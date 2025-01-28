Vote: Who should be SBLive’s Oregon High School Team of the Week (1/27/2025)?
Barlow wrestling
The Bruins triumphed at the Colton Holly tournament at Wilsonville High School. Barlow took first place at the 15-team event with 263.5 points. Sandy was second with 211.5. The Bruins boasted two individual tournament champions in Olin Stolie (126 pounds) and Layth Qouchbane (175).
Crane boys basketball
The Class 1A Mustangs stayed unbeaten by posting a 66-45 win over Class 3A Dayton at the MLK Showcase at Westside Christian High School. Senior Joah Friedrichsen paced Crane with 19 points. The Mustangs also got a 79-44 win, their 44th in a row, at Adrian in a key High Desert League game to move to 5-0 in league play and to 17-0 overall.
Crater wrestling
The Comets topped a strong field to take the title at the Reser’s V Tournament of Champions, held at Sherwood High School. Crater took first place in the 26-team event with a score of 186.5 points. Canby was second at 167. The Comets had two individual tournament champions in Jeremiah Olivia (126 pounds) and Joey Hutchins (132).
Elgin girls wrestling
The Huskies captured the title at the 1A Statewide Girls Tournament, held at Winston Middle School. Elgin took the crown with a score of 50 points. Joseph was second at 30. The Huskies had two individual tournament champions in Jacie Lathrop (135 pounds) and Bailey Hasbell (145).
Grants Pass wrestling
The Cavemen claimed the title at the Tualatin Invitational, held at Tualatin High School. Grants Pass triumphed at the 18-team tournament with a score of 292 points. McMinnville was second with 240. The Cavemen had three individual champions in Patrick Murphy (106 pounds), Owen Hull (165) and Ashton Park (175).
Henley girls basketball
The Hornets got a 53-44 home win over Cascade Christian and they triumphed 63-42 at Phoenix in a Skyline Conference contest to push their winning streak to seven games. Henley improved to 5-0 in conference play and to 15-2 on the season with the victories. Freshman Makayla Schroeder had totals of 36 points and 30 rebounds in the two contests.
Hidden Valley boys basketball
The Mustangs posted a 55-37 win over Mazama in a key Skyline Conference game played at Hidden Valley High School. With the victory, its third straight, Hidden Valley created a three-way tie atop the conference standings at that point, with the Mustangs, Phoenix and Mazama, all at 3-1. Senior Austyn Klingler scored a game-high 21 points for Hidden Valley in the victory.
Jesuit girls skiing
The Crusaders triumphed at the Metro League slalom race, held at Timberline. Jesuit took first place at the event with a two-run time of 4 minutes, 19.18 seconds. Oregon Episcopal School was second at 4:43.43. Lucia Dausz led the way for the Crusaders, finishing in third place in the individual standing with her two-run mark of 1:23.38.
Lake Oswego boys swimming
The Lakers topped West Linn 91-78 in a Three Rivers League dual meet held at the Lake Oswego District Pool to move to 4-0 in TRL meets. Junior Alexandru Epifanov won both the 50-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke events to help Lake Oswego get the team victory.
Lowell wrestling
The Devils claimed the team crown at the Alsea Bay Classic, held at Waldport High School. Lowell took first place at the event with a score of 187 points. Dayton was second at 113.5. The Devils had five individual tournament champions in Shelby Plagmann (138 pounds), Adam Davis (144), Ben Thurman (165), Paul Clark (175) and David Finch (285).
Mazama girls basketball
The Vikings snapped a 35-game losing streak by scoring a 52-44 win at La Pine in a nonleague contest. Junior Armeda Kirkpatrick scored 13 points to help lead Mazama to the win. It was the first victory for the Vikings since they bested La Pine 42-39 on Nov. 29, 2023.
McDaniel girls wrestling
The Mountain Lions triumphed at the Joe Stewart Invitational, held at Putnam High School. McDaniel claimed first place at the event with a score of 103 points. Caldera was second with 87. Zylah Thorne won a tournament title at 170-190 pounds to help the Mountain Lions claim the team crown.
North Douglas girls basketball
The Warriors scored a 31-25 home win over top-ranked Country Christian in a Class 1A nonleague showdown. The victory was the seventh straight for North Douglas, which improved to 11-3 on the season to that point. Country Christian moved to 14-2. Senior guard Brooklyn Cyr led the way for the Warriors in the win with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
North Eugene girls wrestling
The Highlanders, with a score of 93 points, tipped Oakridge, which scored 90, to claim the championship at the Willamette Invitational, held at Willamette High School. North Eugene had three individual champions at the tournament in Keana Lopez (105 pounds), Gray Basolo (135) and Abbie Hock (190).
North Medford wrestling
The Black Tornado grabbed the victory at the Rogue Valley Championships, held at North Medford High School. The host team triumphed at the tournament with a score of 242.5 points. South Medford took second with a total of 222.5. North Medford boasted five individual champions at the event in Emmett Schmidt (106 pounds), Samuel Hesler (126), Joseph Borraggine (132), Anthony Hall (138) and Heston Likens (157).
Oakridge wrestling
The Warriors, with a score of 165.5 points, edged North Eugene, which scored 164, to take first place at the Willamette Invitational, held at Willamette High School. Oakridge had three individual tournament champions in Jonavin Keller (126 pounds), Kayden Tiller (150) and Lee Brainard (190).
Philomath girls swimming
The Warriors claimed first place at a five-team meet held at the Clemens Community Pool in Philomath. The Warriors triumphed at the meet with a score of 82 points. Blanchet Catholic was second with 65. Kyah Weeber won both the 100-yard butterfly and the 100 breaststroke to help the host squad get the team victory.
Sheldon boys basketball
The Irish ran to a 71-46 win over Roseburg in a Southwest Conference game played at Sheldon High School for their sixth straight victory. Sheldon, which won 59-24 at home against Willamette earlier in the week, moved to 4-0 in conference play and to 12-5 for the season. Senior guard Nathan Sheley scored 26 points for the Irish in the victory against Roseburg, while senior Rocco Graziano reached the 1,000-point career scoring milestone in the contest.
Sherwood boys basketball
The Bowmen posted a 68-51 win over Century in a Pacific Conference game played at Sherwood High School and they triumphed 69-35 in a conference tilt at Liberty to up their winning streak to five games. Junior Brody Rygh had totals of 40 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in the two victories, which give Sherwood a 4-0 record in conference play and a 12-4 mark for the season.
South Albany girls basketball
The RedHawks recorded a 42-33 win over Silverton in a Mid-Willamette Conference showdown played at Silverton High School. With the win, South Albany created a three-way tie atop the conference standings, with Silverton, Corvallis and the RedHawks all standing at 6-1. Junior Taylor Donaldson led the way for South Albany in the victory with 21 points and five rebounds.
Sunset boys skiing
The Apollos turned in an impressive performance in winning the Metro League slalom race, held at Timberline. Sunset triumphed at the event with a two-run team time of 4 minutes, 0.73 seconds. Oregon Episcopal School was second at 4:23.77. The Apollos also had the individual winner of the race in Jack Mullen, who had a two-run time of 1:14.72.
Taft girls wrestling
The Tigers stepped up to take the title at the Alsea Bay Classic, held at Waldport High School. Taft claimed first place at the tournament with a score of 54 points. Knappa was second with 42.5. Julia Towers won an individual title at 120 pound to help the Tigers secure the team crown.
Valley Catholic girls basketball
The Valiants notched a 68-24 home win against Portland Adventist Academy and they triumphed 42-10 at home against De La Salle North Catholic in Lewis & Clark League play. The two victories give Valley Catholic a seven-game winning streak. The Valiants are now 7-0 in league games and 12-6 on the season.
Willamina girls wrestling
The Bulldogs triumphed at the Girls Golden Yam Challenge, held at Yamhill-Carlton High School. Willamina took first place at the 18-team tournament with a score of 93 points. Sisters was a close second with 91. The Bulldogs boasted three individual tournament champions in Zoe Brewer (110 pounds), Sadie Risseeuw (155) and Lainee Hibdon-Barton (170).
Wilsonville boys basketball
The Wildcats picked up their ninth straight victory, topping Canby 68-57 in a Northwest Oregon Conference contest played at Wilsonville High School behind 23 points from senior guard Cole Hammack. Wilsonville, which also won 84-35 at Milwaukie earlier in the week, improved to a league-leading 7-0 in conference play and to 14-2 on the season.
Yamhill-Carlton girls wrestling
The Tigers clawed to victory at the Dayton Girls Night tournament, held at Dayton High School. Yamhill-Carlton took first place at the 15-team event with a score of 91 points. Estacada was second with 66. The Tigers had two individual champions at the tournament in Madaline Allen (100 pounds) and Addison Tuning (145).
