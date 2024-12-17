Vote: Who should be SBLive’s Oregon High School Team of the Week (12/16/2024)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Oregon High School Team of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
Banks girls basketball
The Braves went a perfect 3-0 in action at the Dayton Holiday Classic, held at Dayton High School. Banks opened the tournament with a 41-8 win over De La Salle North Catholic. The Braves then topped Pleasant Hill 37-29 before downing Regis 59-13. With the three victories, the Braves moved to 5-0 on the season.
Barlow boys basketball
The Bruins claimed the championship at the Barlow Trail Boys Tournament, held at Barlow High School. Barlow, which moved to 4-0 on the season, opened the tournament with a 75-50 win over Grants Pass before topping Tualatin 93-87 in triple overtime in the title game. Senior forward Mason Bierbrauer had 35 points and 11 rebounds in the victory over the Timberwolves.
Canby wrestling
The Cougars clawed their way to the championship at the Herrin Holiday Classic, held at McKay High School. Canby topped the 15-team field with a score of 298.5 points. Tillamook was second at 187.5. The Cougars also boasted nine individual tournament champions in Trey Smith (120 pounds), Dean Williams (132), Brady Froyd (138), Nico Yazzolino (144), Taeler Pfenning (157), James Keinonen (175), Isaiah Parsons (190), Jackson Doman (215) and Alexander Maurer (285).
Century girls basketball
The Jaguars, who, a year ago, went 6-18 while losing their final 12 games of the season, got a 64-31 win at Tigard and a 77-34 home victory against Lincoln to get off to a 3-0 start to the current season. Junior center Kiara Green had totals of 32 points, 23 rebounds and 10 blocks in the two victories.
Country Christian girls basketball
The Cougars triumphed in all three of their games in the 1A Preview event, running to a 44-17 win over Nixyaawii at Nixyaawii High School, edging Union 28-25 at Pilot Rock High School and defeating Crane 42-30 at Nixyaawii High School. With the three victories, Country Christian improved to 5-0 for the season.
Crane boys basketball
The Mustangs went 3-0 at the 1A Preview event, beating Union 59-52 at Union High School, topping Days Creek 65-41 at Pilot Rock High School and getting a 66-56 win over Country Christian at Nixyaawii High School. With the three wins, Crane moved to 5-0 on the season.
Crater girls basketball
The Comets improved to 4-0 on the season by scoring a 69-47 win over South Albany in a Class 5A nonleague showdown played at Crater High School. Junior guard Taylor Young had 25 points, five steals and three assists to help lead the Comets to the victory.
Crook County wrestling
The Cowboys triumphed at the Culver Invitational, held at Culver High School. Crook County won the title with 201.5 points, edging second-place Culver, which scored 188.5. Tanner Brumble claimed an individual tournament title at 113 pounds to help lead the way for the Cowboys.
Grant Union wrestling
The Prospectors, with 171 points, edged second-place La Grande, which scored 168.5, to win the title at the Oregon Trail County Championships, held at Echo High School. Grant Union had three individual champions at the tournament in Taylor Parsons (132 pounds), Owen Parsons (157) and Everett Vardanega (175).
Grants Pass boys swimming
The Cavemen beat North Medford 187-163, Eagle Point 201-81 and Phoenix 172-155 in a four-team dual-meet event held at the Rogue X complex in Medford. Oscar Stockman triumphed in both the 100-yard butterfly and 100 breaststroke to help lead Grants Pass to the victories.
Grants Pass girls swimming
The Lady Cavers swept a four-team dual-meet event, topping North Medford 192-173, Eagle Point 223-96 and Phoenix 224-99 in a meet held at the Rogue X complex in Medford. Orion Lam was victorious in both the 200-yard freestyle and 500 freestyle races to lead the way for Grants Pass.
Hermiston girls wrestling
The Bulldogs triumphed at the Rick Sanders Invitational, held at Lincoln High School. Hermiston took first place at the 17-team event with a score of 235.5 points. Grant was second at 115. The Bulldogs had six individual tournament champions in Iaunny Ruiz (105 pounds), Evelyn Pacheco Alvarado (115), Emily Stone (140), Kianna Gutierrez-Munoz (145), Jaydan McKim (155) and Tutaitaga Sepeni (235).
Hood River Valley wrestling
The Eagles soared to victory at the Rick Sanders Invitational, held at Lincoln High School. Hood River Valley finished in first place at the tournament with a score of 215.5 points. Tigard was second at 190.5. The Eagles had three individual tournament champions in Conner Farlow (126 pounds), Leyton Adams (144) and Froylan Mendez Jr. (150).
Jefferson girls basketball
The Democrats opened their season by getting a 63-41 home win over Beaverton and a 74-39 victory at McMinnville in nonleague play. Senior guard Abrianna Lawrence averaged 24 points, five assists and five rebounds in the two victories.
La Grande girls wrestling
The Tigers turned in a dominating performance in claiming the title at the Oregon Trail County Championships, held at Echo High School. La Grande finished in first place at the 12-team event with a score of 281.5 points. Riverside was second at 98. The Tigers had seven individual champs at the tournament in Carleigh Radke (105 pounds), Rhiley Lees (115), Lyndie Isaacson (125), Emmeline Livingston (135), Paige Allen (145), Lainey Wolfe (170) and Maddie Armstrong (190). The Tigers also triumphed at the Safeway Girls Buckle Classic, held at La Grande Middle School.
Madras boys basketball
The White Buffaloes had three impressive nonleague wins during the week, triumphing 64-36 at home against La Pine, winning 64-46 at Klamath Union and getting a 56-40 victory at Mazama. With the three wins, Madras improved to 5-0 on the season.
Mountainside boys basketball
The Mavericks bested Lakeridge 53-35 in the championship game of the Mountainside Holiday Classic, held at Mountainside High School. Mountainside, which evened its season record at 2-2, edged Cleveland 62-60 in the first round of the tournament. Senior Mateo Zaporteza scored a game-high 13 points for the Mavericks in the tournament final.
Philomath girls swimming
The Warriors triumphed at a four-team meet held at the Clemens Community Pool in Philomath. The host team was victorious with a score of 201 points. Junction City was second at 144. Senior Kyah Weeber won both the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 freestyle to help the Warriors claim the team victory.
Rainier girls wrestling
The Columbians claimed the championship at the Culver Girls Invitational, held at Culver High School. Rainier finished in first place at the 22-team event with a score of 129 points. Caldera was second at 112. Kasey Neal was an individual tournament title at 111-118 pounds to help the Columbians capture team gold.
Redmond girls wrestling
The Panthers battled their way to victory at the North Bend Coast Classic, held at North Bend High School. Redmond topped the 38-team field with a score of 239.5 points. McNary was second at 168.5. MacKenzie Shearon won an individual tournament title at 145 pounds to help the Panthers claim the team crown.
Regis boys basketball
The Rams went 3-0 at the Dayton Holiday Tournament, beating De La Salle North Catholic 74-72 in overtime (behind Isaiah Koehnke’s 32 points), Harrisburg 79-64 and Yamhill-Carlton 81-45. With the three victories, Regis improved to 5-0 on the season.
Sweet Home boys swimming
The Huskies swam to victory in a four-team meet held at Sweet Home Community Pool. The Huskies took first place with a score of 110 points. Marist Catholic was second at 88. Austyn Hogan sprinted to victory in both the 50 and 100-yard freestyle events to help Sweet Home top the team standings.
Tillamook girls wrestling
The Cheesemakers claimed the title at the Warrenton Girls Invitational, held at Warrenton High School. Tillamook topped the 11-school field with a score of 168 points. Yamhill-Carlton was second with 93. The Cheesemakers had five individual champions at the tournament in Sadie Reynolds (100 pounds), Soledad Lopez (110-115), Claire Travis (130), Maile Murphy (155) and Addison Josi (190).
Thurston wrestling
The Colts battled their way to the title at the Rose City Championships, held at Westview High School. Thurston topped the 32-team field with a score of 407 points. Sweet Home was second at 359.5. Michael Salas Sanchez won an individual title at 113 pounds to help the Colts claim the team crown.
Willamette girls wrestling
The Wolverines powered their way to the championship at the Women’s Warrior Classic, held at Philomath High School. Willamette took first place at the tournament with a score of 121 points. Junction City was second at 91.5. Shaila Gaspar-Fabian, at 110 pounds, and Mariana Santiago, at 135, each won individual tournament titles for the Wolverines.
