Vote: Who should be SBLive’s Oregon High School Team of the Week (1/6/2025)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Oregon High School Team of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week (any team, any sport), email danbrood91@gmail.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveor.
Amity girls basketball
The Warriors claimed the Green Bracket championship at the Crusader Classic, beating Cascade Christian 62-35 in the title game, played at Salem Academy High School. Amity, which was led by senior Saralynn Grove’s 19 points in the championship contest, also beat Nyssa and Crane at the tournament to improve to 10-0 on the season.
Barlow boys basketball
The Bruins scored a 63-49 win over Camas, Wash., in the consolation title game at the Les Schwab Invitational, held at Portland State University. Senior forward Mason Bierbrauer scored a game-high 31 points to lead the way for Barlow, which improved to 8-1 on the season with the victory.
Canby wrestling
The Cougars battled their way to the gold at the MHS Your Space Storage Tournament, held at McMinnville High School. Canby topped the 19-team field with a score of 319.5 points. Cascade was second with 255. The Cougars had a pair of individual champions in Brady Froyd (138 pounds) and Matthew Young (150).
Clackamas girls basketball
The Cavaliers tipped Faith Family, Texas, 63-61 in overtime in the Diamond Bracket championship game at the Portland Office Automation title contest, played at Franklin High School. Senior Jazzy Davidson had 34 points, seven rebounds, five steals and three assists for Clackamas, which moved to 6-2 at that point with the victory. Clackamas then edged Tualatin 55-53 in a nonleague showdown played at Tualatin High School.
Coquille girls basketball
The Red Devils went 3-0 at the Bandon Dunes Tournament, including a 41-29 win over Bandon in the tournament championship game. Coquille, which also beat Santiam Christian 51-15 and North Douglas 44-43 at the tournament, moved to 9-1 on the season.
Crook County wrestling
The Cowboys bested Roseburg 48-28 in a nonleague dual match showdown, contested at Roseburg High School. Duke Wentzel (120 pounds), Taven Deck (132), Chance Yancey (138), Chase Brumble (150) and Daxon Penington (157) each won their match by fall to help lead the Cowboys to the team victory.
Dallas wrestling
The Dragons triumphed at the Southridge Tournament, held at Southridge High School. Dallas topped the 17-team field with a score of 293.5 points. McNary was second at 218.5. The Dragons boasted four individual champions at the tournament in Thomas Loughary (113 pounds), Sully Hill (132), Jace Spencer (138) and Carson Langford (215).
Eagle Point wrestling
The Eagles soared to victory at the Hunter Hoeptner Memorial, held at Eagle Point High School. The host squad triumphed with a score of 253 points. Glide was second at 130. Eagle Point boasted five individual champions at the tournament in Ryan McFall (113 pounds), Thomas Wippel (138), Nathan Mallari (144), Ethan Metcalf (150) and Brian Cortez (285).
Grant girls skiing
The Generals were victorious at the 2025 Kelsey Memorial Race, held at Mt. Hood Meadows. Grant took first place at the giant slalom event with a two-run time of 3 minutes, 2.47 seconds. Sisters was second at 3:07.88. Grant’s Josephine Bourgault was the individual winner of the race with her two-run mark of 58.61.
Grant Union girls wrestling
The Prospectors claimed gold at the JO-Hi Girls Tournament, held at Joseph High School. Grant Union took first place at the 14-team event with a score of 71.5 points. Heppner/Ione was second at 68. The Prospectors had four individual champions at the tournament in Ali Wenick (92-98 pounds), Zoey Beam (106-116), Timber Winegar (122-131) and Mallory Lusco (220-230).
Lake Oswego boys skiing
The Lakers triumphed at the 2025 Kelsey Memorial Race, held at Mt. Hood Meadows. Lake Oswego had a two-run winning time of 2 minutes, 50.68 seconds for the giant slalom event. Sunset was second at 2:52.88. Lake Oswego’s Will Herion was the individual winner with a two-run time of 53.88.
Lowell wrestling
The Devils won the championship at the King of the Hill Invitational, held at Pleasant Hill High School. Lowell took first place at the 26-team event with a score of 215 points. Marshfield was second at 192. Paul Clark triumphed at 190 pounds and David Finch won at 285 to help the Devils claim team gold.
McNary girls wrestling
The Celtics claimed the championship at the MHS Your Space Storage Girls Tournament, held at McMinnville High School. McNary had 255 points to take first place at the event. Aloha was second at 147.5. The Celtics boasted three individual tournament champions in Jessica Cottings (100 pounds), Marlina Martinez (115) and Cadence Fineran (135).
Newberg girls basketball
The Tigers came away with a 40-21 win over Westview in the Ruby Bracket title contest at the Pacific Office Automation Holiday Classic, played at Lincoln High School. Newberg, which moved to 6-4 on the season, got 16 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals from senior Lydia Gray in the victory.
Oakland boys basketball
The Oakers won the Oakland Holiday Tournament, beating Days Creek 64-24 in the championship game behind 20 points from junior Andy McCurdy. Oakland, which opened the tournament with a 79-33 win over Oakridge, improved to 10-1 for the season.
Oregon City boys basketball
The Pioneers posted a 58-47 win over Thurston in the championship game of the Abby’s Holiday Classic, played at North Medford High School. Oregon City, which improved to 8-2 at that point with the victory, was led by senior Gylan Payne’s 24 points.
Philomath girls basketball
The Warriors won the championship at the Clarke Cochran Christmas Classic, topping Crook County 44-18 in the tournament title tilt, played at Ketchikan (Alaska) High School. Sophomore Reagan Heiken scored a game-high 13 points for Philomath in the victory. The Warriors, who also beat Lathrop, Alaska, and Ketchikan at the tournament, improved to 9-1 on the season.
Sandy wrestling
The Pioneers triumphed at the Paul/Larson Invitational, held at Sandy High School. The host team took first place with 363 points. Mountainside was second at 254.5. Sandy had two individual champions at the tournament in Jack Truitt (106 pounds) and Jared Scott (285).
Southridge girls wrestling
The Skyhawks soared to victory at the Tigard Girls Invitational, held at Tigard High School. Southridge took first place with a score of 236.5 points. Sprague was second with 176. The Skyhawks had four individual tournament champions in Katelyn Davis (125 pounds), Sakura Sloan (140), Helena Calderia (155) and Selena Cortez (235).
South Salem girls wrestling
The Saxons claimed the title at the Paul/Larson Girls Invitational, held at Sandy High School. South Salem topped the 20-team event with a score of 149.5 points. Estacada was second with 135. The Saxons had a pair of individual champions at the tournament in Taya Stovall (133-146 pounds) and Dennece LaMothe (178-190).
Sunset wrestling
The Apollos shined bright in winning the Don York Invitational, held at Cleveland High School. Sunset took first place with a score of 313.5 points. Centennial was second at 243. The Apollos had three individual champions at the tournament in Brandon Kojiro (113 pounds), Quinn Wilson (190) and Anthony Semchuk (285).
Sweet Home girls wrestling
The Huskies won the championship at the Lady White Buffalo Invitational, held at Madras High School. Sweet Home triumphed with a score of 143 points. St. Helens was second at 132.5. The Huskies had three individual champions at the tournament in Natasha Marin (105 pounds), Alizeah Weikel (115) and Bailey Chafin (125).
Taft boys basketball
The Tigers went 3-0 at the Sisters Tournament, capping things off with a 65-49 win over Junction City in the tournament title tilt. Taft, which also bested Warrenton 66-54 and Banks 54-26 at the event, improved to 8-3 on the season.
Thurston girls wrestling
The Colts continued their impressive season, winning the title at the Sutherlin Girls Wrestling Invitational, held at Sutherlin High School. Thurston took first place with 230.5 points. Harrison was second at 122. The Colts boasted three individual champions at the tournament in Eily Asher (100 pounds), Kassidy Hadden (130) and Izabella Castlebery (190).
Tualatin girls basketball
The Timberwolves powered their way to a 40-32 win over Benson in the Platinum Bracket championship game at the Portland Office Automation Holiday Classic, played at Franklin High School. Freshman Kendall Dawkins scored a game-high 22 points for Tualatin, which improved to 8-0 at that point with the victory.
Willamina wrestling
The Bulldogs battled their way to the championship at the Bob Bishop Invitational, held at Willamina High School. The host squad triumphed at the 16-team event with a score of 287.5 points. Scio was second with 165.5. Willamina had six individual champions at the tournament in Zoe Brewer (106 pounds), Adonijah Stanton (132), Shaun Jones (144), Devin Huston (157), Finnian Clemans (175) and Landon Risseeuw (215).
Yamhill-Carlton girls wrestling
The Tigers claimed the crown at the Bob Bishop Girls Tournament, held at Willamina High School. Yamhill-Carlton took first place with a score of 68 points. Willamina was second at 48. Aubrey Mortimore won an individual championship at 100/105 pounds to help the Tigers claim the team title.
