Vote: Who should be SBLive’s Oregon High School Team of the Week (12/23/2024)?

Baker/Powder Valley girls wrestling
The Bulldogs battled to glory at the Elgin Memorial Classic, held at Elgin High School. Baker/Powder Valley took the title with a score of 116 points. Heppner/Ione was second at 57. The Bulldogs had a pair of individual champions at the tournament in Lilly Collins (130-135 pounds) and Marli Lind (155-170).
Bonanza boys basketball
The Antlers won the championship at the Antler Classic, held at Bonanza High School. The host team opened the tournament with a 71-40 win over La Pine. Bonanza then topped Illinois Valley 76-57 in the tournament finals behind 24 points from junior Garrett Gallagher. The Antlers moved to 5-1 on the season with the two victories.
Canby wrestling
The Cougars clawed their way to the championship at the Larry Owings Invitational, held at Canby High School. Canby topped the 19-team event with a score of 255.5 points. Sherwood was second at 227. The Cougars boasted six individual champions at the tournament in Trey Smith (120 pounds), Forrest Baumbaugh (126), Brady Froyd (138), Nico Yazzolino (144), Matthew Young (150) and Jackson Doman (215).
Cascade boys basketball
The Cougars posted a 72-54 win over Bend in a nonleague game played at Cascade High School and then they won 87-65 at previously unbeaten Regis to move to 5-0 on the season. Senior guard Kaiden Ford scored 37 points for Cascade in the victory over the Rams.
Centennial girls wrestling
The Eagles soared to victory at the NWOC 2024 Women’s Tournament, held at Centennial High School. The host squad took first place with a score of 256 points. Hillsboro was second with 121. The Eagles boasted four individual tournament champions in Genisis Anguiano (115 pounds), Sophia Yuko (130-135), Olivia Flores (170) and Imani Hamlet (235).
Crater girls basketball
The Comets won the championship at the Spartan Holiday Showcase, held at Corvallis High School. Crater topped Corvallis 62-44 in the title game behind senior Lydia Traore’s 27 points and 11 rebounds. The Comets, who also downed Caldera 56-31 and Century 69-33 at the tournament, moved to 8-0 on the season.
Crater wrestling
The Comets soared to victory at the Grants Pass Winter Kickoff, held at Grants Pass High School. Crater triumphed at the event with a score of 312 points. Burns was second at 198.5. The Comets had seven individual champions at the tournament in Mike Diaz (113 pounds), Philip Alger (126), Jeremiah Oliva (132), Joey Hutchins (138), Jaret Hickey (144), Jaxon Godley (157) and Ryland Walters (175).
Crosspoint Christian girls basketball
The Warriors won both their games at the Tall Timbers Tournament, held at Elkton High School. Crosspoint Christian, which improved to 5-1 on the season, opened play at the event with a 50-12 win over Days Creek before besting Elkton 49-22. Sophomores Norah Radford and Chloe Butler each scored 15 points in the victory over the Elks.
Culver wrestling
The Bulldogs, with 178 points, claimed the championship at the Outlaw Invite, held at Sisters High School. Caldera was second at 149. Culver had three individual champions at the tournament in Braden Nielsen (113 pounds), Carlos Fernandez (138) and Coby Holmes (285).
Forest Grove girls wrestling
The Vikings scored a 48-36 win over Century and they bested Liberty 54-17 in a Pacific Conference double dual match held at Forest Grove High School. Kennedy Blanton, at 155 pounds, and Perla Izquierdo, at 190, each went 2-0, winning both of their matches by fall. The Vikings then took first place in the team standings at the Mountainside Tournament.
Hermiston wrestling
The Bulldogs battled their way to the championship at the Rumble on the River, held at Riverside High School. Hermiston triumphed with a score of 237 points. Riverside was second at 178.5. The Bulldogs also had four individual tournament champions in Aiden Gerrard (120 pounds), Colton Wieseler (126), Francisco Carrillo (138) and Joseph Lopez (144).
Lake Oswego boys swimming
The Lakers stayed unbeaten, moving to 2-0 on the season by besting Tigard 110-58 in a Three Rivers League-opening dual meet held at the Tigard Aquatic Center. Yifan Qiu won both the 100-yard butterfly and 100 breaststroke events and Jacob Kim triumphed in the 100 and 500 freestyle races to help Lake Oswego notch the team victory.
McKay girls wrestling
The Royal Scots triumphed at the Battle in the Boro, held at Hillsboro High School. McKay finished in first place in the 14-team event with a score of 188.5 points. Centennial was second at 133. The Royal Scots crowned three individual champions in Sarahi Chavez (100 pounds), Aileen Paniagua (105) and Aryanna Garcia-Vasques (140).
Molalla girls wrestling
The Indians, with 47 points, edged second-place The Dalles by just one point to take the title at the Molalla Mayhem Invitational, held at Molalla High School. Macy Hayes claimed an individual tournament crown at 155 pounds to help the host team claim the team title.
Mountainside wrestling
The Mavericks took the top spot at the Mountainside Tournament. The host team triumphed at the event with a score of 234 points. Tigard was second at 188.5. Mountainside also had four individual tournament champions in Brody Lybarger (132), Jonas Stock (138), Isaac Conner (144) and Ethan Stock (150).
North Bend girls basketball
The Bulldogs went 3-0 during the week, getting a 49-33 win over Newport, winning 40-18 against North Valley and topping Dallas 55-22 in nonleague games played at North Bend High School. Bulldogs junior Erica McClintock had totals of 61 points and 32 rebounds in the three victories.
North Medford girls wrestling
The Black Tornado, with a score of 129 points, edged Corning Union, Calif., which scored 118, to claim the title at the Grants Pass Winter Kickoff, held at Grants Pass High School. North Medford had a pair of individual tournament champions in Skyler Hall (110 pounds) and Sadie Hall (140).
North Salem boys basketball
The Vikings went 3-0 during the week, giving them a 5-2 season record. North Salem opened the week with a 68-60 win over Aloha before besting McDaniel 60-44 and Newberg 72-41 to win the Newberg Tournament. Senior Maverick Huynh had two double-doubles and 16 points and six rebounds in the third game to help lead the way for the Vikings.
Oakridge wrestling
The Warriors battled their way to the championship at the 2024 Coquille Holiday Tournament, held at Coquille High School. Oakridge took first place at the 19-team event with a score of 190.5 points. Marshfield was second at 153. The Warriors had five individual champions in Everett Palanuk (106 pounds), Adam Palanuk (113), Rowdy Williams (138), Kayden Tiller (157) and Lee Brainard (190).
Philomath girls basketball
The Warriors won the championship at the South Coast Les Schwab Holiday Tournament, held at Marshfield High School. Philomath went 3-0 at the tournament, beating Coquille 40-37, Junction City 45-31 and then topping Sutherlin 49-39 in the tournament title tilt. Philomath senior guard Anneka Steen was named the tournament MVP and sophomore post Reagan Heiken was an all-tournament selection.
Redmond boys basketball
The Panthers captured the championship at the South Coast Les Schwab Holiday Tournament, held at Marshfield High School, beating Marshfield 57-43 in the title game behind junior Wyatt Horner’s 30 points. Redmond, which also beat Crook County and Mountain View at the tournament, moved to 6-1 on the season.
St. Helens girls wrestling
The Lions claimed the championship at the Canby Girls Tournament, held at Canby High School. St. Helens topped the 23-team field with a score of 148 points. South Salem was second at 138. The Lions crowned three individual tournament champions in Nora Dame (105 pounds), Annaliese Steele (130) and Jadyn Pense (170).
Tualatin girls basketball
The Timberwolves triumphed 65-25 at Grant and then bested Liberty 67-11 in a nonleague game played at Tualatin High School to improve to 5-0 on the season. Senior post Jordyn Smith had totals of 24 points, 12 rebounds and 10 steals in the two victories, despite playing just limited minutes in each contest.
