team of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week (any team, any sport), email danbrood91@gmail.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveor.
Amity girls basketball
The Warriors stayed perfect on the season, topping Jefferson (3A) 68-38 in a PacWest Conference first-place showdown played at Amity High School. Senior Saralynn Grove led the way for Amity in the win with 19 points. The Warriors, who also scored a 68-27 victory at Willamina, moved to 15-0 on the season.
Caldera boys basketball
The Wolfpack edged West Linn 78-76 in a nonleague game played at Caldera High School for what Coach Evan Dougherty said was the team’s “biggest win in Caldera’s short basketball history.” Senior guard Miles Macomber scored 19 points for the Wolfpack, who improved to 10-4 on the season.
Centennial girls wrestling
The Eagles soared to victory at the Viking Girls Wrestling Invitational, held at Forest Grove High School. Centennial topped the 20-team field with a score of 161 points. Hillsboro was second at 133. Julia Ioanis won a tournament title at 190 pounds to help the Eagles claim the team crown.
Dallas girls wrestling
The Dragons took first place in the Oregon Wrestling Classic Championship division at the Oregon Wresting Classic, a dual match tournament held at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond. Dallas bested La Grande 46-36 in the championship bout. Marissa McGinnis (100 pounds), Sinae Fast (105), Ah Pymm McDaniel (110), Polly Olliff (115), Gabriella Dyer (155) and Mahala Collins (235) all won their match by fall for the Dragons in the win over the Tigers.
Grant girls skiing
The Generals triumphed at the Mt. Hood Conference slalom event, held at Mt. Hood Meadows. Grant raced to victory with a two-run team time of 3 minutes, 51.56 seconds. Hood River Valley was second at 4:14.10. Josephine Bourgault had a two-run time of 1:13.54, putting her second individually, to pace the Generals.
Grants Pass wrestling
The Cavemen claimed the top spot at the Lebanon Invite, held at Lebanon High School. Grants Pass took first place at the 21-team tournament with a score of 234 points. Barlow and Lebanon tied for second, each with 202. The Cavemen had three individual champions at the tournament in Zane Hill (126 pounds), Michael Martin (138) and Owen Hull (165).
Hidden Valley boys swimming
The Mustangs, with 114 points, took first place at a five school meet held at the Sweet Home Community Pool. Sweet Home finished second with a score of 80. Bruno Azeredo Ricco won the 100-yard breaststroke race to help Hidden Valley take first place in the team standings.
Hood River Valley boys skiing
The Eagles soared to victory at the Mt. Hood Conference slalom race, held at Mt. Hood Meadows. Hood River Valley triumphed at the event with a two-run team time of 3 minutes, 40.5 seconds. Lars Welch led the way for the Eagles with his mark of 1:05.19, which put him in second place in the individual standings.
Lakeview girls wrestling
The Honkers edged Crater by the slimmest of margins to claim the team title at the Rumble on the Rogue tournament, held at Rogue River High School. Lakeview triumphed at the event with a score of 89 points. Crater was second at 88.5. The Honkers had three individual champions in Riley Stubbs (115 pounds), Austyn Dolbear (130) and Raelynn Severson (170).
Mazama girls wrestling
The Vikings battled their way to the championship at the Girls Basin’s Best, held at Henley High School. Mazama triumphed at the tournament with a score of 93 points. Lakeview was second at 75.5. The Vikings had four individual champions at the event in Abigail Irish (110 pounds), Lily Kennel (120), Shyla Sells (135) and Lizabeth Henderson (235).
Newberg wrestling
The Tigers claimed first place in the Class 6A Championship division at the Oregon Wrestling Classic, held at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond. Newberg bested West Linn 37-29 in the title bout of the dual match tournament. Jacob Jump (120) pounds, Jeshua Storm (150), Zadek Bowlby (215) and Austin Phillips (285) all won their match by fall in the win over the Lions.
North Medford boys swimming
The Black Tornado swept a double dual meet, besting Cascade Christian 87-60 and topping Ashland 104-35 in a meet held at the Rogue X complex in Medford. Sam Wright triumphed in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 butterfly to help North Medford score the team sweep.
Oakridge girls wrestling
The Warriors, with 98 points, edged second-place North Bend, which scored 96.5, to claim the title at the 34-team Nick Lutz Girls Invitational, held at Siuslaw High School. The Warriors boasted three individual champions at the tournament in Vanessa Keller (110 pounds), Emmalee Brissette (115) and Kali Williams (135).
Pleasant Hill wrestling
The Billies claimed the championship at the Nick Lutz Invitational, held at Siuslaw High School. Pleasant Hill triumphed at the 27-team event with a score of 178.5 points. Santiam Christian was second at 167.5. The Billies crowned four individual champions at the tournament in Jack Quinones (106 pounds), Nolan Perkins (113), Bryson Boyles (120) and Boone Marquess (144).
Powers girls basketball
The Cruisers got a 71-10 win at Riddle and then triumphed 42-29 at Camas Valley to improve to 4-0 in Skyline League play. The two wins, which give the team a five-game winning streak, give Powers a 10-6 mark for the season. Kendra Bushnell and Lily Shorb each scored a team-high 11 points in the victory against Camas Valley.
Silverton girls basketball
The Foxes scored a 52-23 win over Lebanon and then they bested Central 69-31 in Mid-Willamette Conference games played at Silverton High School. With the two wins, giving them a six-game winning streak, the Foxes improved to 5-0 in conference play and to 11-1 on the season.
Sunset wrestling
The Apollos, with 148 points, edged second-place Forest Grove, which scored 146, to claim the team title at the Bob Beisell Invitational, held at Forest Grove High School. Sunset boasted three individual champions at the tournament in Owen Hosch (106 pounds), Brandon Kojio (113) and Kinkaid McCoy (157).
Sweet Home girls swimming
The Huskies triumphed at a five-school meet held at the Sweet Home Community Pool. The host team took first place with a score of 98 points. Philomath was second at 64. Lexi Rundell won both the 200 and 500-yard freestyle events and Khloe Sautel took was victorious in both the 200 individual medley and the 100 freestyle to help the Huskies claim the team win.
West Linn girls swimming
The Lions scored a 90-79 win over Lakeridge in a Three Rivers League dual meet held at the Lake Oswego District Pool. With the victory, West Linn moved to 4-0 in league meets. Olivia Burden won both the 50 and 100-yard freestyle races and Cobb Rodrigues triumphed in both the 200 and 500 freestyle events to help the Lions post the team victory.
Westside Christian boys basketball
The Eagles soared to a 76-50 win at Horizon Christian of Tualatin to remain unbeaten on the season, improving to 12-0 overall and 4-0 in Lewis & Clark League play. Senior Jack Leland led the way for Westside Christian in the victory with 22 points and junior Cole Chiong added 21.
Westview boys basketball
The Wildcats got a 64-35 home win over Mountainside and they triumphed 53-38 at Beaverton in Metro League play, with senior James Grady having 23 points and 10 rebounds in the victory against the Beavers. With the two wins, Westview now is on a six-game winning streak while moving to 2-0 in Metro League games and to 10-3 on the season.
Willamette girls basketball
The Wolverines capped off a 2-0 week by scoring a 56-48 win over defending Class 6A state champion South Medford in a Southwest Conference showdown played at Willamette High School. Senior wing Isabella Harms scored 18 points and added six rebounds in the win. Willamette, which also scored a 75-17 home win over South Eugene, improved to 11-5 on the season with the two victories.
Woodburn boys basketball
The Bulldogs powered their way to a 74-49 win over South Albany in a Mid-Willamette Conference first-place showdown played at South Albany High School. Senior Cruz Veliz tallied a team-high 20 points to help lead Woodburn to the win. The Bulldogs moved to 5-0 in conference play and to 7-5 on the season with the victory.
